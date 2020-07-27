Returning Dominicans warned to comply with quarantine protocols or face more stringent measures

Director of Primary Health Care and Coordinator of the Borders Reopening Programme, Dr. Laura Esprit has raised concerns over what she says is the careless attitude of some returning Dominicans who are not following the quarantine protocols.

According to her, the Ministry of Health will adopt more stringent measures if this continues.

“As a matter of fact many of you have shown a careless attitude to what we have struggled to maintain, zero cases of COVID on the island,” she said. “Many returnees were seen on the block, liming in the bars with no mask and no worry, by a day or two after arrival.”

Dr. Esprit continued, “Let me remind you, for those of you who remained home, it meant making a lot of sacrifices over the last 3 to 4 months of being locked up, abandoning the farms, places of worship, losing income, having fear of taking public transport, being denied access to the rivers, beaches and other forms of relaxation, keeping the elderly in a bubble, forcing our kids to remain indoors and being scared of having to sneeze or cough.”

She urged people to comply, “as it takes only one person to have our tireless, collective efforts gone with the wind.”

Dr. Esprit made it clear that should failure to comply continue in the interest of putting the country’s safety first, strict measures of having all passengers subjected to compulsory quarantine at the government quarantine facility for an uninterrupted period of no less than 14 days at the travellers’ expense, will be put in place.

“This would equate to payment by each individual upon arrival at the facility of approximately EC$4,171.50 for the period,” she said.

The health official went on to say that the reality is that this situation is bitter-sweet in that, “We want you home, yet fearful of the possibility of getting a second potential wave with impositions of more restrictive measures to us all.”

It has been approximately 10 days since the borders have been reopened to Dominican nationals and residents. So far, approximately 183 persons have returned home with more than 70% accommodated at the Government-operated quarantine facility for non-compliance mostly

Travel safety protocols for Dominica posted below.

Download (PDF, 1.78MB)