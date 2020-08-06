ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser for Felix Henderson

This fundraiser has been organized for Felix Henderson by his son, Al. Please assist, if you can.

My dad, Felix Henderson is currently receiving medical treatment in Martinique. The government of Dominica has been extremely helpful but the bills continue to accumulate, including about $30,000 USD for air ambulance since the hospital refused the one provided by insurance due to COVID-19.

We’re not sure what the final bill will look like but we need all the help we can get.

Thanks to all Dominicans for your prayers and concern.. any donation will help

https://www.gofundme.com/f/x7k5uq-medical-bills?utm_source=whatsapp-visit&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet