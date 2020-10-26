Murder trial of Rodman Lewis continues

Approaching its third week of trial, the Rodman Moses Lewis murder matter is expected to continue at the High Court today when Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts will hand down her ruling on certain submissions filed by both the defense and the prosecution.

Lewis, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, Tricia Riviere, on November 3, 2015, at her home in Stockfarm.

The matter resumed this week on October 19, with Defence Attorney, Anthony Commodore, cross examination of the prosecution’s 11 witness, Inspector George Theophile, who was the crime scene photographer.

The following day, Medical Doctor, Randy Fabien, took the stands and told the court that on November 3, 2015, he was on duty at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Hospital when the lifeless body of Tricia arrived at about 7:20 p.m.

According to Dr. Fabien, from examining the body, he noted that the head and face of the deceased was severely disfigured whilst there were blood stains in the said area and a laceration on the left side of her head.

He further told the court that Tricia’s skull was broken and the left eye was not visible and her left ear was cut in half.

Dr. Fabien informed that any solid object used with force could account for some injuries noticed.

On October 21, the court was expected to hear evidence from the prosecution’s 13 of 18 witnesses however, the Defense Attorney raised an objection on the way in which the evidence was expected to be presented to the court.

Justice Adrien-Roberts has since asked State Attorney, Sherma Dalrymple, who is leading the prosecution’s case and Defense Attorney, Anthony Commodore to have their submissions filed no later than October 23, at 4: 00 p.m., and ruling will be given on October 26, at 2:00 p.m.