Dominica-based photographer wins award for film on Dominica after Hurricane Maria

Inspired by how Dominica has bounced back three years after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, Veteran photographer Derek Galon decided to create a documentary portraying the country’s past and present features.
Galon, who won the Tagore Film Festival Award for 2020 for his film ‘Dominica- Three Years after Hurricane Maria’ has been residing in Dominica for over 6 years.
According to him, the documentary is a tribute to all Dominicans who worked together and helped to rebuild the country.
“Right after Hurricane Maria and seeing all the devastation, all around us I just felt that I had to film it, just to have it registered as a documentary footage,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview.
Galon continued, “Now three years after Maria, suddenly I realized going through my footage I saw some places right after Maria and I compared it with what I see today, and I didn’t even realize how much Dominica had actually moved forward and recovered.”
He said that gave him the idea of doing the film as a commemorative piece, “comparing how it was before and then how we slowly developed.”
Meantime, Galon said he plans to do a similar documentary during the 5th Anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
“I will be tempted to do another similar film during the 5th Anniversary of Hurricane Maria and I expect that it will be even more significant; of course, if we don’t get kicked by another Hurricane next year,” Galon observed.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
My brother, I say that all the time. Why does it most times take an OUTSIDER to tell us His-tory rather than us stating Our-story? The same case is in the Columbus story which made His-tory. According to Dr. Lennox Honychurch, “Columbus did not discover Dominica, he sighted Dominica.” We always swallow the Europeans’ stories hook, line and sinker and don’t question anything. Why do we have brains? To sit on them for certain things? We like our comfort zones and do not like to rock the boat. Just like the bible, that’s filled with mythology. We need to be critical thinkers and not go along with the flow. Why have we given god a gender when the same bible says god is a spirit and that no one has seen god?
Think, my people, think.
UNAPOLOGETIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Disappointing that the narrator is an American and not a Dominican. It feels like an outsider looking in, rather than an authentic experience.
That is the problem with some of us. We think we know so much. Why don’t you do, the same thing you are criticising others of not doing.
Now concerning your problem with the God that is.
The Lord Jesus Christ said “Every stupid word you speak, the day is coming, when you will give an account for it. Before the same God you are denying.
Stop believing these Fairy Tales that these Europeans have put in a book and do your research. Keep on waiting for jesus but I assure you that he will never return for you. We all go back to the soil and that’s it. You are speaking foolishly because you don’t even understand what you read. Your eyes keep looking up to the sky and do not even know that there’s no heaven up there.
You have allowed your brains to be entangled by words that will never liberate or free you. Emancipate yourself from MENTAL SLAVERY(Bob Marley).