Government commits to relocating Campbell residents

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his government has made a commitment to relocate residents of Campbell, but on a phased basis.
The community of Campbell is said to be one of the vulnerable communities in Dominica which are prone to floods and landslides.
“I actually was the first person who was suggesting to Campbell in 2007, they need to relocate. As you know, we had this major disaster where some of our friends lost their lives in Campbell as a result of the rain and floods and landslides which took place there,” the prime minister said on his Anou Palay talk show recently. “But we made a commitment. Obviously, Campbell is one of the vulnerable communities in the country; we have made a commitment to relocate them on a phased basis.”
He said the government has identified some lands in Warner and hopes that the plan can be presented to the people of Campbell very soon.
According to the prime minister, based on information from Parliamentary Representative of that constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, the first 25 most vulnerable families in Campbell have been identified.
“We also need to finalize the plans for the construction of this new development for the residents of Campbell,” he added.
27 Comments
Can someone please tell me how providing homes for the needy is doing something bad.
You think you are so clever! You are just a brown nose!
I am looking at the photograph of Campbell that heads this news item and comparing it with the photograph of the housing development at Bellevue Chopin that heads the proceeding announcement.
In the first, the houses are scattered, all of them are different and each has its own yard space. It is a rural community as you would expect it to be in the Caribbean.
In the second, the houses and apartments are packed tightly together, all of them look the same and not one has it’s own yard space. It is a rural community that has been made to conform to an alien urban social, architectural and planning concept. It could be anywhere in the world.
In Dominica there is no shortage of stable land and much of our unstable land has been brought about by man’s unsympathetic interaction with the landscape.
The identity of places reflects the identity of ourselves.
Relocate me with my marijuana fields.
What I don’t understand is this; Dominicans are commenting and blogging and posting and barking about this man’s actions. Haven’t they learned that nothing they say and write about matters?
This guy does whatsoever he wants and his attitude is, “what are you all going to do about it”? I admire and supported the Honorable Linton. But at this point in time I think he is too weak an opposition leader. And I say this with a heavy heart because I think he is a good man who loves his country. But how does the leader of Dominica get away with so much undisclosed and suspicious “dealings” with no accountability and no pressure from the opposition leader? The poorer a people the richer their leader.
Why? Just to keep your noisy pal rep quiet? How about the geothermal that benefits the entire nation ‘and’ beyond. He gets many things already, medical school, basketball court, it’s not too much but why spread yourselves so thin unless you have several billion dollars that we do not know about. 😥🤯
Where next, have you been to Vielle casse, Pichlin? and many other villages needing relocation at some point, where do you stop?
4 houses got destroyed 3 our of the four is as a result of redirected the river and the other was built on soil the government threw below the road Campbell cracking but the cracks are only on the road which was built by contracts for the profit to be shared by the contractor and the …. so limited cement was bought and no fiber mesh those of u who don’t believe come take a drive and look at the crack road and u all will notice very little cement we not leaving Campbell fix the dam roads
Why are the safe communities being neglected? why are they not mentioned?why is the access to the recreational rivers and beaches in the vicinity of the safe communities being compromised??
@Dog Biter
Why does such a thoughtful and innocuous comment get you so upset? You have to be emotionally and most probably mentally unstable. Stop attacking every fair minded critic of your idol (Skerrit) and focus on your mental health issues.
FREE PIECE OF ADVICE: Take your meds regularly.
Mr PM every time you speak is always about the vulnerable communities, relocate communities, vulnerable families and relocate families, just a line of impressive gestures! But what about and where are the safe communities?? And families the role models of our beloved isle of beauty isle of splendor.
I wish to ask one question? After these people are relocated, who gets the land for their own purposes, and at what reduced price?
Feller always blowing his horn about he being the first. Just like how he said his roof was the first to go in Morne Daniel during Maria. As if he had a way to watch EVERYBODY else in Morne Daniel house, to know if his was the first. Partner! humble yourself. im am sure that you were not the first. Maybe you were the first politician. but relax yourself. Now where you going and put them? Those people tell you they want to leave?
What about the people of coulibistrie?
And Vielle casse which can slide into the sea any time.
There are a few communities which are very prone to landslides and flooding. The government should be paying more attention to these areas and should not encourage people to build in these areas. We should have a proper land use map of the country which will clearly indicate areas which are prom to landslides and flooding and physical planning should not approved these location for housing construction.
I agree with you totally with all thumbs up. But let me say this. During the
Leblanc/John Administration there was a national physical plan in process. Was it completed. So what did the dfp and the uwp do with that plan.
Did the Dr Dr administration have access to it ?
I’m going OFF TOPIC in expressing this.
Why is it that so many Ministers of Skerrit’s Administration are so pregnant, as if in their third trimester, with so much hate, hostility, acrimony and toxicity. Two of the most glaring examples are Reginald Austrie and Ian Douglas.
If you are in close proximity to Minister Reginald Austrie whenever he speaks about the lawfully elected members of the parliamentary Opposition, you would better be equipped with a raincoat and an umbrella to protect yourselves from the torrential showers of spitballs that rain from his mouth.
Violence begets violence. Hatred begets hatred. It is by no accident that the murder rate is ballooning; the political partisanship is widening and the malaise in the country is thickening.
Dominica needs new, astute, insightful, proactive and revolutionary LEADERSHIP to overcome its almost insurmountable hurdles.
campbell is a beautiful village i understand relocating the most problematic but the whole village is not in danger..we needs proper roads…
Pure s…….and unfair vibes. We the people of Campbell should be getting space in Jimmit. HMMMMM
Rather than relocating to Warner, why not stabilize and rebuild as necessary at Campbell? Relocating communities is not the best solution. It begs the question where do we stop?
More pressing is the vulnerability of the entire Roseau Valley and the island’s capital city.
I truly hope that the lives of the people of Campbell will be protected by relocation after extensive consultations with the residents. The affected people MUST have a say in the determination of their future. Consultation and inclusion should be key in this exercise.
Ibo, you are just a joke ……………on this forum if you feel that you can do better than Pm Skerrit, steps in and show your hand guys like you all mouth and firing blanks.
@Man bites dogs: I am confident if the political playing field was even in Dominica, Ibo would step up and demonstrate due diligence: Developing Dominica for Dominicans. @Ibo’s contributions and comments are clear, lucid, and permeated with intellectual clarity, deserving an A in any English class: The promised lesson. But @dogs, the spiritual dearth of your input particularly, the anger, leaves one to scratch the head in bewilderment. Then I began to pray for you. I asked God to show me the real you, and He showed me you are a good person my friend.
Clearly, your are talking to Labourites, so for that I commend you on what you are doing. But I sense how you really feel on the inside about the development of your country, because it is in your head that Skeritt was a Young Freedomite who made a Freedomite the president of the country and both are masking as a Labourites. Quietly, you too feel suckered friend. God showed me all that about you @Man bites dogs, my friend.
Ok Skerrit, since you are aware that these people are vulnerable, why haven’t you done something already?? Wouldn’t it have been prudent to allocate the most vulnerable some of the apartments that instead have be allocated to labour supporter and ministers ‘friends‘. I said it before and I say it again, Skerrit: you are a Scharlatan! You make it up as you go along.
Skerrit has a magic wand. Acra dabra and its done all at once. Boom shaka laka and the water turns into wine.
If he was like opposition forces who can only set fire in the streets to make smoke, wonder what you would be saying.
Hey what about the uwp new title, “The smoke makers. ” This can be added to: Talk, talk, talk first graders, talking heads, hot air mouths, do nothingers, gang bangers and opposition forces.
What about moppers, MIAers an AWOLers. Wow !
Some of whom already have their own homes in secure areas.