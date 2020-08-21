40 teachers, 5 principals appointed but that’s not enough says Thomas Letang

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang has said that 40 teachers and 5 principals have been appointed in the public service.
Letang told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday that the appointments were made last week.
Earlier in July, Letang said the union continued to push for the appointment of public officers who have been in temporary positions for as long as ten (10) years. His comments came following statements made by the Minister for Public Service Reform, Gretta Roberts who spoke during the Prime Minister’s weekly Anou Palay Programme. She also announced that 130 public officers were expected to be appointed soon.
“Forty (40) teachers and about 5 principals have been appointed because the Public Service Commission met last week and those appointments were made,” Letang said. “That is a small number compared to the number of teachers who are still in temporary positions.”
He said there are still a number of teachers and public officers who have not yet been appointed and the Chief Personnel Officer, Careen Prevost, in a conversation with him, promised that some recommendations would be forwarded to the Public Service Commission very soon.
In terms of salary negotiations, Letang explained that a meeting was planned for last week Thursday (August 13th), however, something urgent came up that the Chief Personnel Officer had to deal with so another date has to be set for the meeting.
Letang stated that regard to other public officers, such as Junior Clerks, the Chief Personnel Officer has also indicated that very soon, a number of recommendations will be sent to the Public Service Commission.
Meantime, the DPSU official is urging Dominicans to continue advocating for electoral reform.
“We are living in a time where there is technology and we should make very good use of the technology that is available to us, and I don’t think anything should prevent you from discussing issues of national importance,” Letang stated.
He thinks Dominica people are too “crisis-oriented.”
“There is an election, we make noise for electoral reform and as soon as elections are over, people go quiet and nothing is done until the next election,” Letang remarked. “If we think that these issues are important, whether we have elections or not, we should be pursuing those matters all throughout the years until we get the required results.”
He does not accept the notion that COVID – 19 .is reason enough not to continue to address issues of national importance in Dominica.
“So COVID or no COVID, I believe we have to think of ways of addressing all issues of national importance,” he asserted.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
What happened we get more schools? What is the state of the Goodwill school? Those teachers and principal that was appointed, on what basis were they working before? NEP? probation? Acting as teachers? What schools are they appointed to? especially the principals?
Letang….Bro I love you as a person but I have to confess that you are useless as a leader. You can’t tell me as the leader of the biggest union trade union on island you have sat on your duff and allow the country and welfare of the very people you represent go to the dogs as we say it.
1. No raises
2. No electoral reforms
3. Inadequate or no appointments
4. No covid incentives from government
5. Police harassment nd brutality of opposition forces and Dcans on a whole
6. Alleged fleecing of the peoples treasury (1.2 billion?, 400 Million? $64000.00 monthly rent etc)
7. Mass cronyism and victimization in government employment service
8. Teargassing of citizens in their beds
9. Alleged mass importation of voters
10. Unprecedented alleged BOBOL in the so called housing program….
11. And on and on, ……..
Yet you are still there talking talking and still talking without being able to rally your masses. What a failure and disgrace you have become sir. You too should…
What is the purpose of these temporary positions? Surely the employees in these positions can be evaluated for performance and decisions made to confirm or not Besides employees in temporary positions overlong are not likely to give optimal job performance.. This kind of poor management may well be reasons for incompetence and poor performance in the public service
Was it poor management and incompetence that destroyed, the Jamaican banana industry. You seem to be an expert in private and public sector H.R. Can you give us some points/make a contribution for solutions.
You and opposition forces claim that this has been going on for over 20 years, but when the DR DR is taking corrective measures you have a problem with his methods.
If you read the Dominica Constitution you will notice that the PM only gets involve in advising in high ranking positions. Other appointments are done by H. R. Departments by the Public Service Department on the advise of the P.S.
If a person is waiting in a position for 20 years it means that the Secretary of the CSA cannot do his job.