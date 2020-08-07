Jamaica to enact tougher laws for wealth that cannot be explained

If government ministers are involved in corruption, they will be obliged to resign immediately and Jamaicans who cannot explain how they accumulate wealth could lose their assets to the State. These form part of decisions taken by stakeholders on a National Consensus on Crime.

According to the Gleaner Newspaper, a memorandum of understanding detailing a raft of decisions on a National Consensus on Crime was signed on Monday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, civil-society groups, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, among others, at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

The document sets out various priorities agreed on by stakeholders with timelines for implementation.

By the final quarter of 2021, the Government is expected to amend the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to reverse the burden of proof for persons who cannot explain how they get their wealth. This will enable the State to seize assets from persons who obtain their wealth by crime or corrupt means.

The document also states that ministers of government or senators involved in corruption or complicit in graft must tender their resignations.

