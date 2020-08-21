40 teachers, 5 principals appointed but that’s not enough says Thomas Letang

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang has said that 40 teachers and 5 principals have been appointed in the public service.

Letang told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday that the appointments were made last week.

Earlier in July, Letang said the union continued to push for the appointment of public officers who have been in temporary positions for as long as ten (10) years. His comments came following statements made by the Minister for Public Service Reform, Gretta Roberts who spoke during the Prime Minister’s weekly Anou Palay Programme. She also announced that 130 public officers were expected to be appointed soon.

“Forty (40) teachers and about 5 principals have been appointed because the Public Service Commission met last week and those appointments were made,” Letang said. “That is a small number compared to the number of teachers who are still in temporary positions.”

He said there are still a number of teachers and public officers who have not yet been appointed and the Chief Personnel Officer, Careen Prevost, in a conversation with him, promised that some recommendations would be forwarded to the Public Service Commission very soon.

In terms of salary negotiations, Letang explained that a meeting was planned for last week Thursday (August 13th), however, something urgent came up that the Chief Personnel Officer had to deal with so another date has to be set for the meeting.

Letang stated that regard to other public officers, such as Junior Clerks, the Chief Personnel Officer has also indicated that very soon, a number of recommendations will be sent to the Public Service Commission.

Meantime, the DPSU official is urging Dominicans to continue advocating for electoral reform.

“We are living in a time where there is technology and we should make very good use of the technology that is available to us, and I don’t think anything should prevent you from discussing issues of national importance,” Letang stated.

He thinks Dominica people are too “crisis-oriented.”

“There is an election, we make noise for electoral reform and as soon as elections are over, people go quiet and nothing is done until the next election,” Letang remarked. “If we think that these issues are important, whether we have elections or not, we should be pursuing those matters all throughout the years until we get the required results.”

He does not accept the notion that COVID – 19 .is reason enough not to continue to address issues of national importance in Dominica.

“So COVID or no COVID, I believe we have to think of ways of addressing all issues of national importance,” he asserted.