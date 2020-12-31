Roseau MP promises to bring more homes and businesses to the city in 2021

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, said she is committed to bringing both residential and commercial development to the city of Roseau in the new year.

This is part of the government’s plans for the construction of residential homes in Roseau which they say is part of a wider program of building resilient homes across the island.

“I have said from the beginning that I am committed to developing both residential Roseau and Commercial Roseau and that you have been seeing throughout 2020 and I will continue to do so in 2021,” Popnne-Skerrit said.

She said work on the Roseau City Square previously known as the Pound area, is well underway.

“We have cleared parts of it already and we are at a stage where we are just going to implement and probably have our groundbreaking very soon,” she noted. “So you will see another 54 apartments erected in that area.”

Poponne-Skerrit said this is a must in 2021 since this is the most pressing issue for her constituents.

“I have seen how they live, so I know it is a pressing issue,” she stated adding that this was her the first thing on her list in 2021.

In addition to the apartments, Poponne-Skerrit said she will continue the assistance for private dwelling homes.

“We will automatically give the city a face lift,” the Roseau MP said.