Police investigate sudden death of Marigot man

Police are investigating the sudden death of Sheldon Telemacque, aged 24, of Marigot.
Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards told Dominica News online (DNO) on Thursday that it was alleged that Telemacque ingested paraquat (gramaxone) on Sunday 6th, September 2020.
He was transported to the District Medical Centre in Marigot and then transferred to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was admitted to the Imray Ward
“He succumbed to his injury on the 7th of September,” Edwards said.
The body was transported to Lyndhurst Funeral Home; a postmortem examination is to be conducted.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Wow this is so sad. He must have been going through some tuff time in his life.
We need to engage the young people much more in conversation. Their
needs and aspirations should be put on the front burner. Too many adults in our society are too dismissal of the youths. They need structure in their daily lives. Guidance, direction, mentorship and good paying jobs should bring some positivist and optimism to their lives. Standing on the sidelines and condemning them is no solution. Young black men, in Dominica, are fast becoming an endangered species. I’m calling on the clergy, business sector, all political forces, media, youth groups to put our collective efforts together to buck the trend of the untimely demise of our young people.
Finally somebody making difference “amen” to that a million times,in peanuts population so much not needed division,in fact i say form friggin coalition government,no opposition,the small island does not have the populace for that,under coalition the people will be able to focus on what’s important,am out dats my two cents