Calypso fraternity pays tribute to the late Singing Sandra

The calypso fraternity in Dominica joined the region and the world, by extension, in paying homage to the late “Singing Sandra”, at two calypso events held over the weekend.

The legendary Trinidadian calypsonian whose name is Des Vignes Millington, passed away on January 28, 2021, at the age of 64 and her unexpected passing has sent shockwaves through the calypso fraternity.

Singing Sandra was the second woman to win the Trinidad and Tobago Calypso Monarch title and the first to win it twice. She won in 1999 with the songs “Song for Healing” and “Voices from the Ghetto” and again in 2003 with “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Ancient Rhythm.”

Calypsonians who participated in the Stardom Tent show on Friday did so in honour of Singing Sandra whilst a tribute was also made in her honour at the semi-final show of the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) the following night.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), President of the DCA, Davidson “Observer” Victor, said the passing of the calypso veteran has created a void in the calypso art form.

“I knew her personally because I met her on a few occasions when she came to Dominica to do workshops with our calypsonians and we had quite a bit of exchange and she also did a few performances in Dominica as well,” he stated.

Victor added, “Over the years the calypso fraternity in Dominica has had a relationship with Singing Sandra and we are very much saddened by her passing. She was seen by everyone as a legend, so to become a legend it means that your contribution has to be enormous and let me tell you hers [was] certainly that way.”

Victor also praised the late calypsonian for her contribution to the art form not only as a singer but as a mentor and trainer.

“Singing Sandra was not just a calypsonian in a sense of just performing, she was also an educator in terms of doing workshops and teaching other calypsonians how to handle themselves on stage, how to engage their crowd and how to look at calypso from a business aspect,” he stated. “She was a well-rounded artist so when you have someone like that passing, it creates a void in the calypso fraternity because her presence in calypso was so legendary, it is not something that can be filled anytime soon.”

According to calypso, judge, commentator and aficionado, Ossie Lewis, Singing Sandra’s trajectory has empowered many listeners, especially women and said he regarded her as an educator via her songs.

“I rate Singing Sandra one of the greatest calypsonians of all time and she has left her mark and what a great mark it has been. She had this great voice and you could see she was someone who lived in women’s rights and the struggles for women to be recognized and that was something which we all greatly admired,” Lewis remarked.

Lewis further noted that Singing Sandra’s influence expanded around the world and described her passing as a “tremendous loss for calypso.”