Girl Guides Association calls on youth to ‘take a page’ from the late Ed Registe’s legacy

It is with profound sadness that the members of the Girl Guides Association of Dominica extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Hon. Edward Registe on his sudden passing. We feel the pain and the void that his passing has left behind.

Ed was very patriotic, loved his community and country with everything he possessed, and worked towards the upliftment of all. He was also a team player with a passion for the environment, youth and the Grand Bay constituency.

Our hearts go out to his dear mother, Magdalene Cuffy Registe, a former stalwart Leader of the Grand Bay Brownie Unit which he was in the process of re-organizing.

We pray that the youth will take a page of the legacy he left behind. ‘Ask not what your country can do for you but what can you do to transform lives for the benefit of all.

May he rest in eternal peace.