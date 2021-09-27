Free testing for COVID-19 may soon come to an end – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hinted that his government may soon put an end to free testing for Covid-19.

He was speaking on Kairi FM’s Heng on Monday morning.

To-date the total number of tests conducted is 71,000, total PCR 26,107 and total antigen tests 44,893. The number of Covid-19 deaths is 15.

“Let me say to all of us in Dominica, you see this free testing we are doing now where businesses have said to their employees you either get vaccinated or you get tested [every] 7 days, at some point they would have to pay for the tests,” Skerrit said.

He continued, “This thing about drive-through and going to the stadium and going to these health centres and free testing every 7 days or 14 days, you are going to have to pay for these things.”

According to the prime minister, the level of absurdity in this country is unbecoming

Skerrit argued that there are church leaders, union leaders, political leaders and the private sector who are playing with words, “and looking in the dictionary to see which other words we should be used rather than being as straight forward as it is as we’ve seen [with] the employer’s federation.”

There are small businesses that are being affected, he pointed out.

“People are renting; they have to pay their rent. The landlord is not hearing Covid, let me reduce it by 50% or 60%; no, they have to pay.” the prime minister stated. “They have employees to pay…many of them are renting where they live and relying on their small business to pay their rent and sometimes some of these very same small business owners are not vaccinated.”

He added, “We have to get to the point where each of us understands the reality we are facing [and]reality is Covid is going to be with us for some time…”

Prime Minister Skerrit urged Dominicans to set aside all the unnecessary arguments and viewpoints, “and go out and get vaccinated.”

“It is in your personal interest to get vaccinated,” Skerrit advised. “You cannot want to be working in a place that cares for children or a place that cares for senior citizens and not want to get vaccinated and you still want to come to work everyday,” he opined…

“Are we suicide bombers?” Skerrit asked. “This cannot be right. Where is our love and compassion and concern?”