Fresh council elections for Delices; Pte. Michel, Loubiere and Portsmouth move forward

Members of the Pointe Michel village council

The people of Delices go back to the polls on Monday November 16, 2020, in a move which they hope will produce a solution to a lengthy impasse over the selection of a chairperson for the Delices Village Council.

The Council remained deadlocked for several weeks after the election, in their efforts to select a chairperson. According to reports, a number of elected councilors opposed the re-election of the previous chairman. The Council has since been dissolved and Oct 27th was nomination day for a new election. Twelve people got nominated including the five who were previously elected. Election day is set for November 16th.

A similar situation with the Pte. Michel Village Council has been resolved with Edgar Peltier replacing Erica Lewis- Jules as the new chairman.

The selection process for the new chairperson had reached a stumbling block on October 19 when four of the five elected officials voted for Sonia Felix who topped the poll and the other four voted for Edgar Peltier, a government nominee.

After several attempts at electing a clear winner, Peltier emerged with 4 votes and Felix 3, with one rejected ballot.

In protest, Justice of the Peace Gustave Williams, refused to administer the oath.

This time, the oath was administered by Justice of the Peace, Rhoda Basdeo, at a small ceremony held last week at the Pointe Michel Community Center.

The eight member Pte. Michel Village Council comprises three government nominees and the five elected members.

But not all local government bodies are experiencing road blocks. A new energized council was officially sworn in a few months ago to serve and chart the way forward for the Loubiere, Castle Comfort, Wallhouse, Leopoldville, Madrelle and Fond Baron Village Council.

The new chairman, Ainsworth Irish, spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO), abut the Council’s plans shortly after its first executive meeting, and said the first order of business is to transform the community into an urban council. He said a submission in this regard, will soon be sent to the Government of Dominica.

“As you know Castle Comfort, Loubiere, Wall House, they are very affluent areas developing and what we have noticed is that the Canefield Urban Council is on a higher plane, similar to the Roseau City Council. We feel like if we bring it to the level of urban councils, we will be able meet a wider cross section of the people, collect more revenue and have a wider pool of persons we can draw upon to develop plans for the community,” Irish noted.

Other plans of that village council include the development – and work has already started – of the Loubiere playing field which was seriously damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, a beautification project and a lighting project meant to enhance safety and security in the community.

According to Irish, the new council is also collaborating with the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) to have all of the derelict vehicles in the communities removed and plans to begin work on improving the the road network in the areas served by the council.

The new chairman said the Council is currently seeking resources to obtain computers for the Resource Center to facilitate young people who wish to use them for their educational advancement.

Irish says the the new council brings to the table, “a renewed vigor” in propelling things forward to “develop and enhance the community not just infrastructure but in various other aspects.”

Meantime. the newly-elected mayor of Portsmouth, Kerry Breedy-Prince has vowed to continue the development and enhancement of the town of Portsmouth holistically.

Breedy-Prince, who was officially sworn in last week, replaces Titus J. Francis who served as mayor since 2014.

“Today standing here as the Mayor of the City of Portsmouth, elated but humble, I would like to admonish to all residents of the town to support the council in its endeavours, to continue the development and enhancement of the town of Portsmouth holistically,” she said during an address to the council.

Breedy-Prince called on residents and stakeholders to play their part, keep the town clean and beautiful, pay their taxes and to generally, support the council to attend to their many needs of the town.

“When we call upon you for assistance to tend to the many needs request in the town, I am aware of the economic challenges, not just nationally but globally, but remember little is plenty when God is in it,” she said.

She encouraged the other members of the council to begin to work and support each other in their ventures, “be creative, be optimistic, get involved.”

Breedy-Prince identified major infrastructural development which the council needs to undertake, to include the Belford road project, the recovering of the Portsmouth Town Council office, the sidewalk rehabilitation project along Michael Douglas Boulevard and the re-installation of some drains in the town to eradicate the threat of flooding in the town.

The new mayor gave her commitment to work with the Parliamentary Representative and the Government of Dominica to get these infrastructural projects completed but pointed out that in addition to infrastructural development, the council will also be focusing on social and economic development.

“While we are aware [that] Covid-19 is limiting our social capability, but with time we hope to continue to improve and build a better Carnival package and to engage in more community building activities to include culture and sports,” Breedy-Prince stated.