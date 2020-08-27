Please come to pay your bills – DOWASCO general manager

General Manager of the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO), Bernard Etinoffe, is appealing to consumers who owe the company to “please come to pay your bills.”

Etinoffe says consumers owe the company close to $4 million.

He acknowledges that COVID-19 has worsened the financial situation for Dominicans and the rest of the world, however, he maintains that there are a number of people who just will not pay their bills.

“So we are appealing to those persons to come to pay their bills,” the DOWASCO CEO stated in a radio interview…“We do not want to have to disconnect anyone at this time, but we do need the money and so, we are encouraging persons to come to pay their bills.”

He said although the company sends payment alerts to customers, there are still a number of people who just refuse to pay and use every excuse not to do so.

“[It’s] those persons we are appealing to [to] come to pay,” he explained.

Etinoffe said the company has reconnected quite a few consumers who have been disconnected and is willing to continue to do that if people respect the fact that they have to pay and come to make arrangements to pay their bills.

“Obviously, we have to pay our suppliers; we have to pay our utilities. We have a number of things, our staff, so we need the money,” he argued.