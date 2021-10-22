Fr. Branker John laments harsh criticism of the late Ed Registe; urges men to take care of their health

Catholic priest, Fr. Branker John, who was the main celebrant at the funeral of the late Ed Registe, has made a strong appeal to men in Dominica to take care of their bodies to maintain good health.

Registe was a government minister and the parliamentary representative for the Grand Bay constituency when he passed away on September 1, 2021 at the age of 50.

Father John made the appeal while delivering the homily at the State Funeral for Registe held at the Grand Bay Catholic Church on Wednesday.

“When Ed died I was angry, because he was my friend. I was angry at him because we had many discussions about his body,” he revealed. He said he had been constantly encouraging Registe to take care of his health but instead, the Grand Bay MP was always trying to get things done and not taking acre of of himself.

“That was one of his weaknesses…our brother, truth be told, did not take good care of his health. We know that and that was a weakness and we can learn from this,” Father John told the congregation. “We all have to die, we know that, but our body is God’s temple. We have to cherish it, not worship it, but cherish it, value it and treat it well.”

The Grand Bay parish priest singled out men to emphasize his message, pointing out that they do not like to go to the doctor until the pain becomes unbearable, by which time it is almost too late, “especially those of us who don’t have wives to yell at us to go to the doctor or to make the appointment for us.”

“Every pain is not gas,” he said and advised that one should get their medical checkup at least once a year and if he/she is over 50-years-old, “more [often] than that.”

“Keep in touch with your doctor and follow their instructions…Find ways to handle stress, because stress can kill you,” he cautioned.

Father John lamented what he considers to be the undue criticism which was levelled at the departed parliamentary representative.

“If we, bothers and sisters of Grand Bay and beyond, if we are honest about our relationships with our brother Ed…we should admit that many of us were unreasonably hard with Ed. We criticized when we should have offered assistance to improve the quality of his ideas and his plans, the quality of his projects,” He admonished Grand Bay constituents. “We should have been more patient with him, but many of us were not. We jumped on him when we should have walked beside him”

Meanwhile time, Father John said the death of Edward Registe, as painful as it may be, is an opportunity for Grandbay to grow as, according to him, Grand Bay was a suffering, divided community..

“Grandbay needs to grow; it needs to thrive again and it can, because we have the people here to allow it to thrive,” he asserted.

Edward Registe made a multi-faceted contribution to his community and country in the areas of youth development where he ascended to the position NYCD President; local government as a member of the Grand Bay Village Council and national politics serving as General Secretary of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), DLP senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and cabinet minister in the current DLP administration.