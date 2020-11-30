Four males awarded for positive impact on society

As it continues to recognize the achievements and contributions of males in our society, the Bureau of Gender Affairs have recognized and awarded four men for illuminating positive change and making a difference on the island.

The recipients who were awarded on November 27, 2020, at the Flamboyant Hotel, include Micheal Murphy for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Loik Charles for Youth Empowerment, Prosper Paris, for the empowerment of the Indigenous population and Evander Joseph who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The citations for the awardees which were read during the ceremony, are contained in their biographies.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security and Dominicans with Disabilities, Dr. Adis King, pointed out that the awardees have not only gone on to fruitful careers of significant contributions in their sector but they have also committed themselves to effect meaningful change in our society.

“Your earnest efforts to give back to your community and our country has led to this award. Let us remember that men play a very important role in maintaining the wellbeing of our communities and society,” she said.

The award ceremony brought to an end the Ministry’s celebration of International Men’s week 2020 and according to Dr. King, one of the most important objectives of such observance is recognizing the achievement and the contributions of men to the community, family, marriage and child care.

“This year, Dominica adopted the United Kingdom’s theme, ‘Promoting a positive conversation about men, manhood, and masculinity.’ The theme speaks to moving away from characteristics and conversations of negative ways of being boys and men in order to embrace positive conversations and characteristics of manhood which allows boys and men to fully step into their full potential,” she stated.

Dr. King further explained that the activities this year were centered on promoting positive ways of being boys and men and engaging in positive conversations regarding men, manhood, and masculinity.

Through the health fair, the ministry was able to promote male participation in health promotion which is an important goal for public health and via public discussion as well as to increase conversations on the role of men and boys in achieving equality by taking actions against negative gender stereotypes and behaviors and joining together to eliminate gender base.



