Jamaica to enact tougher laws for wealth that cannot be explained

If government ministers are involved in corruption, they will be obliged to resign immediately and Jamaicans who cannot explain how they accumulate wealth could lose their assets to the State. These form part of decisions taken by stakeholders on a National Consensus on Crime.
According to the Gleaner Newspaper, a memorandum of understanding detailing a raft of decisions on a National Consensus on Crime was signed on Monday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, civil-society groups, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, among others, at the Jamaica Conference Centre.
The document sets out various priorities agreed on by stakeholders with timelines for implementation.
By the final quarter of 2021, the Government is expected to amend the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to reverse the burden of proof for persons who cannot explain how they get their wealth. This will enable the State to seize assets from persons who obtain their wealth by crime or corrupt means.
The document also states that ministers of government or senators involved in corruption or complicit in graft must tender their resignations.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
18 Comments
If my memory serves me right, Dominica has an( IPO), Integrity in public office organization, which is supposed to watch those in public office and report those who are scheming the system for personal gain. What did the Skerritt regime do? They rendered the body toothless. The Benghazi circus master made the IPO a toothless tiger. But just Like Roy from the TV show who was attacked by his huge cat on live TV the fake doctor will get his comeuppance in due course. Time will tell.
Exactly what is needed in Dominica. It’s time to put integrity back in government. However, I won’t hold my breath because the prime minister promised over 10 years ago to implement electoral reforms in Dominica and he’s still promising. The saying goes, that a promise is a comfort to a fool. Now I’m not a fool.
Many Dominicans fail to realize the devastating effects of unbridled CORRUPTION. The money that should have gone into the country’s treasury ends up in somebody’s pocket. That same money could have been used to build better schools; construct and repair roads and bridges; enhance the health, sporting and recreational facilities; increase the wages of public servants and pensioners; subsidize farmers and for various other things. We badly need these laws, with strict enforcement, to protect the country’s revenues from unscrupulous, tiefing politicians and public servants in prevailed positions. Every right thinking citizen should agitate for such legislation as Jamaica. Only a corrupt government will resist.
@Dog Biter
DNO should ban you from this forum for the gruesome abuse of the English language.
The Government of Dominica should bring in a similar law to that of Jamaica that will stop people like Lennox Linton and his piranhas extracting monies from the public for what? Nobody knows nobody sees that nonsense must be be stop this guy is having laugh!!!
Wondering who will bell the big cat we have here?
Dominica need that law with the corruption in government we have
These laws need to be urgently strenthened in Dominica with strict enforcement a MUST. If stronger laws against corruption, especially by high public officials, were implemented and strictly executed without fear or favor, does anyone believe that Skerrit would escape jail?
I dare Roosvelt Skerritt of villecase to have similar legislation drafted in Dominica. If he claims he is a son of christ. Let us know what you stand for.
I Dare any politician in Dominica to do so
Here comes ALL LIVES MATTER when they hear BLM
For sure, a law like this is required in Dominica. It would blow the entire DLP organisation and in particular its leader out of the water. Dominica can’t afford these blood suckers on its back any longer.
That’s a bull…. law.so what if someone is living in the United States,england or America illegally and use to send their money back home.if he our she gets deported back home and they can’t prove how they got their money.does that mean government gonna take their money.if you leaving in the states illegally,you can’t work legally so you will not have documents proving that u was working
IT says you have to prove how you get the money. You are so busy to defend that you cannot even understand what you read. Read to understand and not to respond so you will stop making a fool out of yourself.
Tony will fight that tooth and nail!!!. lmaooo. i can see it now wi! people kaka would boil! Good time STOP!
Why is Dominica according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, is the only country that is not a real country? I wish Roosevelt Skerrit would make Dominica a real country by implementing laws that would force government ministers to account for wealth that they cannot account for. Boy the day we enact such laws, I know for sure that starting with Skerrit down to his every last minister would not only have to resign but they would all live in a mansion up in Stockfarm.
Don’t even start workers! All you know good and well that labbar rites will not support the enactment of such a law in Dominica. Don’t even think about it.
Hats off to the Jamaican private sector and all involved, this is a great day for justice, If only Dominica will follow this law, we following all laws other countries have, this one will never get passed in Dominica because too many people will lose all they have, like all those young men that riding $20,000 bikes with no job and is not gift from anyone, how is u making your money sir? the courts will like to know.