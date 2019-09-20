French national fined $70,000 for stealing from NBD ATMs

Another foreign national has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the ATM of the National Bank of Dominica (NBD).
French national Idis Louzola, who between August 23 and August 29, 2019, used a Deftus Card Reader Writer and also 10 value loaded magnetic counterfeit strip cards to stealing over ten thousand dollars at the ATM of the NBD, has been nabbed by the police.
Court documents reveal that Louzola had used the counterfeit cards to steal EC$12,345.
He was slapped with three charges: possession of card-making equipment, possession of counterfeit cards and theft.
The prosecution alleges that between August 23 and 29, 2019, he used several of the bank’s ATMs in Roseau to fraudulently obtain cash.
Louzola has pleaded guilty to all of the charges.
He admitted to the police after he was apprehended, that the cards belonged to him. He also revealed the various ATMs to which he went.
His lawyer, Wayne Norde, pleaded with the court to be lenient on Louzola, stating that he “had fully cooperated with the police in their investigations and had not wasted the court’s time.”
However, the court frowned on his behavior and slapped him with was fine totalling EC$70,000.00 to be paid forthwith. Failure to do so will lead to a one-year jail sentence.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Am I the only one seeing a pattern here? NBD has been hit multiple times with fraudulent ATM withdrawals. Wayne Norde is the thieves go-to lawyer. He then makes all kinds of bogus BS pleas before the courts asking for leniency. It seems to me that there is a network that knows exactly where NBD’s weak point are and they are exploiting it. They seem to have Wayne’s number on file in case they get caught.
Two things need to happen. Firstly, NBD needs to upgrade their security and secondly the courts need to send a strong message to these thieves that that sort of behavior will not be tolerated. They should not only be fined, but in addition they should be made to spend some quality time in our prison.
It begs the question, how many other times have NBD been hit and we have not heard about it?
Admin… please find out from NBD on our behalf as customers, why are their ATM so prone to this activities. Is it not secured enough? just saying as we really want to know.
Thanks for the assistance.
Boy that is organized theft that going on with all these foreigners. Of late we have some thieves from China, from Brazil, from France, from friends of Zampolli that trying to steal his CBI money. Is thieves alone Skerrit them giving permit to come to Dominica man? I wonder if all these stealing is related to our CBI money and if any of this has anything to do with the $1.2 billion dollars Skerrit cannot account for? I am asking questions man
Foreigners not tired of stealing our money boy? A few days ago it was a Brazillian, and today is a French man? But not only that you know, because last week we saw Mr. Zampolli before a NY court filling for his fair portion of our Dominica passport money and he went on to say that two men were given $30 million each through a Bank of Dominica account all the way in Ginevea. But it even gets worse because right here in Dominica the PM is tricking us about the disappearance of $1.2 billion dollars. So of late it seems that Dominica has become a den of thieves and some of the theft are legal and some are illegal. Alibaba and his forty thieves attacking us from all sides.