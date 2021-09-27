Free testing for COVID-19 may soon come to an end – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hinted that his government may soon put an end to free testing for Covid-19.
He was speaking on Kairi FM’s Heng on Monday morning.
To-date the total number of tests conducted is 71,000, total PCR 26,107 and total antigen tests 44,893. The number of Covid-19 deaths is 15.
“Let me say to all of us in Dominica, you see this free testing we are doing now where businesses have said to their employees you either get vaccinated or you get tested [every] 7 days, at some point they would have to pay for the tests,” Skerrit said.
He continued, “This thing about drive-through and going to the stadium and going to these health centres and free testing every 7 days or 14 days, you are going to have to pay for these things.”
According to the prime minister, the level of absurdity in this country is unbecoming
Skerrit argued that there are church leaders, union leaders, political leaders and the private sector who are playing with words, “and looking in the dictionary to see which other words we should be used rather than being as straight forward as it is as we’ve seen [with] the employer’s federation.”
There are small businesses that are being affected, he pointed out.
“People are renting; they have to pay their rent. The landlord is not hearing Covid, let me reduce it by 50% or 60%; no, they have to pay.” the prime minister stated. “They have employees to pay…many of them are renting where they live and relying on their small business to pay their rent and sometimes some of these very same small business owners are not vaccinated.”
He added, “We have to get to the point where each of us understands the reality we are facing [and]reality is Covid is going to be with us for some time…”
Prime Minister Skerrit urged Dominicans to set aside all the unnecessary arguments and viewpoints, “and go out and get vaccinated.”
“It is in your personal interest to get vaccinated,” Skerrit advised. “You cannot want to be working in a place that cares for children or a place that cares for senior citizens and not want to get vaccinated and you still want to come to work everyday,” he opined…
“Are we suicide bombers?” Skerrit asked. “This cannot be right. Where is our love and compassion and concern?”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
69 Comments
Don’t ask, he will tell you he was modelling for a famous German fashion house. Telemaque is full of it.
DS, what exactly are you talking about or trying to say? Absolutely true and we are open to respect, honour, accommodate, support this well deserved 👍 Hon LENNOX LINTON to be ours and Dominica’s PRIME MINISTER. As Leader of the Opposition and of the UNITED WORKERS PARTY TEAM UWP Hon LINTON is well experienced commited, honourable and has a Formidable Decent UWP Team to work well and in the interest of our People and our Dominica and Government. We will all work together to regain our Government and our Dominica and to elevate the Quality and life of our PEOPLE, FAMILIES and those in need.
We commend the WELFARE DIVISION SERVICES and its formidable Decent Professional Dedicated Team with great interest to address those in need, in particular “Families in need with children, the sick and infirmed, disabled and handicapped and the struggling People.
Let’s All take back our Country, Government and return our Dominica back to that level of Political Decency in the interest of ALL…
Madam Lin Clown 🤡. You Wrote not like a Jack A.., but an ongoing “disgusting Thoughts..”.
You must think wide and Conceptualized first before you pen disgusting thoughts upon yourself that you’re likely to stain our people going about their Normal Busy. We will not be stained but you’ll be forever stucked in this blind concept of yours. My further advice to you is just don’t attempt to get at Francisco, you’re unable to compete with this intellectual. Be advised. Don’t make a fool of yourself. Try to be intellectual in your Thoughts and messages. Our people will be able to Conceptualized and
welcome your intellectual (?) Thoughts.
Our Dominica needs to be Elevated, and for that to happen we must have leading us, an exceptionally Decent Visionary Focussed MATURED VISIONARY TRUSTED COMMITTED DEVOTED well knowledgeable experienced PRIME MINISTER.We therefore welcome our Distinguished DECENT Committed Professional MATURED, Experienced Professional UWP Team Leader HON. LENNOX…
To all of you who are foolishly saying that the vaccinated are spreading the virus, go to places like one of those Provinces in Canada, named Alberta, and listen to what they are saying about the huge number of Corvid 19 patients that they have in their hospitals and those who die through that infection.
You will hear that a very, very large percentage of the infected, are those who are unvaccinated. The number of corvid-19 infected people in Alberta is three times the number of all the other 9 provinces, that number is in the thousands.
And why is that so? It is because the people there are not getting vaccinated. Again, I say that your talk about vaccinated spreading the virus is extremely foolish–but I am not surprised at you all’s mentality.
Anything sympathetic to Skerrit’s distorted way of thinking, you, foot soldier of the most corrupt, dishonest and evil creature who has ever occupied the highest office of government in Dominica gleefully support.
You DON’T resonate with anybody not even with people of your ilk. Stop your blasphemy by your frequent references to God, you HYPOCRITE!
@Ibo, It is strange that you have all that big mouth insulting other people, but when I sent a request to you so that to organise some funds to help hit and run victim Andy “Footy” you nasty little man didn’t answer to my request, …………………………….
lbo, our people are so ignorant and dumb; up to the time it is drawn to their attention that Roosevelt that corrupted crook is telling them he is going to make them pay for something that was given to the people of Dominica free of charge; theses idiots are still protecting his corruption!
I would only hope that the United States which gave free vaccines to Dominica, intended to be given free to the nation is taking note?
That is one of the reasons; I keep saying I do not feel sorry; nor have any empathy for our people in their suffering; perpetrated on them by the vicious corrupted crook; “Me Almost Nearly cousin that damn th… Roosevelt Skerrit!
Boy, Dominica people are something else; perhaps we were all born to be ignorant and dumb oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Then if the large percentage of those who are sick and dying are the unvaccinated then let it be. Those who choose not to vaccinate should live or die with the consequences of thier actions. So to for those who took vaccine. We need to move on. It is obvious from what you said the those who vax doing fine. So the unvaccinated is a problem to themselves. Lets not forget 90% of those who got virus recovered.
Elizabeth, the same problem exists in America; all the recent deaths, caused by the virus, and especially they Delta Variant; are people who refused to get vaccinated.
You some of them after they find themselves sick and at death door, they are asking to be vaccinated: too late, they die shortly after.
You know the idiots who are refusing to get vaccinated are getting information of the internet (social media) where all kinds of ignorant uneducated people talking rubbish; rather than listen to doctors, and scientists who are more knowledgeable than the inter (social media) trolls!
I don’t know how many more hard lessons do our people have to learn before they face reality, and come to their natural senses.
More they say there are fifteen dead on the island due to COVID-19 this might only be the beginning, by the time half of Dominica is dead, those alive will beg to be vaccinated, but they might be too late!
Alberta went ahead and relax the covid protocols back in July by not requiring masks and not limiting gatherings anymore and that’s when the numbers started getting out of control than when the pandemic first started. So the province made that very bad decision with the back and forth of keep following the protocols and then oh wait don’t follow the protocols anymore just go about your business, and now very few want to listen to a confused premier. So stop making it all about the unvaccinated!!
Just take the darn vaccine, whether you are with the PM or not.
It’s the right thing to do!
Here is my take:
1. Covid-19 is China made according to Donald Trump
2. Skerrit and China are sleeping on a Domlock mattress
3. Skerrit and China signed a secret deal and almost 20 yrs now and Skerrit is yet to tell us what’s on the MOU
4. Take the vaccine to fight the China made covid is dangerous. Don’t take the vaccine is just as dangerous. Say you can use a mask is very dangerous
5. More Dominicans that die with covid the easier it is for Chinese to own property here.
6. Dominicans might never see the MOU between Skerrit and China but our graveyards might reveal it.
So no matter how we look at only Skerrit and China will win this battle
Well that’s very good news you know. When Skerrit had returning Dominicans to pay hotel fees for seven days to quarantine, those Dum-in-a-cans said ” oh pm has to keep us safe.” So don’t come and bring all you covid to Dominica. Then after five days we had to pay another $100 for our PCR test to leave the hotel and another $100 for PCR to leave the country those Dum-in-a-cans would say ” all you working in foreign so all you have money”. So let him charge all you for free covid test that was donated by other countries so everyone can see how PM really loves all you and wants to keep all you safe.
” vaccinated or you get tested [every] 7 days, at some point they would have to pay for the tests,” Skerrit said.”(Roosevelt Skerrit).
So, in reality Dominica is the only place in the universe people will be paying for a COVID-19 test!
It should also be noted the death count in the country is rising; in a place where most people cannot eat unless they have relatives overseas who have pity on them by giving them some assistance in serving.
Roosevelt thus far has not spend a single Dominica penny to buy the vaccine; nor the testing kits; nevertheless; this wicked soul Roosevelt with the blackest; the darkest heart one possesses intends to bleed the poor with no source of income to pay for something he got for free!
You are right Roosevelt to kick the poor of the country in their behind with your smirk on your face because they keep you in power to sell passports and get rich while they suffer at your hands.
Roosevelt, just in case you do not know; when you make people without money pay for a COVID-19 test: And by the way I know the idea is hatched in your head based on the opinion of some employers.
You need to realize a test is to confirm, or not to confirm a negative, or positive test; and whereas there are no standard procedure to treat the diseases, the person testing positive can do what it takes to protect their families and people they come in contact with from getting infected.
People who are not vaccinated; it is not a matter of if they are going to become infected; it’s simple a matter of when; “how soon will they become infected.”
Ok Francisco. Not so. I am out of Dominica. I can forward you this letter from the biggest financial institute. The letter stated if I have to be tested weekly it will be out of pocket and my insurance will be skyrocketed coming JANUARY it left some of us with no choice took the JAB. Please do your research more thoroughly.
“The letter stated if I have to be tested weekly it will be out of pocket and my insurance.”
Yes, but I can also show you documentation where large institutions are firing employees who refuse to get vaccinated; and in some cases; if their insurance decides to pay for their testing; the premium (the part ) which they pay in dollars and cents are tripled!
You must understand that Dominica is not like where you are; I don’t know where that is!
However; it is wicked to sell what is donated free to the nation; to the people of the nation.
Think about it.
You know the best thing that could happen to our people and country; is for some authority to make it mandatory for everyone alive in Dominica to get vaccinated, because all the un-vaccinated; it is not a matter of if they are going to get infected, it is simple a matter of when.
How soon!
But hold on so why are they testing the people coming into the country who have been vaccinated before letting them through? It’s already pretty much established that the vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting or spreading the disease. So if anything stopping testing or making it hard to test and depending only on the vaccine will make things worse as there are probably vaccinated people with little to no symptoms carrying around enough viral load to infect other people INCLUDING VACCINATED PEOPLE.
It really makes you think that maybe these outbreaks that we haven’t had for a whole year of this pandemic are happening NOW because of the false sense of security that a lot of people have in this vaccine. But don’t take my word for it, take it from a medical expert: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/commentary-vaccinated-and-still-catching-covid/
While I understand that individuals have to make a decision on wether to get vaccinated or not, what I can’t understand is their reliance on YouTube videos and facebook post to make that decision. The entire country needs to step up and play their part in order to control this thing within our borders.
1. Businesses must mandate that their workers get vaccinated or subjected to regular testing.
2. No more free testing. Employees must pay for the test.
3. No regional/international travel without proof of vaccination or negative PCR
4. No entry into any Government building without proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 72hrs
5. Cannot operate a “for hire” service, Taxi, Bus, etc without vaccination or negative PCR within 72hrs.
Just a few areas! We need to mitigate the spread of COVID in Dominica before the health system gets overwhelmed and people are left to die in the streets or at their home. We are all in the together.
One Love Dominicans #OLD767
does vaccination prevent one from getting covid? does it prevent them from spreading it? measures that should be taken is people should pay for their hospital bills once they are sick and get admitted? to much asymtomatic persons are getting to board for free when no treatment is required to heal them.. ppl can stay home and heal.. why force ppl to get vaccinated when the virus attacks both vaccinated and unvaccinated the same way? if you read pfizer site then one would realize that they are speaking about a shot every year for covid.. this is mysterious because they are actually speaking of covid not going away.. on the other hand herd immunity is derived from infected persons who have recovered and vaccinated persons.. but who prefer a drive for vaccination… covid has been there for almost 2 years and a vaccine was developed in 9 months or so but no study to state how long antibodies lasts in the recovered persons rather than assumptions.. but rigorous studies for the vax
ADMIN: There are studies that suggest that (even when compared to those who attained natural immunity through COVID infection) vaccines do provide a measure of protection for the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated : https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0806-vaccination-protection.html
Learn more on the potential benefits and limits of the vaccine here: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-vaccine/art-20484859
When people on youtube and facebook videos were saying that this was going to become a pandemic the WHO was still saying that China was getting everything under control. It was on social media that that chinese doctor tried to warn us about the outbreak before the message and the messenger was completely disappeared by the CCP.
Remember this: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/chinese-ambassador-on-coronavirus-outbreak-we-will-win-the-battle/
At that time if you looked at social media it was already abundantly clear that they couldn’t handle the virus and at that time countries should have been implementing strict travel restrictions like those we have now to prevent the flow of people WHICH IS HOW THE VIRUS SPREADS.
If anything we would be much better off if governments had paid more attention to social media than the corrupt WHO and the CCP.
FRANKIE,you are another UWP JACKA.Your party has gone on a political campaign telling Dominicans take the tests,taking the vaccine is their choice.Thousands of Dominicans are tested FREE.The majority of the UWP supporters who are tested NEGATIVE do not take the vaccines.I am fully vaccinated and have taken three tests,because of a few unvaccinated idiots.Vaccination should be MANDATORY and tests should be paid for.I AGREE with Skerrit.More than 22,000 persons are fully vaccinated,excluding ages between 12 and 17.
My brother the vaccinated ones are the suicide bombers. Get real!!!!!! How can someone spread a virus which they do not have?
This guy is monetizing his incumbency in public office while obstinately denying his fellow citizens financial help in an economically disastrous time.
Here he comes with his clandestine plan to ‘backdoor’ mandatory vaccination. By mandating that unemployed people who don’t even have money to buy food and medicine, to pay for Covid 19 testing, is just grossly unjust.
The top priority of all right thinking Dominicans is to bring an abrupt end to Roosevelt Skerrit’s reign of disaster and let the whole of Dominica breed again.
I have never agreed with Mr Skerrit before, but now I must change that. He is completely right. Long may that state continue.
So as a teacher if I get vaccinated I can’t get or spread covid? Is that what you’re saying mr pm?
Look him, he is putting on weight. He lives and eats like king. How about all you, in particular those that support him, come what may. Have all you put on weight recently? All you have at least ONE designer suit and shirt in your wardrobe?
64k a month can buy alot of food
Skerrit, you say the level of absurdity in this country is unbecoming. I do agree 110%, for once. So may I now call on you to stop this absurdity: give us those CBI accounts, give us fair elections, give us those criteria for receiving a free home, give us those criteria to qualify for Red Clinic money, stop interfering with police and judicial business, stop paying you rent with state funds (if you want to live rent free, use the official PM accommodation)… I could go on and on, but this will suffice for the time being. Most of the absurdity that is so present in our country originates from you, you fellow Ministers and party officials and their friends and certain members of the cabal.
But Skerrit even if people get Vaccinated they still can get infected, and still transmit the Virus,,,
So who is the “suicide Bomber” now when they have the infections but not showing no symptoms because of the vaccination,,,
Garçon you not making no sense in one breath you saying how we cannot continue this testing thing but in the next breath you telling people to take a vaccine to make things worst,,,
You doh see what happen in Israel man with their 85% of their (adult)population being vaccinated,,,
Its one’s personal interest to be vaccinated or unvaccinated- isn’t king? Isn’t your personal interest to be King forever or until you pass the helm to your junior? And King why are you so scared of Covid? Why cant you tell Covid ,”Go to hell, go to hell, go to hell” because Covid is the suicide bomber, not anyone who refuses a medication. Its covid that is killing indiscriminately without regard to race, color or creed. And it is Covid that is dwindling King’s pocket. Ala!!! King, I am advising you to go to Lagoon, get on the megaphone and scream to Covid, “Covid go to hell, go to hell, go to hell”. Like many of you wicked, wicked souls you all are afraid to die.
All well and good but I am asking is vaccination stopping covid or is it just helping to reduce the severity of the illness for you. Is the spread lessened by this.
He speaks like after the vaccine, we good. No need to test again and covid ends. The way speak sends a bad message.
Only the strong survives.
I don’t mind if the vax not spreading it but to consider the unvax suicide bombers when he well know that the vaccinated spreads it, is sending a real negative message.
Anyways, so be it and the powers that be……
Skerrit makes Trump look like an intellectual.
You are also playing games. You are the one who said you would not mandate the vaccine. Now, in essence, you are encouraging the mandating of the vaccine. Stop using your psychology on the people. Just come out and be real.
“Kristen Gyles | Why mandate COVID-19 vaccinations?”
https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/focus/20210925/kristen-gyles-why-mandate-covid-19-vaccinations
Some sound reasonings in this article.
“It is in your personal interest to get vaccinated,” Skerrit advised. “You cannot want to be working in a place that cares for children or a place that cares for senior citizens and not want to get vaccinated and you still want to come to work everyday,”
Perhaps this statement contradicts itself. Saying it’s in your “personal interest” to get vaccinated, then saying “You cannot want to be working in a place that cares for children or a place that cares for senior citizens and not want to get vaccinated”. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated can spread the virus. Isn’t the vaccine supposed to reduce YOUR risk of serious illness and fatality.
I agree regarding the mandates but I can fully understand the reasons for them, though I’m doubtful that the people clamoring for it really understands all the issues.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU1JMwCmZR4
We can have an intelligent discourse on this but not on this forum. It doesn’t lend itself to that. People are too emotional.
“Are we suicide bombers?” Skerrit asked. “This cannot be right. Where is our love and compassion and concern?”
Skerrit you are too heartless and Evil. That’s why Dominicans cannot trust you with the vaccine although taking the vaccine is the right thing to do
Had you Roosevelt Skerrit been a good man, that had our best interest at heart, many more people including your supporters would take the vaccine. But you evil, corrupt and many believe you are an agent of China, from whence Covid was born. So the problem we are having is not si much about the vaccine as much as the corrupt network that’s behind it
In closing let me quote you again, you evil and corrupt man
“Are we suicide bombers?” Skerrit asked. “This cannot be right. Where is our love and compassion and concern?”
Jesus replied, “Moses permitted you to divorce your wives because your hearts were hard. But it was not this way from the beginning- Matthew 19:8 NIV
I hate to be on the same side with that Evil man because everything about him is evil and corrupt and cannot be trusted.
But according to Jesus above you guys are too heard hearted period . Why not just take the vaccine?
I don’t trust Skerrit so I will not use him as example. But look president Joe Biden took his third dose today and we all saw it. Why would leaders like Biden and others take something that’s so dangerous?
Some of us are just pretending to be too smart and just flat out too hard.
Man made a pandemic that’s killing thousands of people daily what is wrong about taking a man made vaccine that surely saving many lives? Some say vaccinated or not everyone getting covid. But the fact is the death rate and hospitalization rate has significantly dropped since the vaccine. Fact: vaccinated people don’t get it as…
Bro you all types of confused. You allude to the pandemic being man made but somehow you trust the same governments that either participated in creating the virus or hiding the information to give you the antidote.
And also just because you see somebody get an injection on TV doesn’t mean that it’s real. I’m not saying that it’s not but if your logic is something is real because you see it on TV then you must believe every movie you watch. Maybe you should ask yourself why a world leader is even getting a medical procedure done on public TV? Why is he even getting a THIRD shot? Wasn’t the first and second super effective?
Also you should ask yourself why the same guy was saying less than a year ago that nobody would trust the vaccine if it came out. These people were antivaxxers before they came into power now they are pushing mandates. What has changed in the science since then? Nothing. It’s the same people making the vaccines. Doesn’t that mean that this is all…
I don’t usually agree with anything Skerrit says or does because to me this man is too selfish, unjust and unfit to lead. To even make things worse I don’t believe the man is working in Dominicas best interest. To me he is an agent of a foreign country to whom he has sold us in secret. That’s why I strongly believe he can’t afford to show anyone what is in his MOU with China.
That said, I also believe Dominicans must do the right thing and take the vaccine. It’s safe, free and is the only sure thing we know that helps fight against the covid. Do I have questions? Absolutely! But I also have questions regarding the high blood pills and diabetes pills that they say I have to take for life.
I believe the biggest problem is the coronavirus they made to change the world. Had it not been for covid there would be no need for vaccine.
So if one of the reasons why people don’t take the vaccine is because they feel they can go for a free covid test then I would make people pay for the…
Soooo Loong you have to do that…you doing like we going to cry and give up and die…stupes… people need to have access to personal home testing…I need to be able to just buy my test from the pharmacy and self test myself and my whole family.. it was about damn time man. Record stick there like you want to or can go on forever just testing and testing…chhhaaaa…let people help themselves and go and do your work of making money available for people to be able to afford to buy their own test by bullseye or fresh pharmacy… you Flipin smart but we clever….NEXT!!!!
MAG WEY SA!!!! To go to work and give Covid to one of these 100 plus years. Forget yourself take the Dam VACCINE… You right PM the corporations will charge them like they do in the US and Delta added 200US on their insurance. Make me understand that. Why would you go teach people’s kids. Work in the infirmary or hospital unprotected. Our people hearts are hardened.
To Skerrit why don’t you impose mandate for vaccination and stop dancing around the issue
Perhaps he still has a modicum of respect for human rights and the freedom of choice.
Freedom of choice is one thing, but by the time it is all over more then half of Dominica residents will be dead.
How do you like to learn that?
I bet you anything you want Roosevelt and Melissa ensure they got vaccinated.
You know why?
If I have billions of dollars in a foreign bank in Dubai, Canada, or in a bank in Switzerland, in my friend name I wouldn’t want to die leaving all that passport I sold money behind for some so called foreign friend to live happily ever after.
While Dominicans die from the virus, Roosevelt ensures his survival by getting vaccinated leaving the idiots to defend his callousness by not making it mandatory for the entire population to get what it takes to save the nation from total extinction.
…he knows that would be the end of his time as PM. He is not that stupid, but he will try and force the vaccine on the citizens of Dominica through ‘the back door’. He is famous for doing things that way and deceit the people of DA. Look at the Choksi affair, look at the Ross affair, look at the lack of CBI accounting, to name but a few. YOUR PM CANNOT BE TRUSTED!
Your comment is as silly as your fake name.
Roosevelt is the most corrupt politician ever to rule Dominica, the people are very much aware of that. Yet you all keep voting for him with knowledge of the meaning of corruption and all that go along with it.
If his behavior in regards corruption does not cause him to be kicked out of office what make believe by him doing the appropriate thing will cause him to loose an election?
YOU of all people call me or others silly? You are the biggest shyster on this platform. Medical student, you in it. Ship owner, you in it. Book author, you in it. Real estate entrepreneur, you in it. Multi millionaire, you in it. I told you a while back, you are a lonely old man waiting every week for your welfare food stamps. You are for true… a DONUT
He has a bandaid for every sore, he has more degrees than a right angle and an isosceles triangle. They don’t have a real job and spend their life on DNO pumping nonsense and always opposed to what the PM says or has to say. They think Lennox Linton is the panacea for all the ills in this world when they jolly well know that Lennox is a pariah and a high school drop out.
From your observation of my characteristic; that should bring to you attention, that I am not an ordinary man!
Even my name is genuine; I am not fictitious, and mind you people knows me in person, I am not a fake!
Anything I profess or say I am, or been there; done that, can be proved!
I exist in a real world of reality; you can’t say the same; you are simple a myth corked in a bottle; one with no name; in simple terms you are a none existent nobody eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
People like you hate others because of their success, well hate the one who make people rich and successful; he is God!
Macaque, you are a shyster and that is it. Why would I or anybody else be jealous of something like you? Get out of here!
Dods, you are a notorious ‘know it all’ but in reality you know jack s..t. Instead of filling you senseless comments on here do try an impress them on your fellow citizens in LA. Having said that, they would kick you in your backside very quickly and tell you were to go. You are nothing but an attention seeker and a lonely old man.
He tried doing it one time and your boy, Lennox Linton was vehemently opposed to mandatory vaccinations with all his supporters like %, IBO FRANCE, VIEWEXPRESSED, Jonathan, Francisco and company giving Lennox the thumbs up. Telling people it is your body and do not let Skerrit control your body. That sounds so stupid and idiotic. And the irony about the whole thing is that these guys are vaccinated and discouraging others from getting the jab. It is all politics in everything. These guys are a waste. That is why come every election, they accuse Skerrit of stealing the votes to stay in power.
The business sector, the clergy, various other civil and civic groups tried to work with your administration, Mr. Skerrit, on electoral reforms and you stubbornly rebuffed all efforts. Now you want to chastise them for not helping with the present Covid mess that you have highly politicized.
Do you remember when the cases were low and the death count was zero? You, Mr. Skerrit, took all the glory? Your surrogates even when on stage to praise you and not the nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers for doing a phenomenal job. They even put you on a pedestal as the best leader in the Caribbean, some even ventured and said the world.
You don’t exclude people from assisting in the development of the country and only request their assistance when you find yourself in dire straits. Inclusivity is an important aspect of true democracy and good governance.
It’s about time, Mr.PM. People must realize that this virus is no laughing matter so hit them hard where it hurts, in their pocket books and maybe they’ll get the message.
You cannot allow a small minority of citizens to hold the majority of the country hostage. It is time to act and act decisively.
This pandemic is affecting everyone, it does not discriminate, it can’t tell the difference between a Labor or UWP supporter so let us all join hands and make a concerted effort to defeat this deadly disease.
Together, nothing is unachievable.
Take the vaccine and live.
“According to the prime minister, the level of absurdity in this country is unbecoming.”
DNO the PM ask for straight talk so allow me to be frank please. Roosevelt you are nothing but a con artist and behave LIKE a ….. 67k a month for a home with questionable ownership, state resources used to play politics to the point one cannot distinguish labour party funds from state funds. The dumbest herd of cabinet ministers i have ever seen and a bunch of butt kissers in position clinging to you not because they like you but because of where they can get by stroking your ego to make your dumb self feel good. Yes the level of absurdity is unbecoming and i am not sure why you aint get some chairs flung after you yet. One day it will come. In the words of peter st jean you are nothing but an Assterix.
Is skerritt real….where d money they give u 4 covid….give them small business a stimulus…ok…and stop it..ok.. .remember …thats d skerritt can work…skerritt ka travale….he knows ppl need help…and playing around….what comes around comes around
Are you losing your sanity, Mr. Skerrit? Comparing Dominicans who have not yet been vaccinated to suicide bombers! Not even the many drunken, mentally challenged vagrants on the streets of Roseau speak like that.
You have mismanaged the Covid situation in the country as you have mishandled everything else. Now you want to introduce mandatory vaccination through the backdoor (indirectly).
You don’t possess the mental acuity to articulate a clear, convincing and precise message to the people. So you are resorting to what you know best, intimidation. Dead on arrival as your Big Stick method of governance doesn’t quake not even a toddler anymore.
Our Prime Minister is frucstrated!
Bravo!!
And that is how we are gonna see how technically this is mandatory vaccination is put into place. Although the kits are donated for free, they gonna start to charge for testing?? Slowly but surely Dominica is being transformed.
Give me a break with those lame excuses; Alot of countries by some means have gotten some financial aid for the people. In Dominica alone they’re refusing to make a stimulus package available during this pandemic.
Donald Trump Tramp, please take your idiotic lies and Bombastic illiterate dumbfounded Stupidity Thoughts out of our decent people.
You keep on and continued to enjoy your Bombastic illiterate thoughts that makes absolutely NO SENSE to our people. Throw those Nonsensical Ridiculous Childish despicable thoughts of us to where…!? Well this is it….”GO TO HELL…GO TO HELL.it’s NONE Of OUR DAMN BUSINESS.”. “Go to HELL..GO to HELL.”.and Shut up with your ignoramous Stupidity Thoughts. Makes absolutely no sense.
Trump, go relax your thoughts and try being this business man who has alot to say. Get rid, or shut up with these on going ritual that makes no sense and you make yourself a comical Fool.
Go get some work that you engage yourself in on a daily basis.
You are NOT of Political intellectual and you’re NOT equipped with Leadership mannerisms, so please try hard to indicate to us what do YOU STAND FOR. You are NOT Politically sufficiently to be Leader OR A PRIME MINISTER…
You surely did not have a scrip infront of you, because you were all over the place!!! This speech was pure COMMESS! Very badly put together, by a highly incompetent, and bad english teacher. Man get a book and pencil and go attend English classes, so you can speak with clarity!!! YOUR SHAMELESS CHARACTER!!!
The result of what you are proposing is just more covid cases that will ensue, and more frustration. You have wrecked the country.. 95% of the people are poor. Why dont you use from our EC$4 000 000 000.00 to foot the bill? You think the labourites you fooled have money to do antigen tests every week? Additionally why not give back to the treasury all the EC$ 64000.00 that have been paid on you behalf??? VOWAS!!! Cant you see that too, can ease the pressure. The economy has failed now. Everyone but about 5% of the population is broke!!!
It’s hard to believe that this idiot is a national leader.
@Frankie, who would you rather have Ugly Lenny? In place of the brilliant Dr Skerrit, man go jump in bed with Ibo, you song like something straight out off his loony nutcase head!
Man Dog, it is written in the Bible “God created man; Lennox Linton), and you and me and every living soul in his image (God’s) image and likeness, so who are you to be calling Lennox ugly?
Only foolish people entertain the idea that people are ugly; all of my life in Dominica I was termed ugly, until one Sunday going home from Chruch, a lady from Calibishe out of the blue looked at me and said “you are a handsome little boy.
By then the damage was done I was already stigmatized; I never overcome that stigma until while living in Germany; I was told by a woman I dated, that I am a fine looking man; she said I was handsome; that brook the stigma!
My father was a nice looking man; I am his image, so I sent a picture of him to a friend of mine and suggest she identify the picture; she; text she asked “who else could it be beside handsome you.
Ask Elizabeth she knows the kid, though too said I’m ugly; she lie eh.
Stop calling people ugly, that’s not nice!
I can say the…
I wonder what business you had in Germany? OMG, you are so full of it!
Don’t ask, he will tell you he was participating in ‘the next German Top Modell’. Telemaque has NO shame.
How stupid are you people; not knowing me, and talking so much rubbish about me?
I may have walked passed many of you scums of the earth on the street, without you recognizing me; as for the fart gag who pretends to be from Wesley, I am sure the last time I was in Wesley he/she may have begged me for a hand out or a drink of rum you know; but do not know I was the one whom they beg from!
Only three people I know for sure writing on DNO knows me; and that is Hector Marie, his brother Mark, and me sometime friend and sometime enemy, me lover girl ole lady Elizabeth.
Ask Elizabeth, she go tell alyou how me nam down she food eh.
Hahahahahahahahah!
Elizabeth is the only one who saw me in person in recent years, in Canada; so you my haters need to shut up. Some of you wish you could have been and live in all the places I lived.
We only wanted to know what you did living in Germany, bearing in mind you couldn’t speak a word of the lingo at the time. You can’t answer that. Yet again, Telemaque, it shows that you are the second biggest shyster in this world, direct after Skerrit!