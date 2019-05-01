COMMENTARY: War drums in Washington, echoes of the past

(27 June 2019) — The louder the war drums in Washington the more I think of what has been and what could be. The grainy video presented to prove Iran’s culpability in the attack on the oil tankers in the Gulf of Hormuz purportedly shows the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) removing unexploded mines from the hull of one of the tankers. The video alone is not conclusive evidence to support the claim of Iran’s complicity in the attacks. Iran has denied its own direct involvement or ordering any of its proxies to carry out the attacks. The U.S. had not presented other supporting evidence of Iran’s involvement. Yet, Iran was deemed guilty of the attacks and must be punished. European countries, with few exceptions, were sceptical of the claims out of Washington and were asking for indisputable evidence.

A US-Iran military conflict would be devastating for Iran, destabilize the entire region, and the ensuing impact on the global economy would be at an un-imaginary scale. However, to believe Iran’s denial of culpability for the attacks on the oil tankers would suggest the IRGC was engaged in mitigating action to prevent a US military attack.

Since most do not believe Iran wants a suicidal war with the United States, it raises the possibility the attacks on the oil tankers could have been orchestrated elsewhere other than Tehran. Terrorist groups, such as ISIS and al-Qaida and others less well known, would welcome another Middle East war as an opportunity to resuscitate, grow and extend their reach. Also, countries in the region that are enemies of Iran that encourage destructive US military actions against Iran could see this as an opportunity to further their cause.

