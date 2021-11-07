Full COVID-19 vaccination required for entry into the US starting Monday

Starting on November 8, all non-U.S. citizen and non-immigrant adult air passengers will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane flying to the United States. This applies to all non-U.S. citizens over age 18 with only limited exceptions.
This is in addition to the testing requirement currently in place – which requires travellers to produce a negative test result within three days of travel.
U.S. Citizens, lawful permanent residents, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals will need to test within one day of departure. Travelers can find full details about the new requirements, including the requirements for children on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel/index.html or the U.S. Department of State website: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html
Biden and others are just hypocrites. Come next month, he will be bringing over 2 million illegals in the U.S, most all are Hispanics. Biden don’t care about them bringing the virus with them. They not being vaccinated was and is no concern to this administration. Even right now thousands are crossing the border entering the country illegally, of course Democrats sees them as votes for their candidates, but I have news for them. Hispanics are learning. Just Last week in Virginia the Republican candidate got 55% of the Hispanic votes and is now the governor. There are 5 bordering counties in Texas 60-70 Hispanics who voted for H.Clinton in 2016, last election Trump won all 5.
Now Biden is paying 1/2 million dollars to those who entered the U.S illegally.
He said Trump caused mothers to lost their children. So they most be paid.
Oh boy, I want to see what those “waiting and see” will do now……lol
quetion to DNO…. can you travel to us if you are fully vaccinated with the astra zenecca or is the us only accepting people who have fda approved vaccines. If not what will happen to the millions of people who already took the 2 doses of astra zenecca since you are not unable to take another vaccine..
ADMIN: The Astra Zenecca vaccine is accepted. They will accept vaccines that are either approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or authorized by World Health Organization(WHO) for Emergency Use. Here is a list of all accepted vaccines: https://redbus2us.com/list-of-covid-vaccines-accepted-usa/
simply fly to canada with your us visa and drive across the border. they checkign at airports not at the overland entrances . they clearly havent thought this threw
But illegals are free to cross the border, and even get US$450,000 compensation. Can you believe that, pay your visa to go USA legally and is all that tie up.
@Ti Garcon – So true. And here what is even more ludicrous about the situation – It seems that in some instances, migrants who entered the US illegally at the southern border were not even tested for covid at the processing facilities.
Some Reports:
https://news.yahoo.com/border-patrol-not-testing-migrants-192500361.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/us/coronavirus-migrants-testing.html
No wonder this Covid vaccination requirement for foreigners to enter the US legally is an ABSOLUTE & COMPLETE FARCE.
That’s the level of rampant madness pervading American society under Joe Biden & his leftist democrats. It is so sad to see how quickly America is turning into the world’s laughing stock under these people.
Foreigners especially those coming from South America seem to have no respect the US borders – they feel they have a RIGHT to enter ILLEGALLY.
DONALD TRUMP WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG!!!!!
This is how misinformation spreads. Only illegal immigrants who were separated at the border during Trump’s administration will be compensated. Stop doing like everybody that enter illegal getting money. You can disagree without spreading lies.
either they haven’t thought this through and they will back track when people stop visiting the US.
or
They have and this is yet another sinister trick to stop human movement.