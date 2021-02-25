Paula Platsko to take over as DEXIA’s new general manager

The cabinet of Dominica has approved Paula Platsko as the new general manager of the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA).

She replaces outgoing General Manager Gregoire Thomas.

Platsko is expected to take up her new position on March 1st, 2021.

Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development Ian Douglas said as General Manager she will have overall management responsibility for the operations of the agency including the multi-purpose pack-houses in Roseau and Portsmouth.

“She will be responsible for the development of the agency’s work programme based on the ISO-9000 procedures and the preparation of annual budgets in accordance to the objectives of the work programme,” he stated.

Douglas said Platsko also came highly recommended by the Board of Management of DEXIA.

He went on to say the government of Dominica looks forward to continuing the work with Miss Platsko, particularly in her new position as the General Manager of DEXIA.

Platsko holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration in General Management and a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies.

According to Douglas, she is proficient in project management ISO 9000 and total quality management.

DEXIA came into existence on July 1, 1986. It is a statutory government organisation responsible for the promotion, development and export of agricultural, agro-processing and manufactured products, as well as the importation of bulk rice and sugar.