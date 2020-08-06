Francine Baron appointed Interim CEO of CREAD

Former Attorney General and former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francine Baron, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Climate Resilience Executing Agency of Dominica (CREAD).
Baron is filling the gap left by Dr. Pepukaye “Pep” Bardouille who resigned from that post in July.
A source told Dominica News Online (DNO) that Baron is expected to serve in an interim capacity until a new CEO is found.
CREAD lost two of its top executives this year with the resignation in January, of the Agency’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Colin Scaife and the departure of CEO, Dr. Bardouile, seven months later.
“These resignations are their personal decisions that Government must accept in good faith, but they will not interrupt unduly, the fulfillment of the mandate of CREAD,” the government stated, in announcing the resignations on June 4, 2020. However, DNO was told by well-informed sources that the resignations of Dr. Bardouille and Scaife stem from CREAD’s inability to meet its objectives because various government ministries were not providing the necessary support.
The government release further stated that the position of COO would be redefined and that government had already begun the recruitment process of obtaining a replacement for the CEO through the recruitment agency which was utilized previously.
“And we expect that subject to this process and the prevailing world health situation, that someone will be in place before Dr. Bardouille leaves, to allow for a seamless transition process,” the government release further stated.
CREAD was set up to assist the Government in the pursuit of its climate resilience vision. The Act establishing the Agency was passed in December 2018.
The government has reported that since the establishment of CREAD, two major activities have been completed: the Dominica Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan in May 2020 and the National Resilience Development Strategy 2030.
DNO understands that Baron took up her interim position as CREAD CEO on Tuesday 4th August, 2020.
it looking like francine baron,the past fs and ian douglas have something on u skerrit
The reasons the former heads resigned was because of too much Government interference and influence…..here we go again !!
The Hatred of Mr Linton is unwarranted and misguided every time people points out what ‘s wrong with the way the country is going some folks want to blame Linton, don’t forget that man is Dominican so he has a right to speak to speak he may not have dimples and young like some folks want, but he has a right to speak,.for those folks who have been taught to hate that man who has never done no harm to you. Unlike your Leader who has done much more because he is young and handsome and if that is how you all pick Leaders the Country has a long way to go.
Stupid Dominicans, that is who you need to be the CEO, a lawyer. Some one who is intelligent, can negotiate, can read contracts, sign contracts, stuff like that. Not an Engineer. An engineer is for technical support. Take for instance, we have had lawyers before who were Minister of Communications and Works. That’s right. Someone who read contracts, negotiate, and so forth. An engineer is more or less for technical support. That is why Skerrit laughing at you all. Stupid.
Amazing how far you “ahhsets” can take you in Dca. No wonder we see an increase in “jabalism” as it pertains to ones ability to land the overpaying jobs in Dca these days. I was beginning to think that these kind of promotion only happens in the police force but I guess I was wrong. To those who rightfully deserves the promotions I say keep your head up for god is not a Dcan PM of Red quenchie drinking Police Commissioner.
The very attractive lady seems to be favored by the PM although she isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer. Shaka seems like he has intimate inside information as to the reason(s). Some Dominicans are more equal than others it appears. One individual getting preferential treatment while other erudite and highly motivated scholars are overlooked.
Well Ibo, is she that wears the trousers.
Attractive? What’s attractive on her? Put your spectacles on your nose. Even this woman’s character is highly unattractive!
At this juncture in the short life of CREAD, the international community which somehow sympathizes with the Nature Island will begin to question the seriousness of our government leaders and our own veracity to convince them that we really care about our environment. Not surprising, this inept government has been able to compromise our country and the future of its inhabitants far and wide. Why would you conveniently appoint Francine to the position even though it’s temporary. The departure of the top officials from the institution is telling and it shows how challenging it can be to attract, recruit and retain duly qualified individuals for such a consequential guide of our environment. Deliberate myopic behaviour can be catastrophic for this small vulnerable country called Dominica!
Nothing the man does or says or appoints is good for you jealous, envious souls. No wonder he pays you morocoys no mind. Rest assured, Lennox Linton will never be a Prime Minister of this country of mine. Not on this earth, not on the next one. We need a young, intelligent, and handsome man to be the PM of Dominica. Someone like the late Maurice Bishop.
You have proved to me beyond any doubt that your lights are on but nobody is at home.
At 62,000 dollars a month, PM has rewarded Francine much more than his own wife.
Mel, What sayeth thou?
You know I met a man named Fagan, Dominican on the island of Antigua, years ago a political stooge of the Birds in their heyday; he cause me and my family lots of trouble in Antigua, he claimed that some government gave me and my wife house.
Which was a lie!
The last time I saw him he was back in Dominica begging; cancer of his throat was not too kind to him; anyway he had a saying” he who have money fire away; him without money stand back!”
Note: “Climate resilience can be generally defined as the capacity for a socio-ecological system to: (1) absorb stresses and maintain function in the face of external stresses imposed upon it by climate change and (2) adapt, reorganize, and evolve into more desirable configurations that improve the sustainability of the system, leaving it better prepared for future climate change impacts.”
I suppose $1.2 Billion could help along with some science; can Francine tell Dominica if that $1.2 bill will be…
Shut up Francisco, what do you know about Dominica, you left in the 60s to Antigua on captain Cook wind jammer never to return today you hiding in a snake hole bashing Dominica and Dr Skerrit government for the last 20 years with that thick ugly lips, the irony is everything is getting better in Dominica, much better we are not a Banana Republic as of when so-called useless workers were in Office running the island like a bunch of clowns hahaha 🤡🤡🤡🤡
Dr. Who?
I doh know any doctor Skerrit; I do know somebody with a name like Skerrit, who is a corrupted crook!
I know a man name doctor who; who steals everything and anything that is not nailed down!
Doctor Who is a thief!
I know some people went out and bought honorary degrees because they want to be called doctor, but I tell you what Man Dog; no intelligent Dominican, who are scholastically educated will call that Mr. Thief doctor.
If they do it will only happen when Rosters and Hens:
You know those yard fouls; like you grow tooth!
And since chickens cannot grow tooth, some people will never be called doctor by anyone else beside you who did not go!
By the way, when I left; left on a Wind Jamma, when I first returned flew in on LIAT, left again; returned hundreds of times even sailing our Ship into Dominica!
I am glad you recognized Dominica is a banana republic, I did not tell you!
My girlfriends them are resilient they can jump from one position to the next. I like to keep them excited by trying them out in different positions see where they gibe the best performance. Without enablers there are no thieves.
Zulu boy that is a master piece I love it oui!
No matter what shape they take they bounce back to their original oui!
Literacy is not a strong point for DNO readers.
Lookup the word interim. It is meant to be temporary until they complete the search for the positions who resigned.
The lady at the top previously was a good talker but Dominica is a tough cookie for ppl who have to actually be able to do work.
I hope they find a doer for the role. Meanwhile Francine is a woman with an extensive record of achievement. Not talk.
Francine Baron is like a recurring decimal (former Attorney General, former Minister of Foreign, now CEO of CREAD). She is being recycled.
Why should people like Francine Baron get more than her fair share of the country’s resources? Why can’t the country’s resources be shared equitably?
Government is used to enrich the politically well connected and conversely used like a battering ram on those who dare to speak truth to power.
“The government has reported that since the establishment of CREAD, two major activities have been completed: the Dominica Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan in May 2020 and the National Resilience Development Strategy 2030.”
You do realise that these are not activities but documents? Writing up a Plan in May 2020 and writing up a the Strategy 2030 is a simply textbook exercise. The real work will be to DELIVER the Plan and the Strategy! Only time will tell. Has monitoring, evaluation and impact assessment been factored in? Do we know the criteria or measure of success for Plan and Strategy? What are the outputs to be derived from Plan and Strategy? What is the desired outcomes as a measure of success? Have these been shared with the nation? Do we know, as a nation, what we are working towards and what we should be doing on a daily basis to get us there? Or is this just an exercise in receiving and spending donor money? The entire national effort is required not just Government!
LG – lying government!
That is the truth for real.
an environmental engineer is replaced by a lawyer…lol this has to be a joke.
No its not a joke but rather very serious business!
In Dca we have fallen asleep and waiting for the diaspora lead by Mr. Linton to rescue us while we lazily SNORE away on Matt In The Morning. While we snore the ruthless Lion from AnBar , Vielle Casse, roars and his critics quiver in fear. Oh Dca, where are your energetic, fearless youths? Have they been defanged with Kool-outs and promises? God help us in this land.
I therefore put my trust in Blessings, Buju, Pyro, Seth, Lofty and the rest of the old guard to free us from this madness.. for if they lead the rest will follow!
This is not a joke. Climate Change is international affairs and law is universal it covers all aspects of life. All the government has to do is to hire an environment engineer to provide the relevant technical support.
The CEO is the manager. All she need is technical staff. With her experience in foreign affairs she is aware of sources to obtain financial, technical and consultative assistance. I think she is ideal for the job. That is my opinion.
And who is interested in your opinion?
Come on Joe, the lady could not even tell the Parliament who are our Ambassadors and she was our Foreign Minister no less. I know you will try and say is a state secret but I would say that is a nonsense because thee people represent us abroad for better or worse so why not disclose their names if everything is above board? Sounds like some dirty laundry to me.p
Whatever you are drinking and/ or smoking I need lots and lots of it because you are totally gone with the wind. You exhibit the exact absurd reasons why we are in such a failed state in Dca. Country broken, institutions corrupted and people under a demonic spell cast by the horn blowing pastor and re-imposed by the masonic cult while walking the streets of mahout in high daylight. Oh papa-bondieu….
Hence the reason why I put my trust in Blessings, Buju, Pyro, Seth, Lofty, Matt, Lennox, militant patriots and a few good police officers especially from the SSU to liberate my beloved land.
seems this model of employment is only relevant to Dominica, cause normal one should have at least a base degree in their field of employment, as a manager you have to understand the environment and its operation. i Joseph John has this in reverse, this should be a construction field expert with support from a lawyer, if necessary.
A well-experienced, highly qualified engineer should be in charge of CREAD – certainly not a politician!
Well this politician has experience in managing the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affair. She will be managing the organization. She is not the Chief Technical Officer. Does the Minister or Permanent Secretary in all ministry have expertise in engineering? That is why you have positions with people who has the relevant training like CMO, CAO, CTO, CEO etc.
So stop letting opposition forces misled your intelligence because they behave like they only have a first grade education.
Which of their leaders have experience in organizational structure or management in either the public or private sector. All their personal opinions are based on nothing but blue bubbles that fade and die.
Well that is it for the first climate resilience country in the world.
More jobs for the girls. Baron, you are one of those that very soon will find out what the prize is to choose the wrong side.
I keep wondering why Skerrit did not make Francine Baron his Roseau Central candidate instead of Melissa? I mean he knew is buy he was going to buy the seat so why not have a season politician with a law background the candidate instead? At least if Francine were the parlrep she and Skerrit would spend more time to plan the development of Roseau Central and who knows, maybe they would even open a casino or a motel in the middle of Roseau
Oh My Lord! Can Alibaba ever be separated from his wife Morgiana? Boy Mello can say what she wants, try what she wants and even demand that Alibaba’s wife Morgiana is not in the cabinet but Mello, the truth is, what you don’t want to see in your living room you will see it in the bedroom. Off course I am referring to the story of Alibaba and the forty thieves.
Can you explain further?
more nonsense. CREAD was pie in the sky to begin with. Now you have the cheaters watching the cheaters. CREAD was supposed to be independent of government in its operations. A monitoring and implementation agency. Everything here is a bloody joke with excuses and ridicule from clowns who support the circus. With their red noses up the man posterior,
Jobs for the boys and girls of the cabal even if they are unqualified or unable to do the jobs. One man controls all the resources of the State, including national awards, titles and jobs, to distribute to his cronies.
SMH….So we should expect Miriam Blanchard to be Interim COO.
These square pegs in wrong hole continues therefore this country will not go anywhere.
Although I would not put my credibility on the line for Joseph Isaac but at least he may have been capable moving the needle in this position.
That is something else… I am sure that there are better qualified professionals to hold the position. Joseph Isaac, the new House Speaker, is better for the post of CEO/ Interim CEO of the CREAD, while Francine Baron would be better as the Speaker of the House of Assembly, yet both are wrongly placed.
But who cares; the jobs and salaries must be circulated among the boys and the girls of the cabal.
It’s the same thing with plans to build the new airport; We all recognize that an airport capable of taking larger plans is important for Dominica’s long term development. The two final sites being (1) Crompton Point selected by the DFP gov’t in 1988 on the advise of Alexander Gibb and (2) Woodford Hill to Wesley selelected by the UWP gov’t in 1998 on the advise of Planning and Stanley.
The latter selected by the UWP being the best site, yet the DLP gov’t, being fool hardy, goes ahead and wickedly selects the Crompton Point site to spite the UWP but in fact is…
I support your comments as I am of the view that the prime minister made in huge error in placing Joseph Isaac in the speaker’s chair. It is a move which has locked up tremendous potential and skills which are needed in the active building of Dominica. Mr Skerrit reverse your error before it is too late.
Better qualified for what?
This nonsense about Dominica is the first and only resilient country in the world!
Ask Roosevelt and Francine resilient to what?
Here is one example of ” resiliency;” it could a person, animal or thing; such as a house; able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions.
It could also be a substance or object able to recoil or spring back into shape after bending, stretching, or being compressed!
To ignorant people such as Roosevelt and his Cabal when they talk about resiliency in Dominica, they are implying building roads houses; nations’ infrastructure in general which can withstand the elements of nature; such a hurricane, fire and floods, without any effect or aftermath.
Last week hurricane Isaias hit the Carolinas’ as it move north, caused lots of damage, we don’t hear anybody in the richest nation on the planet talking nonsense about building resilience houses and roads to deal with tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, and fire…
Mr. Eitienne I would like to correct you on this one about no one in the richest country on earth talking about resilient buildings and roads. That is exactly what is going on in the Congress and senate debates right now that no one can agree on. That is the same reason there is infighting within the Democratic Party in the US, also it is not only about buildings and roads, that is a small part of the climate change issue. There is erosion, deforestation, and release of gases by cars and factories to name a few, it’s a good time to face the music and dance to the tune instead of sitting and waiting for the next song. I hope my parable is understood since I don’t to offend anyone and get my post removed by DNO
Just need to complete this: So, whereas in America, people are subjected to the same elements which Dominica faces seasonally; in California, just about everyday an earthquake shakes, sometimes in the hundreds.
Many are so slight they are only detected on the Richter scale!
A Richter scale is used for expressing the magnitude of an earthquake in terms of the logarithm of the amplitude of the ground wave; values range from 0 to over 9 Compare Mercalli in magnitude.
Right at this moment there is a fire burning for more than a week destroying everything in it path, we have that every year; but people and government; State and Federal with all their money don’t talk crap about building resilience houses.
There is no such thing as a resilient road, house, or bridge; one can try to build to withstand something of great magnitude; nevertheless one will come that it cannot stand!
The question is what technology Francine/Roosevelt have not used elsewhere resulting in this…
Some people really powerful and special papa. Sometimes I wonder if Dominica is not part of Africa: some Oasis in the Sahara, an island on lake chad, or a hidden state. It’s just unbelievable, Inconceivable.
Another example of the Peter Principle.