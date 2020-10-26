Murder trial of Rodman Lewis continues

Approaching its third week of trial, the Rodman Moses Lewis murder matter is expected to continue at the High Court today when Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts will hand down her ruling on certain submissions filed by both the defense and the prosecution.
Lewis, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, Tricia Riviere, on November 3, 2015, at her home in Stockfarm.
The matter resumed this week on October 19, with Defence Attorney, Anthony Commodore, cross examination of the prosecution’s 11 witness, Inspector George Theophile, who was the crime scene photographer.
The following day, Medical Doctor, Randy Fabien, took the stands and told the court that on November 3, 2015, he was on duty at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Hospital when the lifeless body of Tricia arrived at about 7:20 p.m.
According to Dr. Fabien, from examining the body, he noted that the head and face of the deceased was severely disfigured whilst there were blood stains in the said area and a laceration on the left side of her head.
He further told the court that Tricia’s skull was broken and the left eye was not visible and her left ear was cut in half.
Dr. Fabien informed that any solid object used with force could account for some injuries noticed.
On October 21, the court was expected to hear evidence from the prosecution’s 13 of 18 witnesses however, the Defense Attorney raised an objection on the way in which the evidence was expected to be presented to the court.
Justice Adrien-Roberts has since asked State Attorney, Sherma Dalrymple, who is leading the prosecution’s case and Defense Attorney, Anthony Commodore to have their submissions filed no later than October 23, at 4: 00 p.m., and ruling will be given on October 26, at 2:00 p.m.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
I hope that they throw the key away who does that to another human being only a couchon mawon.
so long then put him away and throw the key!
It’s terrible to hear that….
Parents caution you children..
Especially you girls with those Lazy, drugaddict, rum popes on the blocks.
They like to kill. Warn them!!
On the evidence so far the wounds were not self inflected, whosoever did this, was wilfully, maliciously and feloniously out to murder and killed. The accuse found his ex girlfriend and also his child’s mother in that state, did he made a report to the police?
It is said that looks are deceiving. I want to submit not in this case. That stare is ice cold and bereft of remorse.
This was a most gruesome murder from the evidence given. This was butchery. If found guilty, the perpetrator deserves no leniency. He should be locked away in solitary confinement never to see natural sunlight again.
One of my biggest concerns with this trial is the length of time (5years) it has taken for such a heinous act to come before a judge. JUSTICE delayed is INJUSTICE.
Like I always say. When it reach home they will deal with it differently. If the judge family member or pm or those in authority they won’t longer on a case like this
Prayers for the families. Her name sounds familiar wish I could see her pic. I live abroad and cannot remember this unfortunate event. So I read about the incident in a prior news article, and I am sick to my stomach. This is a horrible death, and the son saw this? Oh Lord, this is heartbreaking. I pray for God’s comfort and healing for all affected by this. And what kind of friend stays in contact with an ex like that? You fight with my friend, I cut you off… period. Alas.
waw. Not a cylinder he had beat her with ?
So sad to lose someone in this condition…and sad also to know your loved one had killed someone in this manner.. it’s heart breaking. I encourage all to draw near to God. If she did not know God then according to God’s word she will perish..let us serve God because we don’t know how we will die..ok this is from my heart..please read matthew 24..