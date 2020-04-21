COVID-19: Regional Roundup for April 20, 2020

ANGUILLA

COVID-19 UPDATE 7 (beatcovid19.ai) The Executive Council announced on 16 April that there would be some easing of the current restrictions: government offices would resume day-to-day activities from 22 April and that child-minding facilities and some non-essential businesses could re-open. The EC stressed that illegal boat landings remained the greatest threat to the island’s security, and in a statement said that ‘Coordinated land, sea and air patrols are in place and anyone attempting an illegal crossing will be arrested. We will not let our guard down.’ There are two current recorded cases of Covid-19 on the British Overseas Territory.

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

LIFTING OF INTER-ISLAND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS OUTRAGED BARBUDANS (antiguaobserver.com) The resumption of the ferry service between Antigua and Barbuda which was announced last week by the Antigua & Barbuda government has outraged the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM). The ‘reckless’ decision, according to the BPM, was taken without consulting the Barbuda Council as to guidelines for its implementation. The BPM also stated that the Hanna Thomas Hospital in Barbuda is still under repairs since Hurricane Irma in 2017 and that although masks have been provided for the public in Antigua no masks have been offered to residents of Barbuda. There are no recorded cases of Covid-19 in Barbuda; Antigua has recorded 17 cases. In the light of the pandemic, the Antigua Carnival due to take place from 23 July to 4 August 2020 has been cancelled, according to a press statement from the Antigua & Barbuda Festivals Commission.

ARUBA

ARUBA’S NATIONAL SOCIAL FUND BOOSTED BY COVID-19 RELIEF INITIATIVE (arubatoday.com). CEDE Aruba, a community support organisation, has so far raised $83,000 through their Happy To Give Back initiative which aims to raise funds for those most heavily affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Aruba usually receives approximately 1.2 million visitors a year and The Happy to Give Back (www.happytogiveback) initiative asks every friend of Aruba to contribute. Aruba has recorded 46 active cases of the virus.

BAHAMAS

GREEN LIGHT TO REOPEN (thenassauguardian.com). Leader of the opposition Progressive Liberal Party Philip Brave Davis has described Sunday’s press conference held by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis as a ‘study in confusion’. Minnis announced that a number of businesses would be allowed to re-open, while criticising members of the public for having broken the weekend curfew. ‘I am alarmed by the number of people out on the road… In some areas, it was hard to tell that the country was under a curfew at all.’ Davis said that while he was sure that the public was relieved as to the slow return to normality, ’there has to be some idea of what this is based upon and that it is evidence-driven.’ There are currently 40 active cases of the Covid-19 virus in the Bahamas.

BARBADOS

CROP OVER 2020 CANCELLED (loopnewsbarbados.com). The Cabinet of Barbados has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports to cancel the 2020 Crop Over Festival as well as the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA). According to an official statement: ‘This decision was made in light of ongoing global efforts to contain and manage the Covid–19 pandemic as well as government’s negative short-term projections for the local economy, regional and international travel and trade, and weakened public confidence in attending mass gatherings in the current environment and immediately thereafter.’ Barbados currently has 51 active cases of Covid-19.

BONAIRE

FIRST REPATRIATION FLIGHT LANDS AT FLAMINGO AIRPORT (bes-reporter.com). Thirty-seven people were repatriated in Bonaire following the arrival of a KLM Boeing 777 flight from the Netherlands. The arriving passengers will be quarantined for a two-week period. Bonaire has five active cases of Covid-19.

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

SIR RICHARD BRANSON OFFERS UP NECKER ISLAND FOR PUBLIC CASH (thetimes.co.uk) Sir Richard Branson, of Virgin Airlines, has pledged to mortgage Necker Island, his home in the British Virgin Islands, to raise cash as he pleaded with the UK government to bail out his airline. ‘We will do everything we can to keep the airline going but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today,’ Sir Richard wrote in a letter to the airline’s 70,000 staff. Meanwhile, the BVI government extended the British Overseas Territory’s curfew for another 14 days after it was confirmed the death of the latest case of Covid-19, and that a number of people who had been living in the compound of the deceased individual had fled the area. ‘We implore them to contact the medical hotline,’ said the Minister for Health, Garvin Malone. The BVI has one active case of the Covid-19 virus.

CAYMAN ISLANDS

CURFEW EXTENDED (caymaniantimes.ky) In announcing an extension of the curfew restrictions for a further two weeks, Premier Alden McLaughlin said on Sunday that while the public was generally abiding by the restrictions, conditions were not yet right to relax the measures. ‘The suppression efforts are working’, he said, and while ‘the restrictions are stringent’ it was prudent to keep them in place for another two weeks pending the launching of ‘an aggressive program of community-wide testing’. The Cayman Islands have 53 active cases.

GRENADA

HEALTH MINISTER STRESSES NEED FOR CITIZENS TO ADOPT ‘NEW NORMAL’ LIFESTYLE (nowgrenada.com). Health Minister Nickolas Steele has told citizens that Grenada has contained the spread of Covid-19 in communities throughout the island but there is a need for everyone to continue living ‘the new normal lifestyle’ so that the island can maintain its no new case and no death profile. ‘As Grenada makes progress in the direction of the containment and eventual elimination of this virus, we cannot afford to drop our guard. We cannot afford to be less disciplined, and we cannot resort to old ways, which would threaten public health,’ Steele said during a virtual news conference. Grenada has recorded eight active cases of Covid-19.

HAITI

‘WE ARE NOT PREPARED AT ALL’ (bbc.com). With barely 60 ventilators for 11 million people, Haiti is the most vulnerable nation in the Americas to the coronavirus. While many countries would struggle to cope with a serious spread of Covid-19, Haiti might never recover from one. According to Stephan Dragon, a respiratory therapist in the capital, Port-au-Prince, the number of ventilators is close to 40, and maybe 20 of those aren’t working. ‘We also have a very, very limited group of doctors who know how to operate them,’ Mr Dragon said. The Haitian government has recently attempted to buy much-needed equipment – from ventilators to PPE, including tens of thousands of facemasks, from Cuba – but Haitian healthcare practitioners like Mr Dragon fear it is too little, too late. ‘To tell you the truth, we are not prepared at all,’ he said. Haiti has so far recorded 44 active cases of Covid-19.

JAMAICA

CORN PIECE COVID NIGHTMARE (jamaica-gleaner.com) Two days after a month-long quarantine was lifted from the central Jamaica community of Corn Piece, the daughter of Jamaica’s first Covid-19 facility, who comes from the settlement, has tested positive for the virus, despite having been tested negative twice before. The news comes as Jamaica’s Covid-19 cases now total 164; with Alorica, a call centre in Portmore, accounting for 95 cases. Health authorities are bracing for a spike through community spread of the virus to peak in mid-May. The Jamaica Observer newspaper has reported that farmers of St Catherine are complaining that the lockdown prevents them from visiting their farms. President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society Lenworth Fulton said that, ‘There is an exemption for haulage contractors who are hauling sugar cane and chicken… but for farmers to access their business place, which is their farm, there is no exemption… We need provisions to protect our farmers.’

MARTINIQUE

STABLE SITUATION, NO NEW CASE IN MARTINIQUE ON APRIL 20 (la1ere.francetvinfo.fr) No new case of Covid-19 has been identified for the fourth day running according to the ARS Martinique. The speed of circulation of the virus has decreased. The current number of cases is 78.

PUERTO RICO

PUERTO RICO UNDER SCRUTINY AS YOUNGEST COVID-19 PATIENT DIES (apnews.com). Puerto Ricans are becoming increasingly disgruntled with how the government is handling the Covid-19 crisis as more details emerge, including the death of a 29-year-old man who became the US territory’s youngest victim after his father said he wasn’t tested the first two times he sought help at an emergency room. Meanwhile, newly appointed Health Secretary Lorenzo González acknowledged during a press conference that the island’s Covid-19 related data is not entirely accurate because some positive cases might have been counted twice. ‘It’s imperfect data, but we’re going to use it…because it’s the one we have,’ he said. Puerto Rico has reported 1,185 active cases of Covid-19.

ST LUCIA

CHASTANET: ‘SIX FEET APART IS BETTER THAN SIX FEET UNDER’ (stlucianewsonline.com) In a social media post on Sunday, Prime Minister Allan Chastanet suggested that it’s better to practice social distancing than be dead. ‘Always remember that being six feet apart is better than being six feet under,’ he wrote. St Lucia has recorded two active cases of Covid-19.

ST VINCENT

FLIGHT TO REPATRIATE US CITIZENS (news784.com). Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways will operate a flight from St Vincent to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 21 April, for the purpose of repatriating US citizens. In a statement, the US Embassy in Barbados said that US citizens who choose not to take this flight should be prepared to remain in SVG until restrictions on passenger movements are lifted and other commercial airline service options to the US become available. St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 11 active cases of Covid-19.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

CULTURE MINISTER: CARNIVAL 2021 WILL NOT BE THE SAME AS 2020 (newsday.co.tt) Minister of Community Development Culture and the Arts Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly said that she is sure that next year’s Carnival is not going to be the same as this year’s. ‘The festival industry around the world right now is just reeling…For our Carnival, one of the things that will really make a difference is if a vaccine is found and how soon that happens.’ She said foreigners patronised a lot of fetes and private events and wondered whether those events will take place. ‘And without those events, what would a carnival look like?’ Trinidad & Tobago have 85 active cases of Covid-19.

US VIRGIN ISLANDS

GOVERNOR BRYAN UPDATES RESIDENTS ON COVID-19 (vi.gov). Governor Albert Bryan Jr announced on Monday that resident should not to let their guard down even though the beaches have reopened. He also said, ‘We are allowing beach restaurants to reopen, but we are restricting the sale of alcohol and gatherings of no more than 10 individuals.’ There are two recorded cases of Covid-19 on the US territory.