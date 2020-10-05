DDA introduces ‘Safe in Nature’ brand concept for Dominica’s tourism industry

In its continuing efforts to uphold the national protocols for safeguarding both locals and visitors, the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), alongside the Ministry of Tourism and stakeholders in that sector, has introduced the ‘Safe in Nature’ brand concept.

The initiative was launched last week.

Marketing Executive of DDA, Samantha Letang, who was addressing the launch ceremony, said this brand concept focuses on encouraging travel from the country’s source markets, including the USA, United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France and also the French West Indies who are currently within the high risk category of travelers to our shores.

“The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, along with the DDA and stakeholders in the tourism sector, continues to work together to aid in the revival of this industry,” she said. “We continue to uphold our national protocols for safeguarding both our locals and visitors while on island. We are now pleased to introduce the ‘Safe in Nature’ brand concept.”

Letang continued, “Given the decline in visitor arrivals to our shores during this pandemic it was paramount in our minds that the need for when the time is right, to put in place measures and mechanisms that will help revive and sustain the tourism industry, all with a view at maintaining the safety of our Dominicans and of course, visitors.”

She said ‘Safe in Nature’ will ensure a managed experience through the first 5 to 7 days of visitors arriving in Dominica.

“This managed experience includes the transportation services to and from the ports of entry, stay at a certified accommodation to include the activities and the amenities on the property, transportation services to select locations for activities to include water-based and land-based activities,” Letang explained.

She said that apart from COVID precautions, ‘Safe in Nature’ will involve the holistic care of all visitors.

“Wellness is a big part of life for us here in the nature island…,” Letang stated, adding “Travel to Dominica against Covid-19 Pandemic can be transformative and can be the antidote to relieve the stress that many individuals and families have been feeling throughout the pandemic and we afford the travellers so much more.”

The DDA official pointed out that although Covid-19 remains a major challenge around the world, Dominica continues to maintain a handle on cases on island with a total of 31 cases with only 7 being active as of September 30th.