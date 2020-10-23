Golden Drum and Special Recognition ceremony moved to November

Dominica News Online - Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at 1:17 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
A previous recipient accepting his Golden Drum Award from President Charles Savarin

The Golden Drum Awards and Special Recognition Ceremony will be held on a new date this year.

The Golden Drum Awards which forms part of the Emancipation Day Celebrations usually held in July-August will take place on Saturday 14th, 2020.

“Well we had to postponed the Golden Drum Awards this year to November,” Chief Cultural, Officer Raymond Lawrence, said on DBS Radio. “Normally we have the Golden Drum Awards ceremony in emancipation celebration which is held usually in July- August, but because of the Covid situation at the time and because around that time there were curfews and lockdowns, we decided to postpone it to November.”

According to Lawrence it is important to host the Golden Drum Awards ceremony every year, “and that’s why we said we needed to have it in 2020.”

He said the venue and awardees will be announced soon.

The Golden Drum Award is given to individuals, groups or institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the development of art and culture spanning at least twenty years. The Golden Drum is Dominica’s top cultural award. Between three and five awards are issued annually.

The Golden Drum Award was instituted in 1982.

The Special Recognition Award is issued to those who have made special contributions in culture over a period of time, generally, between ten and twenty years and to those who have achieved notable successes in a particular field of arts and culture.

The award serves as recognition of their efforts and motivates them to continue contributing to the development of culture.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. San Francisco State University
    October 31, 2020

    Who is getting this year’s awards?

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available