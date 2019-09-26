Flow announces the highly anticipated return of Creole in the Park

Dominica’s biggest day-time event returns after a two-year hiatus

Flow Dominica announces the return of Creole in The Park, which will be held during the upcoming Independence celebrations, from October 22-24, 2019, in the week leading up to the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

Flow made the difficult decision to suspend CITP following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017. “Many persons expressed their disappointment when we suspended CITP, but we knew it was the right thing to do at that time. Our focus was on restoring our network and ensuring that Dominica was once again connected to family, friends and the rest of the world”, said Flow General Manager, Jeffrey Baptiste. He added, that although there is still ongoing new network build-out, “our company is in a much better place and can now re-focus on CITP, which is our flagship activity and one of our most significant investments in the promotion of Dominican culture.” Baptiste promised that Dominicans and visitors alike can look forward to the usual high standard and quality that they have experienced in the past.

Planning for this year’s Flow Creole in the Park is in high gear for another memorable and exciting presentation of Dominica’s best in Creole food, Music, Art & Craft and Culture, at the beautiful Botanical Gardens in the capital city, Roseau.

Patrons attending the family-oriented activity can anticipate exhilarating performances from cultural groups, local artistes and bands and foreign acts. Flow customers can once again look forward to great offers and exclusive deals leading up to, and during the event.