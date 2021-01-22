Pensionable age in Dominica now settled at 65, according to DSS

The pensionable age in Dominica has now been settled at 65.

“As of January of 2021 the pensionable age has now been established, now settled at age 65,” Deputy Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Augustus Etienne, said in on DBS Radio’s Talking Point on Thursday. “We were moving towards 65 from 2012, moving up by 6 months every year.”

He continued, “What that means for someone who has contributed to social security to receive a full pension in 2021 the person would need to be 65 years of age.”

Etienne said that for the first 6 months of this year nobody will be qualified, “because if you qualify at 65, with the first 6 months of this year, it means that you would be 64 and a half sometime last year…but from July of this year persons will begin qualifying at 65 to receive their full pensions,” ”

He explained that now that the pensionable age has settled at 65, if a person was to take their pension as soon as they turn 60 that individual will be taking their pension 5 years earlier than it is due to them.

“And therefore they will be losing 60 months by 30 percent of what their pension would otherwise have been,” Etienne pointed out. “That is a reduction they would have to live with for the remainder of their lives.”

The DSS Deputy Director also mentioned another change at the Dominica Social Security which involves a quarter percent interest in the contribution rate by all categories of contributors.

“The employees are paying this year 6.25 percent of their earnings,” Etienne noted. “The employers pay the same rate that they paid last year, 7 percent for those who are not paying to redundancy and 7.25 percent for those paying to redundancy.”

He said self employed persons are also paying a quarter percent higher than they did last year.

“The rate is now 12.5 percent and the third category of contributors, voluntary contributors are also paying the quarter percent interest, 11.15 percent of their earnings,” Etienne stated.