Government commits to relocating Campbell residents

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his government has made a commitment to relocate residents of Campbell, but on a phased basis.

The community of Campbell is said to be one of the vulnerable communities in Dominica which are prone to floods and landslides.

“I actually was the first person who was suggesting to Campbell in 2007, they need to relocate. As you know, we had this major disaster where some of our friends lost their lives in Campbell as a result of the rain and floods and landslides which took place there,” the prime minister said on his Anou Palay talk show recently. “But we made a commitment. Obviously, Campbell is one of the vulnerable communities in the country; we have made a commitment to relocate them on a phased basis.”

He said the government has identified some lands in Warner and hopes that the plan can be presented to the people of Campbell very soon.

According to the prime minister, based on information from Parliamentary Representative of that constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, the first 25 most vulnerable families in Campbell have been identified.

“We also need to finalize the plans for the construction of this new development for the residents of Campbell,” he added.