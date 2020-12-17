COMMENTARY: Wesley-a village under siege

The village of Wesley is in the Parish of St Andrew on the northeast of The Commonwealth of Dominica, between the villages of Woodfordhill and Marigot. The village stretches from Londonderry to Temple and is blessed with fertile agricultural lands in the west, and an Atlantic seafront to the east. People of Wesley love to talk about their proud heritage. They frequently talk of the days when extensive banana fields and root crops extended as far as the eyes could see. Those were the days of a buoyant coconut industry and productive citrus orchards. Those were the days of a vibrant rural economy when everyone was employed, and other Dominicans relocated to the community in response to its labour needs. They found well paid jobs on the farms, in boxing plants, copra dryers, shops and bakeries, and many farmed the sea to make a living and even as a hobby. Farmers were able to purchase Bedford trucks, Land Rover jeeps, and pickups using cash.

Over the last 50 years, and a series of tests over several locations around the island, experts determined that the best place to build an international airport was in the Wesley area. In 1998, the government of the day purchased over 1,000 acres of agricultural lands in preparation for building the proposed airport. After some resistance from a few farmers, the government was able to acquire all the lands required for the construction of the international airport. Although most of the landowners were able to continue farming on the acquired lands, the acquisition of these lands restricted the people of Wesley from expanding the village to the west. Wesley could expect to expand towards the Londonderry Estate in the south, Palm Tree in the north, or even towards the east. But no airport was built, and the lands remain abandoned.

Today in 2020, the government of the day has once again descended on the village and people of Wesley and has determined that the eastern side of the community is now the ideal place for building the same international airport. A village with a proud cultural and agricultural heritage and a vast seafront is now further disadvantaged by the forced removal by Government of another 411 acres of land, taking with it a large portion of the village and restricting access to the entire seafront. The village of Wesley is now reduced to a narrow strip of what was once a proud, vibrant, exciting, town-like community. What this means, is that for over two decades, Wesley has paid an inordinate price because of government’s policy interest in an international airport. The forced acquisition of lands has inhibited village growth, heightened anxiety and uncertainty among residents and Wesleyans in the diaspora and threatens the very existence of one of Dominica’s most productive communities.

The issue is not if the country of Dominica needs an international airport. The issue under discussion is:

What price is the community of Wesley expected to pay for this development?

How much more of Wesley will be required for airport expansion in the future?

What will be left for the residents of Wesley?

Is it possible for the country to gain economic development through this international airport without decimating the community?

One thousand, four hundred and eleven (1,411) acres, more than 70 families, businesses, relocation of the elderly and pensioners, and the uncertainty of a place to live is causing anxiety and frustration in the community. Wesley deserves to remain as the proud village it once was. Although no official international airport layout plan has been presented to the community, the constant presence of officials drawing demarcation lines in numerous areas in the village, continues to elevate the level of stress and unease for many. Others who have recently built, some who are off- island, and some who never contemplated this monstrosity to invade the village are trying to cope.

Wesley deserves to survive. Let Wesley live.