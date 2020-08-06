Francine Baron appointed Interim CEO of CREAD

Former Attorney General and former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francine Baron, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Climate Resilience Executing Agency of Dominica (CREAD).

Baron is filling the gap left by Dr. Pepukaye “Pep” Bardouille who resigned from that post in July.

A source told Dominica News Online (DNO) that Baron is expected to serve in an interim capacity until a new CEO is found.

CREAD lost two of its top executives this year with the resignation in January, of the Agency’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Colin Scaife and the departure of CEO, Dr. Bardouile, seven months later.

“These resignations are their personal decisions that Government must accept in good faith, but they will not interrupt unduly, the fulfillment of the mandate of CREAD,” the government stated, in announcing the resignations on June 4, 2020. However, DNO was told by well-informed sources that the resignations of Dr. Bardouille and Scaife stem from CREAD’s inability to meet its objectives because various government ministries were not providing the necessary support.

The government release further stated that the position of COO would be redefined and that government had already begun the recruitment process of obtaining a replacement for the CEO through the recruitment agency which was utilized previously.

“And we expect that subject to this process and the prevailing world health situation, that someone will be in place before Dr. Bardouille leaves, to allow for a seamless transition process,” the government release further stated.

CREAD was set up to assist the Government in the pursuit of its climate resilience vision. The Act establishing the Agency was passed in December 2018.

The government has reported that since the establishment of CREAD, two major activities have been completed: the Dominica Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan in May 2020 and the National Resilience Development Strategy 2030.

DNO understands that Baron took up her interim position as CREAD CEO on Tuesday 4th August, 2020.