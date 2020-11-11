UPDATE: Felix Henderson passes away

Dominica News Online (DNO) has just received the sad news that creole icon, Felix Henderson, has died.

DNO received confirmation of his death a short while ago from a family member.

Henderson died earlier this evening at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The veteran broadcaster suffered from a heart condition for which he was treated at the Princess Margaret in July 2020 before being flown to Martinique on July 25, for further medical attention.

He returned to Dominica a couple weeks later but recently lapsed into a coma was readmitted at Princess Margaret Hospital where he died.

Henderson rose to prominence in Dominica as one of the foremost proponents of the promotion, acceptance and preservation of the Creole language in Dominica and broadcaster extraordinaire.

A native of Grand Bay, Henderson began working at DBS 43 years ago on the 12th of May 1977.

He started the Creole programme, Espeweyans Kweyol, on the 5th of December 1977 and in the years that followed, became one of the greatest contributors to the development of the creole language. Henderson created the popular Espeweans Kweyol character, Niniput and coined the famous phrases Naftahnoon and Oh My Finger.

He was instrumental in highlighting the elderly on radio and along with Alex Bruno gave prominence to Ma Pampo.

A hallmark of his work was the showcasing of the life of the ordinary man on the street and popular characters Roseau and various communities ( yellow, ugly willy, moozy, just to name a few)

Felix Henderson also established a unique brand of advertising laced with humor for many business places in Dominica.

Henderson was the First Chairman of K.E.K (Komitte pour Etid Kweyol) – Committee for Creole Studies and together with other members of the committee and the Division of Culture, established Creole Day, Heritage day and Creole Week.

He was instrumental in establishing the first Creole Dictionary together with KEK. He was also involved in the production of a handbook on writing Creole and has himself written two booklets, PALE KWEYOL DOMNIK and BAZIL on his Creole ads.

Henderson’s contribution to the preservation and development included the teaching of Creole to Peace Corps Volunteers for over 35 years and the U S Peace Corps recognized him for that. He has also translated the four Gospels into Creole.

The veteran broadcaster’s contribution to broadcasting was not limited to Creole. Henderson produced several features and documentaries in English including 48 Hours in Prison when he entered the Dominica State Prison as a prisoner to look beyond the prison walls, Under the Stars And Sky when he roamed the streets of Roseau as a vagrant and slept by the roadside to look at the treatment meted out to vagrants in the city.

His other documentary productions include to Serve with love, looking at service in Dominica, The Last Enemy.. taking a look at death, Sweet But Salty among many others.

Felix Henderson Played Under 19 cricket for Dominica for two years and also Played basketball for Bata Pros and captained the first second division Bata Pros team which won the national competition that same year?

Felix Henderson initiated the annual Dinner for the less fortunate in the City and (only last week) recently organized a hot meal for these less fortunate ones?

Felix initiated the annual reading competition, a nursery to remedy the apparent deficiency in the English Language at the time. Several of the winners and participants continue to excel in the national grade 6 assessment exams.

Felix Henderson worked for 41 consecutive years on Christmas day either at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Dominica Infirmary or the Dominica State Prison.

For his contributions through Espeweyans Creole, Creole development and advertising, Felix Henderson received numerous awards, over 20, including The Sisserou award of Honor, the Lime Lifetime Award, the DFC Lifetime Award, the Rosie Douglas Foundation Medal and the Golden Drum Award.