New 1.6 million dollar V.I.P lounge at Douglas Charles to assist with COVID-19 protocols

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, has explained that the V.I.P facility which is currently under renovation at the Douglas Charles Airport will facilitate the implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols by the Ministry of Health.

As reported by the Government Information Service (GIS), the V.I.P facility is being reconditioned at an estimated cost of 1.6 million E.C dollars, and upon completion, will create a luxurious atmosphere for visitors and citizens.

“We have had to make some changes to what was already there to ensure that the persons from health can be accommodated. So those persons would not be bypassing any of these protocols, they would have to meet these protocols but in a more private sense,” Bardouille stated.

While the Government is in the process of constructing a multi-million dollar international airport, the DASPA CEO notes that there is a need for the VIP lounge at the main port of entry to meet the expectations of incoming visitors.

“The airport will be constructed, but it might take another three years before we can fully occupy the new facilities and in the interim, we are now ensuring that our tourism product is now of a higher standard. People are coming to Dominica with expectations and we want to exceed those expectations,” he said. “So we have the Kempinski and the Jungle Bays and the like with more under construction, we want to ensure that their five-star guests are treated like five stars throughout their journey into Dominica.”

With the investments made in the hotel sector in Dominica, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Denise Charles is of the view that the new addition will attract a new niche of visitors to the island who would require luxurious service, GIS further reports.

Charles explained that there will be an agent to facilitate the immigration process for visitors.

So when the visitor lands, you go straight from the aircraft, you enter the lounge, the agent will take your document and bring it through the immigration process, while the visitors just sit and relax after their long flight, have a drink, and just experience the Nature Isle,” she said. “One of the features in this building I’m really excited about is the plantar area where we are going to have a lot of plants representing the beauty of Dominica.”

Charles also believes that if Dominica’s tourism product is improved, the Ministry of Tourism will accomplish its goal of welcoming two hundred thousand visitors annually compare instead of the usual 80,000.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2021.