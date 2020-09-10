Police investigate sudden death of Marigot man

Police are investigating the sudden death of Sheldon Telemacque, aged 24, of Marigot.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards told Dominica News online (DNO) on Thursday that it was alleged that Telemacque ingested paraquat (gramaxone) on Sunday 6th, September 2020.

He was transported to the District Medical Centre in Marigot and then transferred to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was admitted to the Imray Ward

“He succumbed to his injury on the 7th of September,” Edwards said.

The body was transported to Lyndhurst Funeral Home; a postmortem examination is to be conducted.