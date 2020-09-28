Dominica queries results of 2020 CXC Examinations

This year, it will take a longer for the Ministry of Education to officially release the results of the 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Examinations as, according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth, the ministry is requesting reviews of the results.

Hyacinth said since the CXC Examinations results were released last week, a number of concerns have been raised about the results which have caused Dominica to delay their release.

“The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and Excellence can confirm that we have received preliminary results from CXC coming from the 2020 CSEC, CAPE CCSLC Exams,” she said. “We have received concerns re: the results from principals, teachers, students, they are all voicing their concerns, some are not satisfied with the results, especially where we have things like ungraded and absent in the results.”

The Ministry of Education is raising their own concerns with CXC, Hyacinth said.

“We have specific cases in individual schools; in one school, we found that physical education the students were given, their profile grades read mostly A and F, showing that all the students have failed their SBA’s, in another school we have a particular subject where none of the students obtained a grade,” she explained…“So we are raising these queries and requesting reviews from CXC, they are cooperating with us and they are submitting revised broadsheets as we make the queries.”

She said all queries should be raised by October 23rd.

“While we are requesting reviews on a national level, individuals can query their results. There is a date by which all queries should be raised, October 23rd. There are also provisions for individuals to raise reviews or results which show ungraded or absent,” she stated.

In this case, she pointed out, the receipt from the examination is important.

The Education Official said that at this time, the Ministry of Education is unable to make official statements on the results until the queries and reviews that are being raised with CXC, have been given some attention.

Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Jamaica, Antigua & Barbuda, Guyana and St Lucia have also raised concerns over the 2020 CXC results and believe that it should be reviewed.

Just recently, Education Minister of Barbados, Santia Bradshaw, called for an urgent investigation to be carried out by CXC into this matter to preserve the integrity of the examinations .