Police investigate fatal shooting in Portsmouth

Dominica police are investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred at 1:41 p.m. on Friday 3rd April, 2020.

The incident happened between Rodney’s Street and Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth.

According to information from the police, Conroyson Boyd, a male adult of Chance, Portsmouth, sustained gunshot wounds to his lower torso from a firearm.

The report indicates that the gunshots were fired from a passinģ vehicle (drive-by).

Boyd was transported to the Reginald Fitzgerald Armour Hospital where he was attended to by medical persònnel. There, he was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor. A post-mortem is to be performed.

Police say they have not yet been able to obtain a description of the vehicle that was used in the drive-by shooting.

Investigations continue.