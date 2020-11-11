UPDATE: Felix Henderson passes away

Dominica News Online (DNO) has just received the sad news that creole icon, Felix Henderson, has died.
DNO received confirmation of his death a short while ago from a family member.
Henderson died earlier this evening at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
The veteran broadcaster suffered from a heart condition for which he was treated at the Princess Margaret in July 2020 before being flown to Martinique on July 25, for further medical attention.
He returned to Dominica a couple weeks later but recently lapsed into a coma was readmitted at Princess Margaret Hospital where he died.
Henderson rose to prominence in Dominica as one of the foremost proponents of the promotion, acceptance and preservation of the Creole language in Dominica and broadcaster extraordinaire.
A native of Grand Bay, Henderson began working at DBS 43 years ago on the 12th of May 1977.
He started the Creole programme, Espeweyans Kweyol, on the 5th of December 1977 and in the years that followed, became one of the greatest contributors to the development of the creole language. Henderson created the popular Espeweans Kweyol character, Niniput and coined the famous phrases Naftahnoon and Oh My Finger.
He was instrumental in highlighting the elderly on radio and along with Alex Bruno gave prominence to Ma Pampo.
A hallmark of his work was the showcasing of the life of the ordinary man on the street and popular characters Roseau and various communities ( yellow, ugly willy, moozy, just to name a few)
Felix Henderson also established a unique brand of advertising laced with humor for many business places in Dominica.
Henderson was the First Chairman of K.E.K (Komitte pour Etid Kweyol) – Committee for Creole Studies and together with other members of the committee and the Division of Culture, established Creole Day, Heritage day and Creole Week.
He was instrumental in establishing the first Creole Dictionary together with KEK. He was also involved in the production of a handbook on writing Creole and has himself written two booklets, PALE KWEYOL DOMNIK and BAZIL on his Creole ads.
Henderson’s contribution to the preservation and development included the teaching of Creole to Peace Corps Volunteers for over 35 years and the U S Peace Corps recognized him for that. He has also translated the four Gospels into Creole.
The veteran broadcaster’s contribution to broadcasting was not limited to Creole. Henderson produced several features and documentaries in English including 48 Hours in Prison when he entered the Dominica State Prison as a prisoner to look beyond the prison walls, Under the Stars And Sky when he roamed the streets of Roseau as a vagrant and slept by the roadside to look at the treatment meted out to vagrants in the city.
His other documentary productions include to Serve with love, looking at service in Dominica, The Last Enemy.. taking a look at death, Sweet But Salty among many others.
Felix Henderson Played Under 19 cricket for Dominica for two years and also Played basketball for Bata Pros and captained the first second division Bata Pros team which won the national competition that same year?
Felix Henderson initiated the annual Dinner for the less fortunate in the City and (only last week) recently organized a hot meal for these less fortunate ones?
Felix initiated the annual reading competition, a nursery to remedy the apparent deficiency in the English Language at the time. Several of the winners and participants continue to excel in the national grade 6 assessment exams.
Felix Henderson worked for 41 consecutive years on Christmas day either at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Dominica Infirmary or the Dominica State Prison.
For his contributions through Espeweyans Creole, Creole development and advertising, Felix Henderson received numerous awards, over 20, including The Sisserou award of Honor, the Lime Lifetime Award, the DFC Lifetime Award, the Rosie Douglas Foundation Medal and the Golden Drum Award.
42 Comments
They should name a Cultural Centre in his memory or Dbs building. The man contributed so much! Rest in peace cultural lion of the nature isle
Felix was a great soul indeed. it was an honour to know you, thanks for all your hard work and development to our country. Condolences to your family. He will be greatly missed, a true icon, a great legend. Dominica has lost a treasure. May you rest in perfect peace in the arms of God.
When someone dies, however painful the grief is, it is more helpful to be grateful to the Almighty Creator for the time that the family member/friend spent with us and for the contribution they made to our lives instead of questioning the Creator about the loss. It is quite possible that the one who died is in a better place and ecstatic to be there.
None of us knows how long we have here on Earth and so it is critical that we cherish any time we get to spend with the important people in our lives. Tomorrow is never promised or guaranteed.
What did he die of, was it a heart condition or cancer?
ADMIN: He was suffering from a heart condition.
ADMIN, many people have been having heart problems over the years: When was he diagnosed with that “heart condition”? or did he always have it?
ADMIN: We don’t know the full details. We were only clarifying the commenters question based on already public information.
The family may choose to release the specifics of his condition. However, we have chosen to respect their privacy at this time and would urge the public to do so as well.
bob marley was kill just the same way
ADMIN: Bob Marley reportedly died from cancer: https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/bob-marley-dies
true he was an icon
RIP. Condolences to the family and thank you for all the great work you did for our country.
How old is Felix Henderson?
Condolences to his wife and children and close Family members and many friends, who has always engaged him at all times.
May Felix “Rest in Peace’ (RIP). Amen
Gods 🙏 Blessings and Guidance.
Many young incoming journalist ought to remember him and attempt to recall his trusted demeanor and pride and joy in the journalistic environment. His Kweyol and patios will always resonate for years to come.
God’s grace and guidance 🙏
We will all miss you So Felix Henderson. Gods 🙏 Blessings and protection.
Felix was an amazing force in promoting Kreyol worldwide, going back to his groundbreaking work in the early 1980’s to help create the regional organization, BANZIL, that encouraged Kreyol as an everyday working language. Through BANZIL he traveled to Louisiana in 1982, where he interacted with African-American Kreyol speakers in S.W. Louisiana, taping conversations so he could play them over the radio in Dominica. I will miss my old friend from those days. Felix was an indefatigable worldwide ambassador for Dominica and the Kreyol language. Kenbe zami’m.
To give them enough time to repent for he does not want anyone to perish.
My heart-felt condolences to family, friends and DBS family of Felix Henderson. Condolences to all of Dominica for indeed Dominica has lost a colossus who is interwoven into many sectors of our society: Broadcasting, Creole language, education, literature, sports, church, social consciousness & national identity, humanitarianism, and of course our lexicon (Toute à toute rich, Oh my finger, naftanoon).
In the name of our heritage and identity he embraced and extolled the virtues of our creole language. He bestrode his horse with the easy grace of a true knight in shining armor in defense of creole – and our heritage.
SUCH AN ACCOMPLISHED MAN. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may we all be consoled. May His family find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will live on in our hearts. Remembering a Poem of Giftus John, Felix is now moving on “FROM THORNY BUSHES TO GREEN PASTURES”.
Hymn-In shady, green pastures, so rich and so sweet, God leads His dear children…
I might be too young to know his age. I had not started secondary school when he started his journalistic career in 1977.
When I meet God face to face I have many questions to ask him. But trust me, the first one will be Papa God why do you take so many good people so young and allow so many wicked people to live long and prosper? But I am not the only one with this question as seen in Ecclesiastes 7:15″ In my futile life I have seen everything: someone righteous perishes in spite of his righteousness, and someone wicked lives long in spite of his evil.”
Meanwhile I conclude you were too good for this world. So rest in peace bro.
My deepest sympathy to his family, friends and all those who mourn
To give them enough time to repent for he does not want anyone to perish.
Good point, supported by 2Peter 3:9 “Jehovah is not slow concerning his promise, as some people consider slowness, but he is patient with you because he does not desire anyone to be destroyed but desires all to attain to repentance.”
Re @Passing Cloud’s question “…why do you take…”, the Bible shows that our loving God does not ‘take’, ie, kill or cause the death of humans in order to take them to heaven. People die from various causes, from sickness to crime to accidents/disasters to harmful conduct/habits and even suicide and old age.
On the other hand, God is the ‘Source of Life’ – Psalm 36:9, not of death. He invites everyone to “…choose life so that you may live” – Deuteronomy 30:19.
And he reassuringly holds out hope of a resurrection to perfect life on a paradise earth for those who die. Acts 24:15, Psalm 37:29
May the loved ones of Felix Henderson be reassured and comforted by those comforting texts.
God is waiting for men to repent of their sins. Many righteous people in the bible lived to very old age. As the bible says, the years of a man is 70 years. Psalm 90:10
King James Version
10 The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away.
Rest in Peace Felix! You are now enjoying your true home. You journeyed with us and left us so much better for having known you. Your contributions to the Dominican society will live on. We will still laugh at your ads, continue the assistance to the homeless and encourage children to love reading. Rest well Felix.
Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.
Rest in Power! Legend! Prayers to his family!
RIEP Felix your legacy will live on.
” OH MY FINER ” My deepest sympathy to the family and friends and to the nation in general. Felix was a great man. An extraordinary person who served Dominica well especially in the promotion of the Creole language. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. Rest In Peace my friend. Till we meet again. Blessings. 🙏🙏🙏
My heart goes out to his wife, children, and other family members. This great man out of South City, Dominica, will be missed. He knew Christ, so enjoy heaven, Felix!
wow family. This one shocked me. Rest in perfect peace. An icon indeed!
May you Rest In Peace Felix. Thank you for your amazing contribution. You will be dearly miss.
Condolences to the family the entire staff of DBS and the entire Dominica comunity by extent for our lost
So sorry to hear that, I so much enjoyed listening to him, he always makes me laugh whenever he is advertising for some businesses, he will be missed. Sleep tight bro!!
Rest In Eternal Peace with the ancestors soldier! Dca has lost a big pat of its soul….
Condolences to his family. Dominica has lost a cornerstone. He cannot be replaced. Rest in peace, Felix.
May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends.
Felix you traveled well. May your father receive you with Joy. May the consolation of the Holy Spirit be with your family now and forever. In death, though painful, life changes it does not end.
My deepest condolences to the family, friends, co-workers and associates of one of Dominica’s greatest icons, Felix Henderson, may his soul rest in peace and may you, the Family, especially his Wife and Children, find comfort in this time of grief thru the many great and wonderful memories he left behind. Felix will be truly missed by all!!!!!
“Oh my Finger”. My deepest sympathy to the family, DBS radio, and to the nation in general. He is now at peace with the Good Lord 🙏🙏🙏. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. Such a great man. We will surely miss you Felix.
He got his flowers s one thing eh…he was happy for the match and all the support.. condolences to the family. Even if you know someone will soon go because of there condition it still hurts when the time comes.
Thanks for being part of our daily lives. Gone in body but that voice, spirit, laughter, and memories never goes. Fly with the angels lilipoot.
My condolences to family and Dominica.
I met this man only a few times. Such a beautiful soul.
Oh Noooooo!!!!!!!! One good thing is that he got his cudos before he left us. Even though we all know that death is inevitable, the very fact that he is no longer with us creates a void. We will no longer see him physically but at least we will continue to hear his voice via the radio.
May the family be comforted at this time and may they find the strength, peace and courage to move on and support each other. To the DBS colleagues, may you also find the strength and courage to muster the loss.
PEACE
Dominica has lost another icon. Irreplaceable. Rest in internal peace.
Oh my! I can’t believe this! I thought he was making progress with his recovery. Unbelievable! My sympathy to his family. I have always missed his voice on the Creole Experience show in the afternoons after the 13:15 Total News and the public announcements. May his soul rest in peace.
A cultural icon, a trail blazer, a national treasure! His departure is a great loss for Dominica!
Very sad. My sympathy to his entire family. As sad as it is, the comfort we have from God’s word is, to be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord, which Paul says is far better. So may the hearts of those who grieve be comforted, knowing he is now in the presence of God where he is much happier