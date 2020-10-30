Gardé Sa (Check it out Creole edition): Reicreation art

On this creole version of check it out Dominican artist Reisha Felix shares her work of two beautiful black women in madras outfits with hats.
Reisha can be contacted via email at [email protected]
Instagram @rei_creations
7 Comments
Take a bow, Daddy’s Girl. Soooooooooo proud of you!!
Reisha!!!!! you “blow me away” with every piece I view or am privileged to receive from you. Keep perfecting your craft, proud of you girl.
Thanks everyone!!! I appreciate the support and encouragement
Awesome work Reisha. The world is your oyster!
CONGRATS REISHA!!! Very creative and beautiful art.
Ver impressive work
Beautiful! Congratulations to the artist. I look forward to seeing many more beautiful pieces