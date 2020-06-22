Dominican Librarian trains community members to support reading at home

Ashely Gustave, the Librarian at the Coulibistrie Primary School, is fostering reading during school closures by supporting parents/caregivers and community members.

Concerned that children are not getting continuous learning while at home, Ms. Gustave is supporting reading efforts of early grade students.

From the onset of the closure of schools, Gustave ensured that the school library was opened for students in the Coulibistrie community to access books, two to three times per week.