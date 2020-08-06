ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser for Felix Henderson

This fundraiser has been organized for Felix Henderson by his son, Al. Please assist, if you can.
My dad, Felix Henderson is currently receiving medical treatment in Martinique. The government of Dominica has been extremely helpful but the bills continue to accumulate, including about $30,000 USD for air ambulance since the hospital refused the one provided by insurance due to COVID-19.
We’re not sure what the final bill will look like but we need all the help we can get.
Thanks to all Dominicans for your prayers and concern.. any donation will help
https://www.gofundme.com/f/x7k5uq-medical-bills?utm_source=whatsapp-visit&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Wish i could contribute the full amount for his care bill but every little helps.
I have given my small donation towards his health expenses.
Hope Felix gets the care he deserves to bring him back to good health.
We continue to pray for his recovery.
At this time of sickess, all political issues should be put on the back burner and we all as a people contribute to this worthy cause.
If only i could win the jackpot lottery, Felix you would be sorted money wise for your care.
Don’t mind giving but what’s his medical diagnosis? Everything can’t be a secret. I hope one day we don’t have to fly people out for medical treatment. That been going on for much to long. Prayers for felix.
You said it so right..labourrŕrrrrrrrrrr is so they want it…what is the account number or who should contributions go to..we will help felix dod well for us
My mom almost died at the hands of the Dominica hospital. She went it perfectly fine and was misdiagnosed by the doctors. The doctor said that nothing is wrong with her, however, we didn’t trust them and requested her to be flown out. Then they changed their story to she was too high risk to fly, and needed to be stablized. Govt refuse to pay a dime, because she is a nobody. We were able to fly her out after two weeks of trying to get the Dominica doctors to send her medicals to the abroad hospital. Masa air ambulance was amazing, they flew her out with great service.
After one week at the abroad hospital she was discharged, to therapy which took a month to get her back to a new normal. The abroad hospital stated that she was misdiagnosed and then mistreated.
She is now doing excellent.
Im in need of an attorney who isn’t scared of Skerrit’s Govt
You people are so hilarious!!! Just read your post over. “She went in PERFECTLY FINE”. What was she doing in the hospital if that was the case? She went to visit a patient and they held her hostage? Secondly, after a doctor diagnosed her as “PERFECTLY FINE” you all decided she was sooooooo sick that you decided to fly her to another country???? It’s better to be thought of as a fool than to open your mouth and be proven one
@My 2 cents, I have to back you up on this one; it seems as if there are too many Dominicans walking around with a mind that is upside down–this one is so much so. Is there a hospital somewhere in the World, called the “abroad hospital?”
“The abroad hospital stated that she was misdiagnosed and then mistreated” Say what! What kind of professional service would do a thing like that without being lawfully confronted?
That Goodweed person did nothing but to contradict his/her own thought thereby creating an embarrassment for his or her own self–how crazy!
LOL@My 2 cents. That person actually got thumbs ups.
That said, get well soon, Mr Felix Henderson! Prayers going up for you…
I will do my best to assist but I am yet to understand why so many people have to be flown out to get medical attention, after 20 years of labor. It never use to be like this before. Man if you are not lucky enough to have friends that can help get you out of Dominica, just wait to hear he/ she left the mourn? At a time when we paying $70k a month for Skerrit to rent his house to himself? Yet we can pay 20 useless ministers a monthly salary? When Skerrit, his wife, their children and ministers can fly out just like that to do basic checkups? So being a Dominican now means to be able to take care of Skerrit, his family and those around him while the rest of us have to hope somebody can help fly us out? Why are the people of Dominica accepting this …. from Skerrit? And all you telling me all you celebrating emancipation? Man you guys are under a new kind of slavery that you need to do what it takes to free yourselves from man
Every Dog has his day. One day it will be the last day. Dominicans May be sleeping under a spell; But the Just and Mighty God never sleeps.