Airport project ‘making progress’, Airport Development Authority to be created – Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said his government plans to meet with a wide cross section of stakeholders this week to discuss the possibility of creating an Airport Development Authority for the international airport.
“We are engaging a whole wide cross section of stakeholders, this week coming. God’s willing, I will also meet with some private sector stakeholders to share with them where we are and to solicit their support in this regard,” he said. “The intention here is to look at broadening the membership of the technical committee that will help oversee this airport, and we are discussing, within the government, even the possibility of creating an airport development authority which will be a statutory entity to oversee the development of the airport.”
Skerrit said that the government is trying to avoid “the slow and bureaucratic” process that exists in the public service and they are hoping to make a decision very soon.
Meanwhile, according to the prime minister, plans are advancing for the construction of the international airport. He revealed that payments are being made to landowners in the areas of Wesley and Woodford Hill who are being affected by the project.
“We are making progress on the international airport; this is occupying all of my time. I am personally leading in the process towards the international airport to ensure that we advance the actions,” Skerrit stated…“We are finalizing negotiations with several property owners, we have started the process of paying property owners for their properties and that will be an ongoing process. We will start the construction of residencies for some people who will be affected in the next couple weeks…”
He said his government has been receiving tremendous cooperation and collaboration from property owners, “and we are very grateful for this.”
The government believes that an international airport will yield benefits such as enhancing agricultural export prospects and creating jobs.
“We have serious investment in tourism with increase in hotel rooms, increase in the process of five star hotels in Dominica and I believe we need to ensure that we can sustain these investments,” Skerrit noted. “There is tremendous potential in agriculture, but how do we get our fruits and vegetables, our flowers to the market place quicker.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
78 Comments
How do they expect to get dialogue if you cannot even get an acknowledgement of multiple emails sent to several email addresses given when you call?
I keep calling and I am told that the emails on the government web site do not work. the emails sent to the emails given never respond.
sounds very ominous to me
That sounds about right. That’s Skerrits idea of ‘dialogue’…
Why is that Evil woman called Evilzabeth call the name of the Lord in her evil nou?
Evilzabeth have you seen this passage in 2 Tim. 2:19B “The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.”
You keep blowing a lot of hot air to keep that sound bite in de air. I’m sure by now you should know that some of your own supporters don’t believe you on that promise.
What about the cruise village?
So-called Workers clowns and idiotic boom-boom flies are a bunch of arrogant plunkers big mouths and no brains like donkeys thinking they have the answers to everything when they cannot even put their own lives together but only knows how to bray at everything the government puts in place for the good of us all, that is why we Dominicans Labour majorities must again in our life time put that lots in government again let them go to hell where they belongs.
You cannot even put a sentence together, either. This ENTIRE paragraph is one sentence ( according to you). No comma, no semi colon, no period, no exclamation point–nothing! Go and edit that and come back here.
Wrong move, geothermal first pal. Why spread self so thin.
Well said short and sweet. If all Skerrits were one Skerrit what a big SKerrit that would be. If you can read human you will notice the man has already been turned into a ROBOT.The trust,who is funding that trust. Get the name of the airport and you will know who is funding it.Your guess is as good as mine.
I have always wondered what part of so-called Workers followers is talking from over the years but what I have found out they all talked from their back passages not anyone of them could put a proper sentence together but crap, especially some of those who went to America there homes is rat and cockroaches infested and come talking rubbish to Dominican people when we have a much more better standard of living than they have in America.
“America there homes is rat and cockroaches infested”
Man Dog; I know you became a university graduate overnight; but I need to draw this to you attrition. You stated that Workers people cannot put a sentence together; so lets get grammatically technical.
Your words: ” America there homes is rat and cockroaches infested.”
So, please respond and tell me if this: ” there homes is.”
Or perhaps it should be their homes are rat, and cockroach infested?
I don’t know eh!
Say what you wish boy, I am living in America, for about forty-one years, I’ve never lived in a roach or rat infested house, and I support the UWP.
Sad to tell you boy the last time I visited Dominica, I was in a small shop in Portsmouth, people stood watching Television; I saw bedbugs walking all over the people who stood there.
Dog Boy, I don’t know if you ever visit America, but the kind of things people still live in; in Dominica in 2020 is shameful!
Overwhelm with bedbugs; in…
Anybody remember the Roseau development Project?..Fancy Drawings with Cars and People walking on beautiful sidewalks?
Anybody remember the promise of a second Cruise Ship Pier to accommodate more ships and Boost Cruise Tourism?
Does anybody feel that the other Ministers in Gov’t have real ideas on developing this country? or does it just feel like the burdens of these large undelivered projects have Skerrit jumping from one thing to the next, shifting the goal every year.?
We need meaningful participation from the large Cabinet that get paid millions annually. This administration needs an Anchor for Skerrit; to keep him grounded and focused. It must be super difficult to keep focus with so much land grabbing distractions, private deals on real estate developments etc.
Make no mistake, Dominicans have done themselves a terrible disservice by not allowing for Their Politicians to live as regular citizens under same conditions they created.
Anybody ever watched Alice in Wonderland? I think all that magical heel clicking makes Skerrit soooo tired. I mean look at the guy’s face.
Does he speak coherently? Has he laid out a feasible Plan? Has he explained exactly why the Land purchased by the previous administration is laid to waste and not considered instead of uprooting the community of Wesley? whereby saving the Gov’t money and time on this Project.
Magic is not required for this one, stop clicking your heels. It needs real project planning skills and some serious know-how and money.
I will only believe we are serious when we see serious activity from the government. How much would it cost to build? What are the schematics / artist rendering of the airport? What is the plan to house impacted citizens? What is the projected return on investment? How many Dominicans would be employed on the project and permanently at completion of the project? The PM has a pie in the sky dream but no ingredients to make it a reality
Good morning my Prime Minister, greeting in the name of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ our soon coming King. My prayer goes out to you your family and the citizens of Dominica. May the spirit and wisdom of God guide you as you endoveau through your hard work to improve Dominica and the life of his citizens. form 1968, I am dream to seethe day and International Airport to be built in Dominica, and I know if I did stay in Dominica, and become the Prime Minister I would built an International Airport. I remeber quite well when I started travelling from Dominica to St Thomas and other Caribbean Countries LIAT used to leave Dominican any and everywhere they felt like, I always believe one day Dominicans that are travelling would never have to depend upon LIAT and the only option of transportation to travel. I want to warn you that you will meet with many enimies, however, keep your head up and pray. I support you effort 100%, because one day I might be the SECURITY DIRECTOR.
Leroy Registe, allow me to share this comment with you. The enemies against PM Skerrit will continue to face defeat, the harder they come the harder they will fall, by the hands of our Lord and God–Christ Jesus!
I am not going to argue with you about God; because God do not need me to defend him; but I will tell you this; you have lied on God too many times; surely I cannot say for a fact; but, I believe there are consequences when people lie on God.
To insists that God is the one who keep Roosevelt ruling and destroying peoples life’s is one of the biggest lies perpetrated on God.
If God ordained someone to rule over a land; the person would not be involve in…………… corruption; bribing people to vote for them; he would not ordained someone to victimized anyone.
Watch your tongue Elizabeth; because again, I will tell you God don’t play any part in politics; God do not support ……………corruption; God do not like lies!
Vengeance is mine said the Lord!
And I will leave it at that!
@Elizabeth, do not argue with fools he/she will only drag you down to their level, what do they have to offer but nasty smelly breath and nothing else.
You are as bend as they come. Hypocrisy at its best!
Leroy, he is a politician. Get a life with your pontificating. Have you seen the geothermal plant he started? Don’t u think he should complete it before taking on another big ticket item? How about purchasing some jet planes too while he is at it?
Im asking for a friend.
what can you personally offer to make life better for those who are unfortunate. Since you know it all. Think not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for you country.”
When I look at this pick above I see FIRE burning in hell. Not all black lives matter. The ones in hell are there because of their evil deeds. When I look at the above pic it reminds of” Not all black lives matter”
Seriously, SHUT UP DUDE! I am physically and emotionally exhausted from listening to your empty promises concerning that international airport. It’s all in your head; you are delusional. You know for a FACT that you have no intentions of building an airport. What is wrong with mr?
I cannot fathom how people can actually listen to such nonsense. Why don’t you get with it, or, make an effort to? You exhaust me. SHUSH!
Well I hope you won’t be using our brand new, top of the range International Airport to come visit your family, when it is up and running. Maybe by then if Trump succeed in stealing the Elections, he might kick your sorry behind out of the US and send you grovelling back to our humble abode. You guys sit in the US or where ever you reside outside of DA and just talk a whole lot of none sense. You all said the same thing about the hospitals (Including the Marigot Hospital), The housing revolution, the stadium, the hotels, the E O Leblanc highway etc. and were all proved wrong. You will also be proved wrong on this airport project.
Eagle Eyed, go use your eyes and pinpoint EXACTLY where they must build the airport. Aren’t you all tired of falling for vicious in-yo-face lies? You seeing that PM with his lazy eye will actually build an airport? keep waiting…
I must admit that PM looks very worried, very scared and maybe very sick too
I must admit he looks arrogant to me.
Just because the man is not smiling, he looks worried to you? Can’t you perceive that he is listening to someone from outside the calling booth? Well, that is what I am seeing through facial expression.
I wonder why you people cannot perceive anything that is positive? The slow development of our country is because of you all’s mentality, from generation to generation; and this generation is getting worse day by day.
But God is willing, Dominica will survive, that is why He has placed a believing servant at the top of His working crew. The majority of us are God-fearing people, and He will never allow us to fail.
Of course Dominica will survive Liz, even without Roosevelt Skerrit. That is a safe bet.
Why is the illustrious PM talking about his international airport now, there is no upcoming election. He should save it for the next election like he always does. He has been riding the international airport horse for 18 years the horse is tired and worn out and should be retired.
Skerrit do Dominicans a favor if you say you love dominica so much just pack and get out all I hear for 20 yrs international Airport and nothing happens stop the blah blah
so is this the 51st year now?
At the end of the day China and its citizens will own the whole of Dominica. Look at what they did in Equador – https://financialpost.com/investing/how-china-took-control-of-ecuadors-oil-2
https://multimedia.scmp.com/week-asia/article/3011618/beijing-conquest-latin-america/chapter02.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/24/world/americas/ecuador-china-dam.html
This where Dominica is heading. The quest for more money and projects without the taking into consideration the social and environmental cost 7 generations down the road is myopic.
I have a fool proof suit!!!
Doh even start again with that discussion…an international airport is a massive investment…a huge undertaking.
You talking crackers!
De bridge dat was built for $18 million in Roseau had more fan fare.
You need to bring the technical minds into the discussion…. step back… you sound like you looking for attention… to convince your followers that the economy is still alive.
You have not told us exactly how much money the Chinese will invest. You refuse to account for how much money is in the airport development fund. No technical studies
A man like you so boastah….. you sound pitiful.
That airport straw you been hanging unto is fake news just like the investors jumping over one another to replace ROSS university
That’s on your record
So money god going to build airport? With blood money or jumbee money?
Unlike many others, I firmly believe money god will build the airport but I can assure you that it will not be a safe airport and here is why:
After Caine killed his brother Abel the name of the place where the murder took place was called ” The city of blood”. I will for sure call that airport THE BLOOD AIRPORT. Here is why: Gen. 4:9-13:
9Then the LORD said to Cain, “Where is Abel your brother?” He said, “I do not know; am I my brother’s keeper?” 10And the LORD said, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground. 11And now you are cursed from the ground, which has opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand. 12When you work the ground, it shall no longer yield to you its strength. You shall be a fugitive and a wanderer on the earth.”
Here are some stubborn facts:
1. After 3.5 years in office the UWP was able to buy land for an international airport, to the point that Tony said he never saw that before.
2. After 4.5 years the uwp had the feasibility study, plans, designs and secured monies for the international airport. I will not even talk about 2 high, schools, new roads and other things they did
3. DLP and DFP called them corrupt and Mamo told those fools to vote them out by all means necessary and they did.
4. less than a year later Rosie was buried and 3 years later Skerrit also attended the funeral of Piero as they left by all means possible.
Since then, in 2005, Skerrit going to build airport but after 15.5 years the only airport built was the airport Rosie and Pierro took their eternal flight from and in memory of them, he named Melville haul airport after them. Only God knows why. We might get an airport from Skerrit you know but I don’t believe it will be safe because God doesn’t bless Evil
Look, I know I doh invited eh; but the UWP went beyond buying the land which still sits there to be utilized.
If you are not aware, the UWP literally had contractors, and engineers from Trinidad in the process of the first phase of building the International Airport.
The secondary school in Wesley is your witness, they built more than two secondary Schools, before the lies of the Labor Party derailed progress in the country.
The idiots who keep voting for Roosevelt, all they will ever get is nonsensical hogwash talk, from his sorry behind!
Under Roosevelt no good will ever come to Dominica, our nation is domed as long as Roosevelt is prime minster; he has no ambition, except to accumulate his personal wealth!
I wish he would sue me sometime in the future, so that I could bury him in court by the time we would demand an interrogatory and go through discovery of his wealth, he would simply wish he was not born!
I doh talking eh!
Telemaque, in 2011 when you lost a court case and you were charged was tens of thousands of dollars you were crying like a small boy who had lost his bike, as you told me; are you saying that you can face PM Skerrit in the court-room?
“he would simply wish he was not born!” by what means? By you paying lawyers and investigators to place him in a coffin? Where would your financial resource to pay for that service come from?
“I wish he would sue me”! Man, you are asking for trouble that you cannot deal with, you need to stop that kind of foolishness before it comes to pass against you.
There is a very prominent man who has been searching for your location since after Stormr Erika; he tried to get it from me–you are lucky I do not know your address at that Twilight Zone Territory
You cannot afford to combat in court against PM Skerrit, if you think you are fooling people, well I am blowing your cover –my perceptions are 99% accurate.
I don’t know where you got this thing that I cry when I loose case; how can someone got sued for more than a hundred thousand dollars; give someone a thousand dollars (settlement) to get out of their hair loose a case?
I had almost three thousand dollars in rental security of that woman holding for in the event of damages when she move out, if she damage the place that would help to repair the damage.
So, how could I loose when the thousand dollars I gave to her was her own money!Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!You see I told you; you not only crazy, but you damn crazy?
Elizabeth you see me here; I an not an idiot okay; if I am going to get into trouble, you can rest assured I have a way of getting out of trouble.
Well I know him have ……………. plus eh, which I doh have, but by the time I would be finished; he would walk without trousers!I’m not Lennox!
So, let me asks you something, you believe I am scared because some little man from your Twilight Zone ask you for my address; well you are advised to give it to them; and let them come!
I expect Roosevelt would be sending his goons after me; I get threatening E-mails, I been getting them for years!
But here this; I am armed and dangerous; and you had better take that seriously!
When I drive the Streets, or Freeways, I always carry “a chicken in me rammar; ” you might remember the calypso Ten To One Is Murder: (Slinger Francisco the Mighty Sparrow 1959).
So, if I look on my security system, and see an unknown in my drive way, I am gunning that sucker, or suckers down.
If I am driving and someone is tailing me; or pulled up along side me I’m ready!
In living there is death Elizabeth; and I will tell you again I have no fear of dying!
Relay that to your little-man.
Is not my business, but you cannot blow his cover using perception. You have to use facts! What I hearing there nuh? Bondieu oti Multide?
That is all they did, bought land. There was no feasibility study. You need money to build an airport and the money that was borrowed by the UWP to build this airport of which you speak was spent on other things, like paying salaries, arears to the social security and paying off government overdraft. To add insult to injury the UWP government defaulted on the first payment. During its time in office they had problems meeting its financial commitments. The layou river hotel colapsed under the watch of the UWP, they sold Domlec in a desperate attempt to get money.
Shut up Anon you are a damn liar; how could the UWP default on the first payment, when they lost power to the coalition government which chase the engineers and contractors from Trinidad out of Dominica who were on the island working on the project.
By the time Rosie Douglas died, Charles died in succession; before Charles died the money loaned to the UWP, the coalition government spend it all, and said it was not enough to build Airport; hence they Roosevelt Skerrit too refuse to repay the loan after shutting down the construction of the project.
Guy, if you have no clue of what was going on under your feet, in your face don’t lie pretending you know!
Trinidad Government Loan UWP eight (80%) of the total cost; so assuming it was four hundred million, Dominicans had to come up with remaining 20%.
Your king and god Roosevelt that crook was one of them running over Dominica with his chicken voice talking about: “we doh want no international Airport!”
Fact: Canefield airport today in a worse state than when Skerrit found it sixteen years ago.
how are persons to be displaced, an airport to be conceptualized then built but there has yet to be a presentation to the affected communities, or a study of the communities which are to be affected? this is pure craziness! moreover where are our professionals why must we be subjected to the solutions of foreigners? do we not have architects? engineers? contractors? skilled workers? how has this administration prepared the people for employment, were persons sent to trade schools? or were there training programs held in the communities?
“Skerrit said that the government is trying to avoid “the slow and bureaucratic” process that exists in the public service and they are hoping to make a decision very soon.”
Isn’t the government and public service the same???? Lately, the PM seems to be speaking of them as if they are two separate bodies. Never heard another PM speak in those terms before. The government IS the public sector. The government is supposed to get things done THROUGH the public sector and not behave as an alternative to the public sector. The government should fix itself if it is slow and bureaucratic. The government should do those things that allow the private sector and civil society to blossom and, by extension, allow the citizens to feel safe, secure, and free to grow and prosper….free to live a wholesome nature island life.
Other Caribbean islands built or massively upgraded their international airports within the last 20 years without comess. Let’s do the same. WE can do it.
Technology is improving at a rapid pace, and by the time we get this international Airport vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) planes / drone will be wide spread. Making the airport totally obsolete.
I LOL, but is true.
Definitely an issue worth considering!
We were once planning on investing millions to erect antennas on our highest mountains for TV reception purposes, and which would still not guarantee reception in certain areas of the island. Then along came Cable TV!!
However, no one seems to be actively investing in the application of vertical liftoff/takeoff technology to commercial aircrafts since they are already heavily invested in large runway airports!!
How right you are! Our thinking on airports and travel is decades out of date.
This brings me right back to my plea for creative thinkers and doers.
Is that airport going to be built the same way they built the geothermal energy plant?
Yeah, a lot of hot air.
Per Capita Income In Countries Of The Sub-Region of the Caribbean/What The Average Worker Makes Annually:
St. Kitts-Nevis $ 51 000
British Virgin Islands $ 34 246
Montserrat $ 34 000
St. Martin $ 30 870
Antigua-Barbuda $ 25 490
Barbados $ 16 280
Grenada $ 14 100
St. Lucia $12 990
St. Vincent-Grenadines $12 160
Dominica $10 270
Question – Why is Dominica languishing at the BOTTOM?
Answer – ubiquitous CORRUPTION, insatiable GREED, egomaniacal SELFISHNESS and gross INCOMPETENCE
lbo not meant to contradict!
GDP Per Capita Ppp in Antigua And Barbuda averaged 18,358.13 USD from 1990 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 23,485.90 USD in 2007 and a record low of 15,459.50 USD in 1990.
Antigua And Barbuda GDP Per Capita PPP – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calenda.
A person working in Barbados typically earns around 3,260 BBD per month. Salaries range from 820 BBD (lowest average) to 14,500 BBD (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).
Remember that is the average salary of unskilled workers, with no special degree, or qualification; in the case of Antigua, note the quote is in United States currency.
So, that means $23,485.90 X 2.70 = $63,411.93 annually.
Again in Antigua if one is endowed with a masters degree, their pay is much more.
I personally know people on the island of Antigua practically illiterate working as domestic workers who take home more than five hundred dollars every five…
Just to be clear:
I personally know people on the island of Antigua practically illiterate working as domestic Servants ( workers), who take home more than five hundred dollars every five days; and that is after income tax and social security is extracted.
So, based on the take home of let’s average five hundred dollars in a five day work week, it would appear that a domestic worker in Antigua earns approximately $EC 12.50 per hour.
On the Nature island of Dominica we boast $EC 4.00 per hour:
Hahahahahahahahahahahaah!
With that pittance we give praise and thanks to god Roosevelt, who’s rent is eight hundred thousand plus dollars in fifty-two weeks which equals one year.
The man rent to whoever he pays it; is just short of a million dollars per year; yet his cronies, and idiotic supporters sings their prayer of joy below!
‘Oh; how we love our pm thank you for sending Roosevelt Skerrit that corrupted crook to save us!’
In 1998 at the height of the UWP government non corupt rule Dominica was also languishing at the bottom at $5000. So what is your stupid point?
Shut up, you damn liar, and that’s all I got to say to you right now; just shut up!
Haahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Your mind is so engrossed in foolishness, are these the only Countries in the region, guess it suits your convince. Do you think that your silly comparison has any effect on the lives on the People in Dominica, have you not heard the term “everything is relative.” Do you think you can judge the contentment of the people in a Country based on their annual income. I could go on and on and show you how silly you are using the income parameter as a comparison to denigrate the Country simply of you hatred to The PM, what a waste of your time and energy that accomplishes nothing but only exposes you as a fanatic driven by a political agenda.
The above message was intended for Ibo France
Roosevelt, please stop it.! We have not even seen a plan, a drawing of that airport leave alone a fancy mock-up that would persuade us this thing is for real. I believe you do want an airport but right now that is a Fata Morgana … you can look up what that means, I had to. It is pie in the sky. I don’t know what you want with land you acquiring, only God and you know but I shall wait and hope that pie in the sky of an airport will be a real pie for me to savour before I die. Thank you sir.
Do you know how silly you are when you say “Roosevelt, please stop it.! We have not even seen a plan, a drawing of that airport” If you have not seen the plan, or a drawing of that airport is that evidence you need to confirm The Government commitment in building the
Airport, wow, hold on to the pie in the sky in your mind if it servers you.
Yes Gary, we really need to see that plan, the exact location, approach roads, even car park, cost estimate etc. Etc. Seeing is believing and without that the airport just remains a promise without substance. Even you can see that I hope. After all, is not Skerrit’s own money we would be spending but public money, our money, the people’s money.
Skerrit doesn’t need plans to excite his followers, he only needs to open his lying mouth and his treasure chest!
Baby steps. One step at a time. But that baby should have been 18 years old by now
International airport, ‘free’ apartments, electoral reforms, new hospitals and health centres, all these are an orchestrated effort to distract from the daily hardships of life in Dominica and the scandalous palatial FORTRESS.
I looked at the per capita income for Dominica. It should be a national scandal. The average income per year for a resident Dominican is $10 000. This is insanely RIDICULOUS in light of the daily rise in the cost of living. Dominicans should be crying foul.
It takes an ordinary worker SEVEN and a HALF (71/2) years of back breaking work to accumulate the amount of money that Skerrit gets monthly from the treasury for living his ostentatious lifestyle. This is the epitome of SELFISHNESS and WICKEDNESS.
Skerrit: $32 300 rent + $32 000maintenance + $10 000 monthly salary = $74 3000 a month = $891 600 per year. If this is not MADNESS, what is?
How does the public sector get drafted onto the committee? I would like to know how a company may contribute to the Airport Development Authority for the international airport.
All I can say is country booky come to town and got his way–
Please Skerrit have some respect for the people and stop that messe quck–messe quack— one more story about airport;;;;;;;;;;;
We still waiting for de briefing on covid skerrit we need to know
So allu have people lives at risk now eh..when it was delice allu sayy de person from delice now I want to know if allu fraud den you soocooya in colihaut allu fraud to say colihaut have covid. What is de problem. Those people cover in up it’s not fair to us
Skerrit said that the government is trying to avoid “the slow and bureaucratic” process that exists in the public service. That is the government your slime balls. Are you highlighting your government failure and trying to disassociate yourself from it or switch blame because you have lied to the public so much? This is a case of hurry up kids lets get dress. Put on you shoes and and tie and pants then put on your socks shirt then vest and underpants. Meanwhile you in the toilet bussing a …. and aint bath yet. Now instead of solving the problem this jack assets is adding another bureau that has to follow al the laws of engineering and planning that exist in the country. How are you guys allowing this idiot fool yall at every moment he gets is besides me.
Here is an example of bureaucracy and BS created by this clown; there is ODM then he created NEPO so he can control money. Who is chairman of NEPO? Yours truly RS. Then the idiot form CREAD that is another waste of time and money. What has any of them done to improve resilience. Absolutely nothing. A bunch of bureaucracy created by the government of one JA. You complaining about your own fault and then adding another level of bureaucracy to solve the problem when they all have to operate under same guidance and laws. You guys cannot see this fool has some loose screws in his head? Dominicans cannot be that gullible!!!!
:lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol:
Skerrit not never gaan build that, stop fool all you self – he was putting in an airport fund since 2014? how much that fund have in it now? He was supposed to start the day after election 2014 – up to now the day after haven’t reach yet. He was negotiating land aquisition years ago – land still doh aquire yet. The company that was coming do do assesments how much years ago, still do reach yet.
Mr just like to take kicks on all you. He know all you sensitive with that airport topic, so when he bored, he will contact DNO and give them an airport story to publish just for him to take kicks on the comments.
The airport development is important for Dominica’s future growth and prosperity, but not to the peril people.
@Alexander Gibb Grandson not sure what point you are trying to make here, you haven’t addressed any of the points I raised? Everybody knows that the airport development is important, so why has it not been built in 18 years?
What has happened to the monies in the Airport Development Fund?
How much money was accumulated? Where was that money held? Hi
Was the money spent?
To do what? And where?
Did you approve the permission of parliament to spend the money?
When?
Answer me in your typical stammering manner.
Don’t tell me “go to hell”, because i don’t want to be in your place!
He won’t talk about that. He prefers to talk about setting up airport authority in order to justify to pay loyal labour operatives more money for sitting in this authority. What do we need an airport authority for. He said he has secured all the land, he said he has secured all the funds, he said the Chinese are building…
Waste of time this man, he’s full of manure!
Airport Authority, what for. Another body that only cost money and has no authority, stuffed with government supporters. All that in a small country like ours that maybe one day will have a real airport. Waste of time of money, just get on building that airport and run it efficient at minimum cost my boy and we happy with that.
darn! It MUST suck when your countrymen do not trust you for nothing! poor Skerritt.
What has happened to the monies in the Airport Development Fund?
How much money was accumulated? Where was that money held?
Was the money spent?
To do what? And where?
Did you approve the permission of parliament to spend the money?
When?
Answer me in your typical stammering manner.
Don’t tell me “go to hell”, because i don’t want to be in your place!