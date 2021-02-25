Paula Platsko to take over as DEXIA’s new general manager

The cabinet of Dominica has approved Paula Platsko as the new general manager of the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA).
She replaces outgoing General Manager Gregoire Thomas.
Platsko is expected to take up her new position on March 1st, 2021.
Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development Ian Douglas said as General Manager she will have overall management responsibility for the operations of the agency including the multi-purpose pack-houses in Roseau and Portsmouth.
“She will be responsible for the development of the agency’s work programme based on the ISO-9000 procedures and the preparation of annual budgets in accordance to the objectives of the work programme,” he stated.
Douglas said Platsko also came highly recommended by the Board of Management of DEXIA.
He went on to say the government of Dominica looks forward to continuing the work with Miss Platsko, particularly in her new position as the General Manager of DEXIA.
Platsko holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration in General Management and a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies.
According to Douglas, she is proficient in project management ISO 9000 and total quality management.
DEXIA came into existence on July 1, 1986. It is a statutory government organisation responsible for the promotion, development and export of agricultural, agro-processing and manufactured products, as well as the importation of bulk rice and sugar.
16 Comments
congratulations !!!!!. Wish u the best.
Congratulations to you madam. Very well deserved
Because it Paula Platsko.
Is that self. Mi daybay
Congrats Paula!! may we see yield and innovation from Dexia under your tenure.
big move.. congratulations
Is she Dominican? Never heard of last name in Dominica
Admin: Yes she is Dominican. Her father is not Dominican.
Congrats Paula on your well-deserved promotion!
Is she Dominican?
Admin: Yes she is
I wish Paula Platsko well in her role. However, beyond quality control and accountancy DEXIA desperately needs innovative management. From my experience of working on projects for DEXIA, Lloyd Pascal would have been the closest in-house candidate for the job.
For the future we should be looking towards training inventive agricultural engineers. Elsewhere in the world engineers have played a key role in improving the methods of farming and the processing of agricultural products.
It was about time!!! The Chairwoman of the board also has to go. She is responsible for the demise of DEXIA. Let’s see who comes next. How about DDA and IDA?
Now is the time to make that move. Sweeping CHANGE.
After more than 15 years as CEO what more can these managers bring us? Now is the time to evaluate their performance. Our country must move on to the next level.
Why not Lloyd Pascal?
why Lloyd Pascal
I second the motion. Lloyd is well versed professional in his field. We achnowledge his experience and be exposure in the field. He should have someone understudying him
Good luck Sir, we have always acknowledge your determination and Commitment to our people and country. All the best.
because she is a poto labarr so what you expect. stupes tan
Does it matter? Neither have the vision to move DEXIA forward