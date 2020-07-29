Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica discontinued

Periods of rainfall and gusty winds expected to persist during today…..

At 8:00 a.m. the center of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine was located near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 62.1 West or about 55 miles west southwest of Dominica. The disturbance is moving quickly toward the west north-west near 23 mph (37 km/h). The system is presently moving over the southern part of Dominica.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected when the system moves into the Caribbean Sea. Tropical-storm-force winds gusts have been recorded across the Leeward Islands, far north of the centre. The tropical storm warning for Dominica has been discontinued.

Periods of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to continue across Dominica, into tonight. Due to the saturated nature of the soils, additional rainfall could result in localized flooding and landslides. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to remain extremely vigilant and to exercise caution. Motorists should exercise caution while traversing the roads.

A Flood Watch is in effect to 12 noon today. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favourable and flooding is possible during the watch period.

Seas are expected to remain rough with waves up to 12.0ft during today. Small-craft operators should remain in port. People living near the coast are advised to be vigilant. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water. A Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory remain in effect until 6 am Thursday 30th.

Possible Impacts:

-Localized flooding of rivers, ravines and streams and settlements and roads near to or along their banks

-Flooding of low-lying bridges

-Landslides and rockfalls from overhanging cliffs

-Dangerous sea conditions for sea-bathers and mariners

-Coastal flooding in low-lying areas

Take all precautionary measures to protect life and property into Thursday.

This is the final Bulletin on this system. Visit www.weather.gov.dm for weather updates.