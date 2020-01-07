Protest at Petite Savanne Primary School located at Bath Estate

Parents of the Petite Savanne Primary School located at the Dominica Teacher’s College have kept students away from the school for the second day as they continue to protest the conditions at the school.

According to a DNO reporter on the scene, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education visited the school this morning.

Primary school students of Petite Savanne were relocated to the Teachers Training College at Bath Estate after the massive destruction of that village and the resultant dislocation of its residents caused by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.

More details to follow.