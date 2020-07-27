Returning Dominicans warned to comply with quarantine protocols or face more stringent measures

Director of Primary Health Care and Coordinator of the Borders Reopening Programme, Dr. Laura Esprit has raised concerns over what she says is the careless attitude of some returning Dominicans who are not following the quarantine protocols.
According to her, the Ministry of Health will adopt more stringent measures if this continues.
“As a matter of fact many of you have shown a careless attitude to what we have struggled to maintain, zero cases of COVID on the island,” she said. “Many returnees were seen on the block, liming in the bars with no mask and no worry, by a day or two after arrival.”
Dr. Esprit continued, “Let me remind you, for those of you who remained home, it meant making a lot of sacrifices over the last 3 to 4 months of being locked up, abandoning the farms, places of worship, losing income, having fear of taking public transport, being denied access to the rivers, beaches and other forms of relaxation, keeping the elderly in a bubble, forcing our kids to remain indoors and being scared of having to sneeze or cough.”
She urged people to comply, “as it takes only one person to have our tireless, collective efforts gone with the wind.”
Dr. Esprit made it clear that should failure to comply continue in the interest of putting the country’s safety first, strict measures of having all passengers subjected to compulsory quarantine at the government quarantine facility for an uninterrupted period of no less than 14 days at the travellers’ expense, will be put in place.
“This would equate to payment by each individual upon arrival at the facility of approximately EC$4,171.50 for the period,” she said.
The health official went on to say that the reality is that this situation is bitter-sweet in that, “We want you home, yet fearful of the possibility of getting a second potential wave with impositions of more restrictive measures to us all.”
It has been approximately 10 days since the borders have been reopened to Dominican nationals and residents. So far, approximately 183 persons have returned home with more than 70% accommodated at the Government-operated quarantine facility for non-compliance mostly
Travel safety protocols for Dominica posted below.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
32 Comments
This has got to be a joke. Who are we surpose to listen too??? Is this a money making plan or what? I am the first to say that the health of every single person is of utmost importance but based on the different sources of infomation we have available to us in Dominica this seems like an attack on locals coming back to Dominica.
Discover Dominica says one thing and then we see the Director of Primary Health Care , Dr. Laura Esprit saying something different. The DDA says that you have no problems in going on with business after you have presented a negative PCR test and have a gotten a neg. quick test. So what is the question and problem with people going around there everyday business if they follow the protocals set out Mask, distance and hygiene.
I ask myself the question: Did they let people through who had positive quick test with the promise of staying home? The 14 day mandatory quarantine seems to be just for locals not Tourist. DDA also says that PCR test cost max US$40
Many black people has an issue including Dominicans when the authorities gives orders makes decisions and enforcement of obedience they will not follow, then again when in a white man country or even in Dominica a white man says stand in line no questions asked such is the mentality of some black people especially Lennox Linton, and his unit supporters these are sights of danger and must always be on our guards the enemy is within.
I agree with the measures however for some people returning home to bury loved ones this is causing additional heartache. If someone has taken a negative Covid test and returns to their family home to self isolate and follows all the social distancing and masked up they should not be restricted to attend a funeral. Please can this be eased for exceptional circumstances.
What if you are coming from a corona free country why would i has to be quaritine with others that coming from countries that is at risk this matter has to be viewed by the heath department of Dominica
Dominica was not ready for nationals much less non-nationals. Please keep the borders closed for non-nationals to prevent further embarrassment in our beautiful Dominica.
This setup is ridiculous. Someone is set up to make money on returning dominicans. I can rent a house for EC 600 a month. Give people opportunity to choose and then punish. I would challenge it in court. You can test negative, board a plane and while traveling get covid. The country has a right to quarantine for a week , test people 3 days after arriving and then make decisions. Being conscious of covid I would rent a place for a week. The health authorities should know if someone has covid after 3 days. Why should someone be in quarantine for 14 days when you can know if they are positive in 3 days. I can understand if they say pay for the test.
reading this i am confused and need some answers to these questions as i am planning to go to Dominica #1 i get a test with a negative result no virus .I full out the questions and submit . get on a plain arrive in Dominica with my test result mask ,sanitizer , all tests at the airport are ok, I have a half million dollar house on 3 acres where do i go from here? Do i pay a fee at the airport? I will be alone at my house am i quanrantied for 14 days or taken to a facility to pay these thousands of dollars? I might be mistaken but the DR statement is confusing and needs clarification can anyone help?
Totally agree with you. Its so unclear.
covid 19 has been proven to affect the elderly the most above all. has the ministry been testing the elevated number or elderly that has been passing away? the above 50 is the most affected/ Italy Spain the UK the US and many other countries have proven that up to 90 percent of the diseased persons are the elderly. now compare the number of elderly deaths that dca has had since the start of the year and compare that figure to the number of that same time period last year.
now the next few deaths why not test the for covid 19 and you will come to an extreme realism that covid 19 is still on island is is still spreading and that NO government has won or ever will win the battle against it. it has literally become the new FLU.
p.s. anyone who says that taiwan has won against it dosent kno that taiwan has stopped testing. they havent won they have just come to the realism that there is no measure that will keep this virus from doing what it is doing
Covid is the new Influenza.
Seems you been binge-watching trump’s chanel OAN, the kuklux klan chanel of choice. That’s exactly what they say, and to drink bleach/Clorox.
Everything she said is fair.
However, help us understand why those arriving with negative PCR tests, as well as testing negative upon arrival( complying with the requirements set forth by the covid task force ) being sent to quarantine facilities ? Also, help us understand why the price for quarantine increased from $4000.00, to $4,171.50 almost overnight?
there is something i missed in my comment this has to do with the test before departure which must be 72 days on arrival in Dominica Skeritt mentioned extending this to 7 days which i think is reasonable results take more than 3 days
I totally agree with you but Peter should NOT have to pay for Paul, I believe there should be a law in place like the UK and NY that if someone is found breaking the rules put in place that person should be fined EC $5000.00 and should be taken to Government facility and pay for the time quarantined there. All you need to do is send a strong message and make an example of someone.
I guess that’s one way to keep people safe. Am concerned about the people who are living in Dominica but was out of the country, only to get stork during the lockdown.where are they gonna get that money. The ones who live overseas might be able to afford it but come on you want someone who just go out of the country for a few weeks or months to pay that. Guess Dr. Dr cashtin empty. He use up all the money on December 6. Well I will stay where I am until that virus madness is over.
NO ONE … not a dominican abroad , nor on islanders are able to afford this .. its struggle everywhere , lets keep that in mind
“This would equate to payment by each individual upon arrival at the facility of approximately EC$4,171.50 for the period,” Yeah for 2 weeks at that place in picard? Awa. i will settle for nothing less than Kempnski Hotel.
1000 pcr test, 4000 for quarantine in their apartments…. just start, doh f, ing complain
To threaten to punish everyone who comes home because one or two jacka..es don’t follow the protocols is an asinine decision. How can you punish the 100% because of the failure of maybe 2%?. Dominica is a small place with a small population and so it’s easy to know who is violating the protocols. Arrest those violators and put them in jail for one week. After word goes around see if others won’t comply.
Why not punish the offenders. Peter paying for Paul is totally unnecessary in this situation. Man up and charge the person’s violating the home quarantine 5000 dollars or 6 months in jail. Punishing people who have been have spent months out with unexpected expenses for the idiotic actions is insane. Give neighbours a reward for reporting the returners who violate the quarantine and make the violates pay for it. Hope this can reach the sensible minds in charge .
Well articulated as always Dr. Esprit. It’s unfortunate that some of these returning Dominicans do not want to comply. We recall our first Covid19 case was an irresponsible returnee/diaspora. Why can’t the returnees respect our laws like they do when they are overseas? Or do they? We have to fight the virus togther. While it is only some of them, this is one of the reasons we need to be vigilant. We do NOT know who that person is in the supermarket without a mask, or that person standing at the bus stop without a mask etc.. He or she could have returned 24hours ago.. This bad behaviour is also happening in Antigua, and is even more extreme. https://annsvg.com/index.php/2020/07/15/antigua-spanish-girl-fined-5500-for-breaking-self-quarantine-assaulting-nurse/. The MOH should do what they have to, in order to nip this in the bud. Unfortunately, Peter will pay for Paul.
Doc really?
We not working since March where we getting that kinda money? Somebody shot that b**** plz.
U jus f***ing ridiculous!!!! Smfh😈😈😈
I like the way you say it how it is. Well done.
So if I bring a antibody test and when I reach I’m negative I would like to know if I still have to go to a facility when I have my own place if the person haven’t got the over 4 thousand dollars what you all going do with that person for my part all you can close the shoes closet back
This whole quarantine thing is weak and poorly managed. First of all one doesn’t have to be a returning Dominican to have covid-19 so everyone should protect themselves at all times because having covid doesn’t always mean one has symptoms. 2. Upon arriving on island persons that do not a house to stay alone to quarantine those that have to stay with family and friends do post serious risk to others and therefore should go to a government paid facility and pay 25% of the required $4000 dollars. 3. Chinese, ambassadors and friends of the government should also be subjected to same policy since the objective is to keep covid out. If Chinese and ambassadors are
allowed to quarantine at an ambassy with their friends, what if they pass it on to their friend and the friend passes it to pm and pm to his wife or cabinet members and cabinet members pass it on to their families and friends? We shouldn’t be so harsh on fellow Dominicans and allow friends of the government to get a free pass
I agree the government should do everything in their power to ensure safety of all but these so called professionals must be respectful and more professional. They are behaving as if Dominica is only theirs and those of us residing abroad they doing us a favor. I hear some of their crap on Q95 and Laurie and can’t believe people like Doc IP are so narrow minded. Coming to Dominica is not a favor they doing us because no matter where we are home is always home. Dominicans residing in Dominica should make it their responsibility to always protect themselves and we should never believe is only those coming from abroad has covid-19. The government should make it their responsibility to ensure that everything returning Dominican follows protocol and empower the village council and district nurse to ensure every returning Dominican follows the house quarantine guidelines and if anyone violates it make them pay either with extra time or government quarantine center on their pockets.
There is only so much monitoring which can be done. Yes,peopleshould be charged if not following C19 guidelines. That goes for both locals and returnees. However, Dominica had no Covid19, until a returnee who did not stay in home quarantine as instructed, started the Covid19 ball rolling, infecting multiple contacts. He should have been charged. He knew people were dying from Covid19 in the EU&US and still disrespected our rules. That’s why laws have to cover everyone. Had he been charged, that would have sent a clear message early, to all those who think it’s a joke. For the past 3 months Covid cases have gone down to zero, at no expense to patients, so commonsense tells us any new cases now will be from returnee(s). Must the MOH send a police to every house? It’s happening in the US,Antigua.. Covidiots are everywhere.https://antiguaobserver.com/group-fined-for-violating-covid-rules-at-local-bar/?fbclid=IwAR0o-L0i-fBBvPqofNhxW2A-KfwuNgicVIroui0L4KSCa65q8tRFHQT4s2A…
I agree. They need to respect the country’s laws. I am saying that as I plan to return home. I will do whatever is asked to keep my country/fellow man safe.
It is more than respecting the country’s laws because the virus is not subject to laws. It is not selective and has no respect for who you are or what you are. It will attack you if you give it a chance so don’t give it that chance and worse, don’t give it the opportunity to infect others. We are ALL vulnerable, no exception, from malaway to bishop and president, tout moun. Don’t be selfish and stay away, keep your distance and practice hygiene.
i dont think its a law yet. Has that decision been passed in Parliament ? correct me if i am wrong. But i agree, safety first. Ive heard that hydroxychloroquine cures it.
You have been listening to Trump too much.
@72 nations – Are you kidding me in this day? I can tell you watch his chanel OAN for free on cable it’s the kuklux klan’s chanel of choice. Digi gets it practically free and they should stop feeding it to us. Trump has personal interest in the co that produces hydrochloroquine. It’s a small investment of a few thousand by his money standards but enuff to make “him” billions if only his supporters use it and maybe a trillion if the world buys into his stupidity. Trials have failed but he needs “the money at all costs” like an addict that needs a fix. Madagascar has a far better treatment than chloroquine, even our tabac zombi for high fever is more effective.