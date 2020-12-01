Dominica-based photographer wins award for film on Dominica after Hurricane Maria

Inspired by how Dominica has bounced back three years after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, Veteran photographer Derek Galon decided to create a documentary portraying the country’s past and present features.

Galon, who won the Tagore Film Festival Award for 2020 for his film ‘Dominica- Three Years after Hurricane Maria’ has been residing in Dominica for over 6 years.

According to him, the documentary is a tribute to all Dominicans who worked together and helped to rebuild the country.

“Right after Hurricane Maria and seeing all the devastation, all around us I just felt that I had to film it, just to have it registered as a documentary footage,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview.

Galon continued, “Now three years after Maria, suddenly I realized going through my footage I saw some places right after Maria and I compared it with what I see today, and I didn’t even realize how much Dominica had actually moved forward and recovered.”

He said that gave him the idea of doing the film as a commemorative piece, “comparing how it was before and then how we slowly developed.”

Meantime, Galon said he plans to do a similar documentary during the 5th Anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

“I will be tempted to do another similar film during the 5th Anniversary of Hurricane Maria and I expect that it will be even more significant; of course, if we don’t get kicked by another Hurricane next year,” Galon observed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>