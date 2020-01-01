Miss Dominica 2020 village launches begin

The village launches for Miss Dominica 2020 pageant contestants have begun.

According to the Dominica Festivals Committee, the first launch – that of Elnarrah Emmanuel – was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Newtown Savannah.

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Primrose David will be presented to her community at the Massacre Basketball Court.

Both village launches commence at 3 pm.

The dates for the other village launches are shown in the flier below.