D.A.V.A postpones volleyball activities

The Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association has taken the decision to postpone all volleyball activities scheduled for the upcoming weekend in the KFC National Volleyball League.

Players and volleyball lovers are urged to enjoy the holiday weekend but to ensure that all Covid-19 Protocols are properly observed for your safety and that of others.

This weekend’s matches will be rescheduled accordingly. Games continue next weekend.

Saturday 20-02-21 Women Men MCCU Sunrise vs. M&R Eagles MCCU Sunrise vs. M&R Eagles Paix Bouche 4:00pm 5:30pm Sunday 21-02-21 Women Men Acers vs. Dr. Adis King Club One KFC Young Vets vs. PSC Falcons Canefield 5:00pm 6:30pm

Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA).