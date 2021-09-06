Girl Guides Association calls on youth to ‘take a page’ from the late Ed Registe’s legacy

It is with profound sadness that the members of the Girl Guides Association of Dominica extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Hon. Edward Registe on his sudden passing. We feel the pain and the void that his passing has left behind.
Ed was very patriotic, loved his community and country with everything he possessed, and worked towards the upliftment of all. He was also a team player with a passion for the environment, youth and the Grand Bay constituency.
Our hearts go out to his dear mother, Magdalene Cuffy Registe, a former stalwart Leader of the Grand Bay Brownie Unit which he was in the process of re-organizing.
We pray that the youth will take a page of the legacy he left behind. ‘Ask not what your country can do for you but what can you do to transform lives for the benefit of all.
May he rest in eternal peace.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Why did Ed stand on a DLP ticket for Grandbay? Was it love for the community, was it love for his country or was it perhaps the call of money. I for one know what his motivation was but I leave all you to make up your own mind.
We should be specific which page that we want them to take. He did not do any tangible thing for Grand Bay. Just a Fete Organizer.
TBH i dont see much of the legacy. Grandbay hasnt really developed. I always ask myself what do politicians really do for the country. Millions and millions going around, but Dominca hasnt really seen any development in any one community that we can truly speak of except for Portsmouth, (THANK GOD FOR ROSS). Some of the Expats in Calibishie have done some good work in keeping their respective properties looking good an in turn the community looks decent. But what about the others? I have not seen much change in anything in any of the communities that THEY have done. Again is Roosevelt Skerrit everybody voting for, as if his name on every ballot in every constituency.