Dominica establishes diplomatic relations; signs visa waiver agreement with Ukraine

Press release - Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 4:13 PM
Dominica’s acting High Commissioner, Janet Charles and Her Excellency Natalia Galibarenko, Ambassador of Ukraine

On the 15th of May 2019, the Commonwealth of Dominica concluded the signing of a Visa Waiver Agreement with Ukraine at a brief ceremony at the Dominica High Commission in London.  Acting High Commissioner, Janet Charles joined by her counterpart, Her Excellency Natalia Galibarenko, Ambassador of Ukraine signed an agreement on the exemption of visa requirements.  This agreement will allow citizens visa free access to each other’s country.

Preceding the signing of the visa waiver agreement, a joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and Ukraine was signed on the 25th of April during a brief ceremony at the Embassy of Ukraine by the two diplomatic envoys.

Acting High Commissioner Charles informed Ambassador Galibarenko that this is the beginning of a new relationship between Dominica and Ukraine and an opportunity for both countries to forge partnerships and cooperation in areas of mutual interests, such as investment and tourism promotion.  Both diplomatic envoys agreed to work more closely and to forge partnerships in these and other areas.

On behalf of the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, the Honourable Francine Baron, and the Government of Dominica, Acting High Commissioner Charles expressed her government’s ongoing commitment to build strong and enduring bonds of friendship with Ukraine and Europe

Ukraine is situated in Central-Eastern Europe with a population of 42.5 million.  It is the 46th largest country in the world.

