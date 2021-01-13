Ras Mo Moses releases new single, “Fire Coming Down”.

Dominican artist Ras Mo Moses has released a new single, “Fire Coming Down”.
The song is inspired by the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements following the killing of George Floyd. These events began during Pentecost Week 2020. The Pentecost story tells how tongues of fire descended on a gathering of apostles, inspiring them to speak many languages and carry their message to the world.
The song blends Afro-Caribbean Creole rhythms of calypso, Kumina, and piké with contemporary style.
Ras Mo says the fire symbolizes the burning passion for equality, justice, peace, and transformation that inspires people today. The song reminds us that another world is possible and that freedom from oppression comes from unified struggle and persistence.
Musicians
Ras Mo: writer, arranger, lead vocals, live hand drums and percussion, drum
programming, keyboards
Tony D: djembe,
Ifield Joseph: base
Hermina George: background vocals
Production Engineers:
Osborne Ifield Joseph: producer, mixer, mastering
Clayton Hazel: electronic drum programming and tracking
Jerry’s studios: hand drum tracking
Delmance Ras Mo Moses: executive producer
CONTACT INFORMATION
Delmance Ras Mo Moses
Email: [email protected]
Phone/Whats App: +1 (510) 424-3861
Nice voice, and the percussion irie. The whole thing nice we.
Rasmo congratulations on your new single
Very nice congrats. Love it keep up the good work.