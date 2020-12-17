COMMENTARY: Wesley-a village under siege

The village of Wesley is in the Parish of St Andrew on the northeast of The Commonwealth of Dominica, between the villages of Woodfordhill and Marigot. The village stretches from Londonderry to Temple and is blessed with fertile agricultural lands in the west, and an Atlantic seafront to the east. People of Wesley love to talk about their proud heritage. They frequently talk of the days when extensive banana fields and root crops extended as far as the eyes could see. Those were the days of a buoyant coconut industry and productive citrus orchards. Those were the days of a vibrant rural economy when everyone was employed, and other Dominicans relocated to the community in response to its labour needs. They found well paid jobs on the farms, in boxing plants, copra dryers, shops and bakeries, and many farmed the sea to make a living and even as a hobby. Farmers were able to purchase Bedford trucks, Land Rover jeeps, and pickups using cash.
Over the last 50 years, and a series of tests over several locations around the island, experts determined that the best place to build an international airport was in the Wesley area. In 1998, the government of the day purchased over 1,000 acres of agricultural lands in preparation for building the proposed airport. After some resistance from a few farmers, the government was able to acquire all the lands required for the construction of the international airport. Although most of the landowners were able to continue farming on the acquired lands, the acquisition of these lands restricted the people of Wesley from expanding the village to the west. Wesley could expect to expand towards the Londonderry Estate in the south, Palm Tree in the north, or even towards the east. But no airport was built, and the lands remain abandoned.
Today in 2020, the government of the day has once again descended on the village and people of Wesley and has determined that the eastern side of the community is now the ideal place for building the same international airport. A village with a proud cultural and agricultural heritage and a vast seafront is now further disadvantaged by the forced removal by Government of another 411 acres of land, taking with it a large portion of the village and restricting access to the entire seafront. The village of Wesley is now reduced to a narrow strip of what was once a proud, vibrant, exciting, town-like community. What this means, is that for over two decades, Wesley has paid an inordinate price because of government’s policy interest in an international airport. The forced acquisition of lands has inhibited village growth, heightened anxiety and uncertainty among residents and Wesleyans in the diaspora and threatens the very existence of one of Dominica’s most productive communities.
The issue is not if the country of Dominica needs an international airport. The issue under discussion is:
- What price is the community of Wesley expected to pay for this development?
- How much more of Wesley will be required for airport expansion in the future?
- What will be left for the residents of Wesley?
- Is it possible for the country to gain economic development through this international airport without decimating the community?
One thousand, four hundred and eleven (1,411) acres, more than 70 families, businesses, relocation of the elderly and pensioners, and the uncertainty of a place to live is causing anxiety and frustration in the community. Wesley deserves to remain as the proud village it once was. Although no official international airport layout plan has been presented to the community, the constant presence of officials drawing demarcation lines in numerous areas in the village, continues to elevate the level of stress and unease for many. Others who have recently built, some who are off- island, and some who never contemplated this monstrosity to invade the village are trying to cope.
Wesley deserves to survive. Let Wesley live.
20 Comments
I think the conspiracy that their going to turn the area into housing for the Chinese immigrants is very funny lol
but we as a country need to realize that Chinese migration is a result of a bigger issue… we need to stop attacking immigrants for migrating to the country when its in fact the government that indirectly welcomes them into the country for refuge.
also, where do you expect them to open their stores lol. they’ll open stores where their people are. and if that happens to be in wesley, then dont blame them; blame the government for not properly integrating migrants into our county
They should never be allowed in our country in the first place. Isn’t China big enough for them? Besides why would I want to migrate to a country that is full of people I do not like. You all get my drift? All you should ask your PM. Maybe he can tell you more than I can.
“Your comment here her which I deemed negative against the International Airport is becsuse You are a strong support of the UWP”
That in the quote proves your ignorance; because had it not for the stupidity of the Labor Party, there would be an International Airport operating in Dominica more than twenty years ago; and all the companies such a Ross Medical School would still be operating on the island.
You talking about Airport is coming?
Roosevelt told Lennox and the rest of the world he “Roosevelt Skerrit has two ($200.00) hundred dollars in a bank account to build International Airport.”
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Me Francisco either dam crazy, chupit or me ah wan idiot or wan jackass; you know, wan ah dem animal dat bray!
Guy be quiet; because Roosevelt spend one half of a billion plus dollars on Melville Airport which could have build a new Airport with change left.
Argyle International in St. Vincent cost just over seven hundred million…
Admin: It has happened in the past; each time I write a comment in response to anything that man write on your site, the comment is always censored!
That man is not a god okay; his opinions are not gospel, he should be subjected to criticisms also, especially when he continues to pretend he is an authority over my (our) country!
I don’t know where he hails from, but it is my observation that his purpose is to assists in keeping Dominica backwards!
I detest people like that; they dip into Dominica’s affair, without contributing anything significant, supporting Roosevelt with his crap.
Who appointed such people god over Dominica?
His kind pretends to have more knowledge than God about our country!
If he is a Dominican in disguise I detest him; they should leave the affairs of our country to people like me, who was born in Wesley, left there between the ages of 14/15; it is agonizing to see Roosevelt is about to destroy my village!
ADMIN: We do not censor comments based solely on criticism levied against an individual or group we are guided by our comment policy.
If you have a question about why a comment was not published (please indicate the specific comment) let us know here or send an email to [email protected]
Because one present themselves as some commander of squat; doesn’t mean he is privy to information on aviation; avionics, or the construction of International Airport than anyone else!
Education is not limited to any one group of people or one man!
In the twentieth century, education is almost free to whosoever needs, and wants it.
We don’t know these people; although.
I left when I was a kid, I never turn my back on my country, and especially my village.
This year alone, I have contributed very close to hundred thousand dollars into the economy of our country.
The evidence is there in Wesley where I am in the process to finish building a house for my sister; who knows, if Skerrit anxiety may not cause him to screw it up!
I have interest in Wesley, I have more right to comment on the village of Wesley, than any foreigner, fake of real Dominican.
They need to leave our country alone, talking crap does not help!
Who appoint them god over Dominica?
YOU are full of it! Any time you come on here you try and tell us how wonderful you are… You are nothing but a great waffler who loves nothing more but blowing his own trumpet.
That land is going to be the new Chinatown, just wait and watch.
Thank-you Cdr Slabbaert for logic and the straight facts! But the mud and slime of divisive partisan politics has obscured clear thought on this. The once productive lands between Wesley and Woodfordhill have been largely abandoned, as if the land itself is fearfully awaiting some sinister plot to unfold. The stress and anxiety of the people of Wesley is palpable….as is perhaps intended. Most are afraid to speak up.
Wesley can expand towards londonderry, any project of this size will disrupt the lives of people, so we should stop complaining and writing commentaries that are done only for nostalgic reasons.
Anon, don’t you know that from the Londonderry River Bridge to Melville Hall Bridge is in a flood zone?
All of you running your mouth off knows nothing!
I lived long enough to remember seeing the Londonderry river overflow the banks of the river covering both bridges, Londonderry/Melville Hall. I understand that happens every fifty to a hundred years!
Question what is wrong with using the land which the UWP purchased for that purpose?
It is the most suited area, and anyone who profess otherwise does not know what the hell they are talking about; because there were several studies done prior to deciding to build the International Airport between the villages of Wesley and Woodford Hill!
It is all about playing politics, Roosevelt that damn corrupted crook is playing Russian Roulette with our people, that’s a lethal game; but a higher power who will deal with Roosevelt in the interim!
The evil that men do lives with them, and after them!
Wesley is not being decimated. The era of 50 years ago is over. Now the young people like us who were suppose to work the land went overseas.The young people today are not working the land also. The airport will be great for Wesley ,give the young people the education and skills they need so they can embrace this new opportunity, to control the future of Wesley.
You see people like you are ignorant; you are not making any sense!
I am surprise at you; if you could have used your commonsense you might realize that there is a better location long bought (or) declared eminent domain for that purpose.
Note: Eminent domain is the power the government, of a states, or municipalities has to take private property for public use; and that is following the payment of just compensation.
Governments are not supposed to take peoples property and give them a handout less than the property value, and that is what the Roosevelt Skerrit is doing.
That was done almost thirty years ago; when the labor party shut down the International Airport that was in its first stages of development.
Athie Martin said the planting of avocados on the land would be much better than building the Airport!
The land is still there; if you are a puppet of Roosevelt, advise Roosevelt to leave the village as it is!
You are talking about education; reading the comments about fifty (50) years ago is so ridiculous or actual hogwash; is an indication that you are not very educated.
Fifty years ago, Dominica, and Wesley was a much more progressive place!
When I left as a little young boy at 14 years old, people did not beg for anything; years later I returned only to find homeless people in the country; people begging me to buy them rum.
Fifty years ago, men in the village would sit playing dominoes, four to a table, they may play the game in pares, the looser of the game bought the alcohol, and that went on for hours!
People did not beg for anything!
Get mad at me if you wish but there are two sets of Robin in Wesley, if you are from that lady the late Mildred “Ma Steady Robin,” who’s mother was the late Elsie Telemaque Harry, she was my aunt, so I know I am talking to blood:; but, you make no sense!
In 2016, this info on a new airport by a reliable aviation expert reached me. It’s NOT MY suggestion, just quoting: “The ideal location for an international airport is east-west across the northern valley, centered at Bourne with an extended centerline through the Portsmouth area in the west and paralleling the current east-west highway (runway to the south of it). From research and cross-sections I did, much of the work required would be with heavy equipment grading down small high points to fill small low points, but a 15,000 ft runway (Barbados 12,000 ft) could eventually be accommodated there with no obstacles on either end. The vast majority of the year the wind blowing directly down the runway. I suggest a new access road be built bypassing Portsmouth into Roseau, and the airport starting out with an 8,000 ft runway – which is adequate for the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737. The entire runway bed should be prepared; when time comes for expansion the heavy work has already been done.”
Guy shut up; you all come out of nowhere, with your unscrupulous ideas, and people like that corrupted boy Roosevelt Skerrit swallow it all line hook and sinker.
Keep your silly opinions, the ideal place for the International Airport is precisely where the UWP was building it.
Man, Dominicans allow your kind to come into our country and make fools out of them, who the hell are you?
Do you believe that the Government of Trinidad & Tobago would have loaned Dominica government eight (80%) of the cost of building on a site that was inappropriate to build an International Airport almost thirty years ago?
The project was in the first phase of development, when Roosevelt Skerrit, his father, and all the rest shut it down; now he Roosevelt decides he is not building the Airport on that site because if he does, the Airport will become Edison James Airport.
Total nonsense!
Man smoke yourself to death and leave our concerns to Dominicans!
I don’t mind this commentary but what is missing, that we expected is that the author this article failed to point to us where would he recommend our long deserving International Airoort ashoulo dbe positioned.
In putting up this international airport that I condone, we need to also look at and examine the bigger picture as to how are we going to help the Wesley people (and surrounding immediate villages people adjust to this important project), adjust to chgnage within their village. This needs to be recognisd and have the people of Wesley well adjusted and in good comfort once this needed Airport in constructed. It is a real need and we must welcome it and also ensure that the people of Wesley will be accommodated and be comforted in whatever change or adjustment made in their own interest. In other words let us upgrade and build up this part of Wesley with the views and suggestions from the People of Wesley. I sincerely hope that this partnership will be enggaged. Good Luck.
Lots of people with no interest in Wesley are talking bull, even to this guy from Castle Bruce talking crap about challenge to Roosevelt.
Its all BS talk!
Nobody is contemplating challenging the matter in a court of law seeking an injunction.
Dominicans talk a lot while getting railroaded; but when time comes for action, they are nowhere to be seen. If it is a question of money, since we like to beg, set up a begging fund, I will put my money where my big mouth is and contribute too so that this matter can be taken to court.
That’s the only resolve!
The incompetence of the current government and its leader has played havoc with our country for almost 20 years. The evidence is there to see for everybody that does not wear those DLP shades. The other problem that every 5 years elections are held that are highly unfair to an extent, that the will of the people are not represented anymore.
Your comment here her which I deemed negative against the International Airport is becsuse You are a strong support of the UWP and will say anything to derail the contruction of the Airport. Also you are from Wesley but live out of the village and may be abroad. Be a genuine Dominican and stop playing Politics wickedly against your People and development.
Stop your foolishness ..
THE AIRPORT IS COMING…..
Are you not tired of talking hot fart; making yourself look like a jack..?
Have you forgotten the UWP was building an International Airport at the back of Wesley between Wesley and Woodford Hill when the labor party shut it down; and the reasons they said they were shutting it down is because:
” we doh want it because Antigua and Barbados have one already!”
Some of you still maintain that foolishness; added to that some of you when I argued for the Airport, would asks me foolishly: “do you know how much it cost to maintain International Airport?”
You see that and for all the stupid reasons people like Ralph Gonzales made a toy out of the corrupted dictator Roosevelt Skerrit, told him don’t build any International Airport, Dominica don’t need one, all he has to do is refurbish Melville Hall Airport, and change the name to Douglas-Charles, dig-up the River bank, build parking lot, and Dominica will be set for life.
Be Back!