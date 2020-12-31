Roseau MP promises to bring more homes and businesses to the city in 2021

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, said she is committed to bringing both residential and commercial development to the city of Roseau in the new year.
This is part of the government’s plans for the construction of residential homes in Roseau which they say is part of a wider program of building resilient homes across the island.
“I have said from the beginning that I am committed to developing both residential Roseau and Commercial Roseau and that you have been seeing throughout 2020 and I will continue to do so in 2021,” Popnne-Skerrit said.
She said work on the Roseau City Square previously known as the Pound area, is well underway.
“We have cleared parts of it already and we are at a stage where we are just going to implement and probably have our groundbreaking very soon,” she noted. “So you will see another 54 apartments erected in that area.”
Poponne-Skerrit said this is a must in 2021 since this is the most pressing issue for her constituents.
“I have seen how they live, so I know it is a pressing issue,” she stated adding that this was her the first thing on her list in 2021.
In addition to the apartments, Poponne-Skerrit said she will continue the assistance for private dwelling homes.
“We will automatically give the city a face lift,” the Roseau MP said.
You all folks must be jealous of Melissa and Skerrit. Everytime they open their mouth, you all have something trashy to say. The same group of ignoramuses. Lennox will never the PM of Dominica. Not in this life. You all want some CBI money. You all will not get it. You all bums and political arsonists. If Roseau is dirty, then clean it. The same old …. for 2021. Neither will Kent Vital become PM of Dominica. All you all do is write …. and talk ….. . Boom boom clats.
Jealous of a bunch of thiefs? The lowest of the low that steal from their country at the expense of law abiding citizens? YOU ds are a true Labour supporter! No conscience, no spine, not an ounce of pride…
Townscapes do not materialize “automatically”. They require a delicate balance of all the components: business, residential, traffic, pedestrian, green spaces, new build and the surviving historic fabric. Most important is local identity and the attention to detail. Without that Roseau will become an impersonal concrete jungle.
I mean these dam people believe people foolish man.. look at the state of Roseau .. watch the drains.. those basos uplift 2 streets in Roseau because canival was coming and that’s it they finish.. wicked set of people .. I mean what sense put people in apartments and it not theirs .. when they they die they familly cannot inherite the apartment?? What kind shyt is that… These bloody people just distroying the damn country … Since when Dominicans come like that ?? We use to work hard for what we want .. right now government just puting us in an apartment that not our own??
It is relieving to see that all of those comments on here, are from the same group; so there is nothing to worry about when one set of people are uselessly grumbling together–no one can hear their voices–unfortunately, they do that a lot on this comment board. Good Lord!
When I visited your home I did not see a fireplace in your house in Toronto; I cannot remember seeing a wall heater either.
I forgot to ask you that day if you could not afford one. Since you don’t seem to have either of the two and since Roosevelt and Melisa have two fireplaces in their mansion in the sky in Dominica where such are not required, maybe they can let you have one of their own!
And since you told me Carol is freezing in a mini winter at home right now perhaps you need to call your friends the corrupted dishonest doctor Punjab Roosevelt and corrupted shallow Melisa to give comfort to poor Carol by keeping her warm until the spring comes along in Dominica.
I hear Roosevelt has a fireplace factory in him backyard eh!
De boy ship thousands to himself an dem crazy people for him eh!
Oh, what an ignorant clown is that Punjab crapo mentality Roosevelt corrupted Skerrit; now become doctor Dominica Fireplace oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
Is this really the place for these personal conversations?
Well, we know where the money is going to come from to finance the homes, but in spite of that shall ask if the money will be coming from Roosevelt Skerrit and Melisa bank in Canada?
You know that Roosevelt and their friend bank fille with the sale of Dominica passport money! So now I have settled that; I require crooked Melisa to inform me what type of commercial business she will be bringing to the people?
Who are the investors, and in what are they going to invest?
I look forward to a Wall Furness and Fireplace Industry in Roseau, to supply every house in tropical Dominica with a furnace or fireplace to run year-round because of the covered snow mountains, and houses which require at least two fireplaces as Roosevelt Skerrit proudly displayed in his mansion on Christmas day!
That will be Roosevelt’s greatest accomplishment and a legacy that only the devil will envy!
“You know that Roosevelt and their friend bank fille”
That should read “filled with Dominica passport money!”
I hear Dominica have plenty thief eh!
And when they thief Dominica people an dem ting leke money dem hide um in dem friend name in ah Canada eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Oh, thou thief when shall thou refarin from your corupted and stealing ways; it is a sin and a crime to be a thief!
The Skerrit-DLP led government, through its ill-advised policies and programs, has completely wiped out the once thriving Middle Class in Dominica. There is now the very rich (a tiny percent of the population) and the extremely poor (97% of the population).
It’s no wonder that the government has to resort to building concrete jungles for the citizens who would NEVER get titles and deeds for these land and apartments.
Melissa, priority should be given to creating gainful employment for the thousands who are out of work and penniless. The #1 priority at this present moment is four (4)things- Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! and more Jobs!
Give a man a fish, you feed him for just one day. Teach a man to fish, you feed him for the rest of his life.
Dominicans have proven themselves to be a self-reliant set of people. They don’t have to be overly dependent on government, as they are today, for their daily bread. Stop the Ham & Turkey strategy, it’s very degrading.
When little rain falls Roseau flooding. Never seen that in my life. Deal with this problem. Buildings going up and no proper drainage. Big drains blocked. No jobs. All this you have to look into. Hopeless greedy leaders. One day for God
Man, the place reeks like a pisoir and Roseau river like a latrine. Wonderful Tourist attraction our capital city. Good luck Madame Melissa.
More bull…. and the whole ting stinks.The people are to blame for this BS.Full me once shame on you full me twice shame on me.What that say the people are stupid and backward thinking to let dem Criminals run dem con games on dem over and over for 20years.
“Poponne-Skerrit said this is a must in 2021 since this is the most pressing issue for her constituents.”
Mamzelle doh know what she talking about man,,,
When last they upgraded Roseau’s Waste Water (Sewage)Treatment Plant, if in fact there is one,,,
What about the issue of the Waste management in terms of a proper Landfill for rubbish ,,,
What about the congestion in Roseau???
What about the fact that them ChinaMan still there taking away Jobs from Locals???
What about reliable jobs and sustainable living for those same people that suppose to be housed in those new construction???
Allyou is a set of people dat doh know allyou @$$ from allyou elbows, is not just come build house for people and put them in there, nothing is for free!!!
The biggest issue in Roseau and all over DA seeing dat DA doh have No Gross Domestic Product at this time, where is all these moneys coming from to build all these new residential properties, and who and what is going to pay…
Ghetto in the city. Any middle class people still living there will move out and the elite building wall to guard their place and outside Fort Young becoming a danger zone. I mean even today who want to walk the city in the night when the rats come out. Happy new year Melissa.
So de Roseau enhancement program has been scrapped?
De drains and sidewalk don’t need attention? Ordinary Dominicans lost their rental space and selling out of their vehicles and on the sidewalk.
Taking care of the vagrancy will take care of the human aspect and introduction of portable toilets could earn you some respect and display open compassion….. blind bat!
Chinese stores all over selling the same goods from store to store…. ordinary citizens pushed to the kerb … foreign interest and political friends buying up buying up all empty lot….. not ordinary Dominicans.
You have an opportunity to stand out and you showing no ingenuity at all
Good luck with that considering all the lockdowns and travel restrictions. 2021 will be worse than 2020.
Dear madam mozelle, while you may have good intentions, and the dilapidated city of Roseau not only is in need of new buildings and homes, without a job how can we pay for the apartment you intend to build. If you would excuse for saying this, the pillar of commerce lies in small business, you parents are the perfect example small business growing and bring about personal independence. Since I have been sitting by the roadside for the pass twenty years, laid off by forestry division, maybe I will get a job on one of your projects. Tell me besides catholic and public cemetery windsor park and the botanical gardens there’s no place in Roseau to build. Do you intend to break down all the old house to build new homes, since you intend to try to uplift the poor, maybe you can put some of you energy into creating a national plan for the country not only for today but for the future. Am from Roseau you are my PM, homes and business are good but we need JOBS.
Why the stupid government can’t govern properly. The people of dominica don’t need hand outs. Governments should make policy that encourages the public to invest and build the country as they see fit. You over taxing them then trying dump handouts on them. People don’t need to work no more just give them everything for a vote. Power hungry, commonsense dumb and corrupt.
Why not look after the dog …. that is strewn all over the city, the rats and the broken sidewalks.
It is a crying shame to see what Roseau has become under the leadership of evil Skerrit.
Prior to the 2009 general election, the wicked had DLP supporters in Lagon, showing them what a new Roseau would look like.. Nothing was done after the clappers were fooled !!! Its a shame to have visitors walking in Roseau. Every five steps one makes is dog …. he is stepping on.
Gang of wicked souls….
Nothing last for ever..
Well that is Melissa Skerrit vision or projection for 2021. However I have a different projection and my prediction for the Skerritts in 2021 is quite different. So here is my prediction:
1. Very early in 2021 maybe by June, Roosevelt Skerrit will not be Prime Minister of Dominica.
2. Roosevelt Skerrit will migrate from Dominica and will take residence in a gated house in the US and his neighbors will unfortunately will be drug dealers, money launderers, and other criminals.
3. Melissa Skerrit will be so busy thinking about her future that she will have no time to continue to lie and mislead the people of Roseau and Dominica.
4. I also expect Melissa Skerrit to tell the Americans the truth about the$2.2 million dollar building in New York that she and her family resides in shortly after Diezani Madueke received her Dominica passport directly from the hands of the passport dealer.
Melissa and Roosevelt are perfectly matched. Both are conniving, manipulative, mendacious, unpatriotic, voracious and untrustworthy.
What qualifies Melissa to become a parliamentarian? The lady and her husband only contribute polluted politics to the local political landscape. They take much more than they give. They create more harm than good. Scrutiny of the Economy, Electoral System, Conduct of Parliament, the drastic downturn in Agriculture,, the Intractable Political Tribalism are clear and unequivocal evidence of these two traitors’ demolition of Dominica.
If these two want to truly raise the standard of living of the masses, they will create an enabling economic environment for the people to lift themselves out of the mire of poverty using their ingenuity. Handouts only breeds DEPENDENCY.
A politician who turns healthy people into beggars does this for his/her own selfish reasons. Antiquated, demeaning politics that!
in an environment where poverty is high, a facelift has been promised, now the use of housing for low income families is being used to manipulate persons. what about providing jobs for us locals?
What about the Roseau enhancement project she said the project would’ve commence early this year now she wouldn’t even talk about it sidewalks,grains are so bad in the city,
As always, more cheap talk from that lot but no action. You people need to start learning yours lessons. You thought she was different from that husband of hers?
Exactly. People complain about Skerrit everyday, yet he keeps winning every election. Somethings not adding up. I don’t understand these people. When will they finally open their eyes. Any other nation would’ve been rioting & protest if they had a PM as terrible & corrupt as Skerrit, but the people just sit back and let it happen for some reason
Instead of giving your pals at Montreal even more CBI money for building ghetto flats, how about freeing up the capital of vehicles and pollution with a bus terminus, partial pedestrianization, proper sidewalks, covered gutters, and park and rides?
DNO please make the corrections to your headlines
ADMIN: Thank you, the correction has been made.