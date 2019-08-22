Four receive CCCUL secondary school scholarships

Four (4) students have received scholarships to attend secondary school for the new academic year 2019/2020.

The scholarships were presented by the Central Co-operative Credit Union Limited (CCCUL) at its 9th annual scholarship ceremony which was held at the CCCUL building on Tuesday August 20th 2019.

Scholarships based on merit were given to Mindy Leblanc and Dernel Kyra Edwards while Naeem Ryan Bannis and Shernisha Seaman received scholarships based on need.

CCCUL board member, Desiree Stedman, said the merit and need based scholarships are awarded annually to the members of the Society’s two branches and to date, 40 scholarships have been awarded.

“Nine years ago, the Central Co operative Credit Union embarked on a journey to award scholarships to students who sat the Grade Six National Assessment. Each year members of the society are invited to submit applications for consideration. The merit scholarship is determined by the ranking of the students on the list which is provided to the Society by the Ministry of Education,” Stedman explained. “The CCUL requests the assistance of the Ministry of Social Services through the welfare Division, to conduct background checks on all applicants who applied for the scholarship based on need. Since the society has two branches four scholarships are awarded, two from each branch.”

Each scholarship awardee receives text books from first to fifth form, exercise books, stationery, uniforms and payment of CSEC examination fees in fifth form.

General Manager of the Central Co-operative Credit Union, Glenda Smith Baron, encouraged the recipients awardees to to use this scholarship to continue to dream and work towards those dreams.

“I beckon each of you to use this scholarship as the opening to walk through life’s golden gates which are available for those who immerse themselves in their learning to the extent that their books are never smarter than them. My mother always said to me do not allow your books to be smarter than you, it means that you are not studying,” Smith Baron advised. “I say to you today, the same words one of my life mentors has deposited in me and that is, you never dream too big; don’t allow anyone to tell you that you are dreaming too big; you can only dream your size. Continue to dream, but work hard to achieve these dreams.”

She admonished the students not to cheat as by so doing, they would be depriving themselves of the opportunity of benefitting from research, reading and “the satisfaction that can only be had from toiling and digging in.”

“Certainly, half the effort will not help you to achieve your dream. Many applications were received and hundreds sat the GSAT exams but only four of you will be honoured with a Central scholarship,” Smith Baron admonished the scholarship recipients.

Mrs. Smith Baron also encouraged the parents to remain a relevant part in their children’s life and not leave it all up to the teachers or the CCUL.

“Five years will go by quickly but you child remains your responsibility to nurture and to inculcate values and morals. Do not allow social media to replace you; know that your child needs a parent and then a friend; do not be a friend first, be a parent to your child,” she advised.

Citing the CCCUL’s most important asset as the people and its membership, Smith Baron said the organization is always looking for ways to give back to the community either in sports, education and medical assistance. among other areas.

“As we partner with our scholars to effect a bottom-up approach to effecting change, we are influencing the next generation of leaders, our future as a nation and as a co-operative depends on the quality of education that our young people are exposed to. We wish you God’s guidance. Let your lights so shine that others will follow your footstep, God bless you, God bless you on your walk and God bless the Central Co operative Credit Union,” she concluded.