Gardé Sa (Check it out Creole edition): Reicreation art

Dominica News Online - Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 9:04 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

On this creole version of check it out Dominican artist Reisha Felix shares her work of two beautiful black women in madras outfits with  hats.

Reisha can be contacted via email at  [email protected]

Instagram @rei_creations

photo credit Reicreations

 

photo credit Reicreations

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

7 Comments

  1. Rany Felix
    November 2, 2020

    Take a bow, Daddy’s Girl. Soooooooooo proud of you!!

  2. PRUNELLA CUFFY
    November 1, 2020

    Reisha!!!!! you “blow me away” with every piece I view or am privileged to receive from you. Keep perfecting your craft, proud of you girl.

  3. ReiCreations
    October 31, 2020

    Thanks everyone!!! I appreciate the support and encouragement :)

  4. Ceci J
    October 30, 2020

    Awesome work Reisha. The world is your oyster!

  5. Goodwill
    October 30, 2020

    CONGRATS REISHA!!! Very creative and beautiful art.

  6. Look and learn
    October 30, 2020

    Ver impressive work

  7. Denise
    October 30, 2020

    Beautiful! Congratulations to the artist. I look forward to seeing many more beautiful pieces

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available