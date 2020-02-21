Savahnn James is Miss Dominica 2020

Dominica has a new Carnival Queen. She is 20-year-old Savahnn James who beat six other contestants to clinch the title at the Miss Dominica 2020 pageant which was held last night.

James won the awards for Best Talent and Best Response to Question on her way to the crown.

Shannon Connor St Hilaire secured the 2nd runner-up spot. She won the awards for Miss Photogenic, Best Costume, Best in Costume, and Best Evening Wear

The first runner-up position went to Primrose Angel David. She won the awards for Best Swimwear, Best in Swimwear and Best in Evening Wear.

Melanie Charles took the award for Miss Amity.

The other contestants were Kadisha Joseph of Fond Cole, Kimra Charles also representing Fond Cole and Elnarrah Emmanuel representing Kingshill and Grandbay.

The pageant took place at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.