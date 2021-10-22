Fr. Branker John laments harsh criticism of the late Ed Registe; urges men to take care of their health

Catholic priest, Fr. Branker John, who was the main celebrant at the funeral of the late Ed Registe, has made a strong appeal to men in Dominica to take care of their bodies to maintain good health.
Registe was a government minister and the parliamentary representative for the Grand Bay constituency when he passed away on September 1, 2021 at the age of 50.
Father John made the appeal while delivering the homily at the State Funeral for Registe held at the Grand Bay Catholic Church on Wednesday.
“When Ed died I was angry, because he was my friend. I was angry at him because we had many discussions about his body,” he revealed. He said he had been constantly encouraging Registe to take care of his health but instead, the Grand Bay MP was always trying to get things done and not taking acre of of himself.
“That was one of his weaknesses…our brother, truth be told, did not take good care of his health. We know that and that was a weakness and we can learn from this,” Father John told the congregation. “We all have to die, we know that, but our body is God’s temple. We have to cherish it, not worship it, but cherish it, value it and treat it well.”
The Grand Bay parish priest singled out men to emphasize his message, pointing out that they do not like to go to the doctor until the pain becomes unbearable, by which time it is almost too late, “especially those of us who don’t have wives to yell at us to go to the doctor or to make the appointment for us.”
“Every pain is not gas,” he said and advised that one should get their medical checkup at least once a year and if he/she is over 50-years-old, “more [often] than that.”
“Keep in touch with your doctor and follow their instructions…Find ways to handle stress, because stress can kill you,” he cautioned.
Father John lamented what he considers to be the undue criticism which was levelled at the departed parliamentary representative.
“If we, bothers and sisters of Grand Bay and beyond, if we are honest about our relationships with our brother Ed…we should admit that many of us were unreasonably hard with Ed. We criticized when we should have offered assistance to improve the quality of his ideas and his plans, the quality of his projects,” He admonished Grand Bay constituents. “We should have been more patient with him, but many of us were not. We jumped on him when we should have walked beside him”
Meanwhile time, Father John said the death of Edward Registe, as painful as it may be, is an opportunity for Grandbay to grow as, according to him, Grand Bay was a suffering, divided community..
“Grandbay needs to grow; it needs to thrive again and it can, because we have the people here to allow it to thrive,” he asserted.
Edward Registe made a multi-faceted contribution to his community and country in the areas of youth development where he ascended to the position NYCD President; local government as a member of the Grand Bay Village Council and national politics serving as General Secretary of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), DLP senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and cabinet minister in the current DLP administration.
25 Comments
Thanks, father Branker John for exhorting men to take their health care more seriously and go see a doctor at least once a year for a checkup, even if they have no symptoms. That’s sound advice. However, why should Branker John single out Ed when it comes to negative things being said about those who present themselves to serve, especially in politics. If he had mentioned the fact that those who present themselves should receive more support and empathy from the public at large, then I would take his exhortation more seriously. Because it can be assumed that he was being biased, when most are heavily criticized, then he diminished the value of the message. He showed his political biasness. The corollary, which is that those who do wrong in the public domain are to be chastised, but he never even went there, just like the Catholic church in Dominca is in bed with the shenanigans of the Skerritt led government and it won’t Shepherd the flock against this blight.
You seem to have something against Skerrit that keeps eating into your health like a cancer. You just said that men should take good care of their health but, you are not practicing what you preach. Are you jealous of the man? Are you obsessed with the man? What is your problem? Do you sleep with Skerrit in your heart? Be careful before your heart starts skipping beats. Don’t let Skerrit give you are a heart attack. Skerrit is doing well for himself and for Dominica.
Stop your garbage. It’s only one who like you who has no standards, ethics, principles, morals, etc, etc, who believes that Skerrit should be jealous of. What are the good accolades of Skerrit that merits this jrealousy? Money? I know he has a lot? Where he gets it? I dont know!! He is a gloater, he is not transparent, he is an impulsive liar, etc…No wonder Franscisco referred to your “ds” as dog shi.!!
You are devoid of any sense whatso ever.
It is nice to be called dog shi. especially when a dog is man’s best friend. I can now say that Francisco and I are good friends. Did you check out the new state-of-the-art, sophisticated MRI? Not even ugly Lenny would have gotten us one. Now we can run you thru and see if you got any bad cells in your head that causes you to hate Skerrit so badly.
@ds
Cry cry baby! Ha! Ha! Ha! You are too classless and of course a very bad example to say that people are jealous of Skerrit! Hope that our little ones dont read your crap!!
Wonder if you went to school! You sound very illiterate!!
@ds, I am not sure what’s in it for you, but you sure sound like you are positioning yourself to profit from being the “defender of Skerritt”. Was I wrong to mention that the current administration is led by Skerritt? I reside in the US, a place with a mature political tradition and the two major players go against each other especially the leaders. I hardly hear Democrats giving praise to the GOP and vicicersa. I don’t recall Skerritt praising Lennox and vicicersa. Therefore what is your point and your beef? Whoever is in charge gets the blame because the buck stops with the leader of the respective parties. Nothing new here, except you want to point out to Skerritt that you are constantly standing up for him so where is your reward? I know that the philosophy of your cabal is that anyone who differs from you guys must be ostracized. This is your new normal for Dominca. Know this, I have no fear of you not Skerritt so I’ll continue to call out the shenanigans.
@ds, you are keeping with the Labour Party cabal principle of wishing evil on those who dare to call out the shortcomings of the Skerritt led government. The residents of Salisbury and Marigot know too well what that means and now you are wanting my heart to stop functioning because I don’t agree with the government in office. Stick with the facts because you don’t know a damn thing about my health status. In your opinion Skerritt is doing well, therefore why do you see the need to go where I haven’t nor will ever go, that is to wish Skerritt health problems. You are trying too hard to please Skerritt and it suggests that what I’m writing is resonating. For your information, I take good care of my health and have been for a long time. I want to echo father Branker and encourage all men and women to visit their doctors regularly. You are pure evil .
Do you have someone who you can call a friend, the nonsense you write, would you like someone to post such thing about you in such situation. I know for sure you have made someone your enemy and obsession,The PM, What do you mean, he diminished the value of his message, it is you with your political partisan beliefs, I could describe it as a blue veil in which you look through when you make such comments. Now you’re attacking the Church of Dominica, making allegations and innuendos, remove the blue veil over your head that is the blight you need to be concerned about, so long.
@Gary, if you pay attention to the releases from the Pope, the head of the Catholic church, you will see or hear that he exhorts us to be the best we can be, taking into account our humanity. Unfortunately the Catholic church in Dominca is operating like a renegade stepchild. The Pope spoke on electoral reform, but the church in Dominca was silent on the matter on the eve of the last general election. When Branker John can single out only Ed Register as a political figure who had harsh things said about him, knowing that this is what obtains by all politicians and parties in the country, then he’s not acknowledging that the status quo is not acceptable and needs to change. Is he saying that it’s good for others but not for his friend Ed? This deminished the value of his message. As a religious leader he has to rise above the personal emotions and address the needs of the body of Christ. I don’t waste my time being jealous of Skerritt or anyone else. I’m blessed.
You are entitled to your opinion, but I will tell you this, to suggest that the Catholic Church in Dominica is operating like a renegade stepchild, is your opinion, how you arrived at that reflects your political partisan beliefs. Before you express such opinion, I wonder if you understand the chain of command of the Catholic Church. The place you reside, where you call home, are you satisfied with the Catholic Church approach as it relates to the political climate. Branker John is a human being first, and he is expressing a human behavior, the tittle he carries does not exempt him from expressing such human behavior regarding his friend death that’s what makes him a human being. Criticizing someone to appease your petty nonsense political partisan beliefs is cynical. There is a difference between jealousy and obsession, the latter describes your behavior, stop deceiving yourself, get hold of your obsessive behavior.
I am a catholic but some of those like to preach politics and mapwee too much. You could take care of yourself the best way you can but when your time is up that’s it.We don’t know when how and where.
Branker, I am surprised and totally disappointed to read where you said you were angry over the the death of your friend Regists.
And so, I must ask you: if you are a priest called by God Jehovia to preach his words, how can you be angry over the death of someone?
People die everyday, if you are a priest you should have read in a chapter of the book of Proverbs where it said (the young may, but the old must die), look it up for I may not be verbatim.
In Proverbs it also speaks about the green and the ripe lime.
You probably read where Paul whom you all pope lied and said was the first pope: Paul said “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
If you and your late friend believed in Jesus Christ, and accepted him as Lord, then you would not be angry, because you would know for a fact he is with the Lord.
Worry about you, some so called priest, parsons, elder, reverend, and pope do not even believe in God!
Now where it pertains to the individual health of a person, they need to know when it is time to go and visit with a medical doctor, rather than the obeah woman or obeah mam.
Most Dominicans, rather to boil some bush an illiterate person tells to boil and drink, when they do not have a clue of what they talking about.
Some people live a complete lifetime (70) years and beyond never get sick, and one day or night they go to sleep and never wake up.
You can only advise someone to take care of their if you are aware that they have a health issue.
In my case as a kid I fear cancer, I would not eat anything I heard people say caused cancer.
While I was protecting from cancer I didn’t know I was born with hyperglycemia (diabetic).
By the way every human alive are born with cancer cells in their body.
Elizabeth, you are reading this, the you know what will early next week.
Before someone can give advice about health, I do no care who it is that person should be the example of what he is espousing and that goes to you, believe whatever you want as it regards to what you think about health and sickness, these are states of being, knowledge and ignorance determines which one you what to attain for yourself, it is sad to hear the statements you make, it is your mind believe what you want.
Are you talking to me or Branker Gary?
If that above pertains to me; be informed I majored in Health Science, therefor, I can assure you if an emergency comes along, in which you are involved; I might be able to save your life!
There you go again with your silliness, you never seem to understand what you read. You make your own interpretation, giving your own spin. Fr. Branker John remarks of how he being angry about the death of his friend Edward Registe was made in context to the conversations he had with his friend advising him to slow down and take care of his health, after seeing how he succumb to his death, Fr. Branker John was expressing a natural human behavior in response to his friend death, why are you making a story questioning his behavior and his faith even as going far making such nonsensical statements about his religion, is that necessary.
Well if I (is wrong) if I doh know how to interpret I is human too eh.
If what killed Rosie Douglas, Pierre Charles, and Edward Registe was a virus like covid, maybe we would do our research within the Dlp to see what exactly that virus was. Unfortunately it’s not a virus but it seems to me that their is a dis-ease within the DLP that is very deadly especially to some. I don’t know the name of that Dis~ease or the symptoms of it but something strange is happening inside and it’s time we call the specialists, scientists, investigators and maybe even witch doctors to see if we will get to the root of that disease. Well it doesn’t seem like that disease has any effects on PM Skerrit. Maybe because he is a Doctor and he taking some special vitamins that is not known to the others
The stress and headache debt UWP left cause the two PMs their lives.
Now the debt is almost one and a half billion, and there are no signs of it on the ground. Where is the money?
@% the money is in your head and lennox head. Just like the Aljasera bombshell
Man stop being jealous of Skerrit. Skerrit is doing well for Dominica and for himself. And by the way, I attended the same school you attended if you did have a GOOD upbringing. I got that 1 billion dollars. Do you want me to send some to you? MAN GO WORK FOR A LIVING. And if there are no signs of it on the ground, look in your underpants you will see signs of it. I hope you go to the Laundries.
It’s very difficult to be a parliamentary representative in Dominica, because from 2004 it has been centered all around money. Our politics needs urgent transformational changes. In fact presently, whenever ones puts himself up for public office, the public sees you as someone who wants money. Unethical people are purchased ($$$$) like commodities. Politics since 2004 has been about demonising. Ed had to be literally hiding to avoid all the electricity, water and flow bills. So its a combination of factors, both internal and external. Remember he was not the preferred choice of candidate. He had to rally his troops behind him, and vow to represent GBay as an independent candidate. Of course the gin and fried food plus lack of exercise do not help anyone, man or woman.
Read what you wrote. Do you think you know what you saying? Try to go to Grand bay and ask about Ed and you will find out a lot you did not know. Were you the preferred candidate? Ed never hides. He tried to help all. Ed was selfless and has been involved in Grand bay from being a young child. You must listen attentively and only then you can come to an informed conclusion. N=Mind you in all activities.
I won’t critic you on your last sentence. Of course, I agree. He should have taken better care of him. Selfless does not mean ignoring yourself
I dont have to go to Grandbay. I am in GBay 24 hours a day.