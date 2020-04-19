FROM THE ARCHIVES: A Diaspora Development Mission – Petite Savanne School 2003

In this feature, “From The Archives”, Dominica News Online (DNO) goes back over the years to bring viewers programmes and features from a historical, developmental and general interest perspective.
DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.