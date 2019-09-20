French national fined $70,000 for stealing from NBD ATMs

Another foreign national has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the ATM of the National Bank of Dominica (NBD).

French national Idis Louzola, who between August 23 and August 29, 2019, used a Deftus Card Reader Writer and also 10 value loaded magnetic counterfeit strip cards to stealing over ten thousand dollars at the ATM of the NBD, has been nabbed by the police.

Court documents reveal that Louzola had used the counterfeit cards to steal EC$12,345.

He was slapped with three charges: possession of card-making equipment, possession of counterfeit cards and theft.

The prosecution alleges that between August 23 and 29, 2019, he used several of the bank’s ATMs in Roseau to fraudulently obtain cash.

Louzola has pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

He admitted to the police after he was apprehended, that the cards belonged to him. He also revealed the various ATMs to which he went.

His lawyer, Wayne Norde, pleaded with the court to be lenient on Louzola, stating that he “had fully cooperated with the police in their investigations and had not wasted the court’s time.”

However, the court frowned on his behavior and slapped him with was fine totalling EC$70,000.00 to be paid forthwith. Failure to do so will lead to a one-year jail sentence.