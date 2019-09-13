An open letter to Mr. Daniel Carbon, Chief of Police of the Commonwealth of Dominica

September 12, 2019.

Dear Mr. Carbon,

Greetings:

I have complained to the police twice in [the] last two years and I was let down on both occasions.

The first matter which was a complaint against a high profile police officer was made to you in writing on August 10, 2018. Although your office confirmed receipt of my report, I have had no response to my complaint of harassment and intimidation by one of your officers. This second report – a threat on my life – was lodged at the charge office and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Roseau on July 18, 2019.

I must state that Ag. Inspector, Derek St. Rose, has personally attempted to advance the matter, but there have been several road-blocks; the latest one being a request that I provide a photograph of [the] person who had threatened to kill me. I am sorry, sir, but I did not get the chance to pose for a selfie with this man who said that I deserved to be shot dead because I was an enemy of the state.

I feel as if I am less of a citizen than your preferred citizens. I say so because you have swiftly moved to apprehend and charge several people who either threatened or provoked your preferred citizens. Mr. Carbon, you lead an institution [that] appears to selectively administer justice and this cannot be good for the peace and safety of our nation. You should remember that the protection of each and every citizen should be taken equally as serious and that no one is more important than the other.

It simply cannot be the case, that those who get prosecuted for matters which are similar to that which I have complained about are only those who assumingly share anti-government views. Dr. Sam Christian, Hon. Joseph Isaac, Hon. Thompson Fontaine, Hon. Lennox Linton, and former Prime Minister Edison James were all slapped with some sort of incitement charge (while opposing the politics of the majority party in government). Leslie Martin and Deny Delon Philbert were also recently charged with incitement; Philbert is currently an inmate at the State Prison in Stock farm since August 29, 2019, following his arrest [on the previous day]. I am not suggesting that the police should not act, but I am simply observing that such policing efficiency should not be, nor should it appear to be selectively done.

In my case, I supplied the name and address of the person who had threatened me. The gentleman actually resides about ten minutes, by foot, from the police headquarters in Roseau. I also provided the names of two witnesses and still, your officers need a photo of the accused. Why? Do you also need a photo of that officer who [sits] one rank away from you before you can take action against him? This strikes me as unacceptable behavior on the part of the police. The police are supposed to be honest and unaffiliated vanguards of peace and safety in our country, but this can at times be questioned. I will not mention several other cases where I believe the police failed to act; instead, the public will judge your inaction(s) and/or action(s).

Justice must not only be done, but it must be seen to be done. I have not received justice under your watch and by the look of things; my case is not an isolated case. Mr. G. O. N Emmanuel died waiting on the police to act. Justice delayed is justice denied. You should be mindful that vigilante-style justice thrives when [the] police system fails the people. I hope and pray for better fortunes for our blessed land.

Alex Bruno