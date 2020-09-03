Tremors continues to dominate DCA Premier League

Go Sports Tremors continues to be a dominant force in the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) Augustus Gregoire Premier Division Cricket League.

In a rain-hit semi-final game played recently, Tremors, who are the defending champions, advanced to the finals over former champions Marinor Blasters

The Blasters team won the toss and decided to take first knock in the encounter which was played at the Botanic Gardens. They found the going rough against the youthful Malakai Xavier who grabbed 7 for 20 sending Blasters to 96 all-out.

National player Gian Benjamin top scored with 25 and skipper Kyle Cabey added 21. Jamie James chipped in with 12.

Former Windwards batsman, Tyron Theophille, with 2 for 9, was the most successful bowler for Tremors.

Vivian Titre led the chase with 30. He was ably supported by Stephan Pascal with 27. Jerlani Robinson and Malakai Xavier contributed 17 and 16 runs respectively as Tremors was bowled out for 125 runs.

Bowling for Blasters, Gillon Tyson claimed 4 for 59 and Jamie James took 3 for 27.

Trailing by 29 runs on first innings and batting a second time, Blasters closed day one on 62 for one for a lead of 33. Kyle Cabey and Gian Benjamin scored 25 and 24 runs respectively. Malakai Xavier took the lone wicket to fall.

The second day was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a waterlogged outfield caused by heavy overnight and early morning rain.

In the other semifinal encounter played at the Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth between Nanthan Insurance Grand Bay Colts and Nagico Northern Stars, ended in a no-result after the second day’s play was abandoned due to rain.

Northern Stars lost the toss and were sent in to take the first knock. They reached 197 in 50 overs. In reply, Colts were struggling on 91 for 8 after the first day’s play.

The DCA is expected to make a ruling on this encounter.