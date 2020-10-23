Golden Drum and Special Recognition ceremony moved to November

The Golden Drum Awards and Special Recognition Ceremony will be held on a new date this year.

The Golden Drum Awards which forms part of the Emancipation Day Celebrations usually held in July-August will take place on Saturday 14th, 2020.

“Well we had to postponed the Golden Drum Awards this year to November,” Chief Cultural, Officer Raymond Lawrence, said on DBS Radio. “Normally we have the Golden Drum Awards ceremony in emancipation celebration which is held usually in July- August, but because of the Covid situation at the time and because around that time there were curfews and lockdowns, we decided to postpone it to November.”

According to Lawrence it is important to host the Golden Drum Awards ceremony every year, “and that’s why we said we needed to have it in 2020.”

He said the venue and awardees will be announced soon.

The Golden Drum Award is given to individuals, groups or institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the development of art and culture spanning at least twenty years. The Golden Drum is Dominica’s top cultural award. Between three and five awards are issued annually.

The Golden Drum Award was instituted in 1982.

The Special Recognition Award is issued to those who have made special contributions in culture over a period of time, generally, between ten and twenty years and to those who have achieved notable successes in a particular field of arts and culture.

The award serves as recognition of their efforts and motivates them to continue contributing to the development of culture.