D.A.V.A postpones volleyball activities

Dominica News Online - Friday, February 12th, 2021 at 2:27 PM
The Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association has taken the decision to postpone all volleyball activities scheduled for the upcoming weekend in the KFC National Volleyball League.

Players and volleyball lovers are urged to enjoy the holiday weekend but to ensure that all Covid-19 Protocols are properly observed for your safety and that of others.

This weekend’s matches will be rescheduled accordingly. Games continue next weekend.

Saturday

20-02-21

Women

Men

MCCU Sunrise vs. M&R Eagles

MCCU Sunrise vs. M&R Eagles

Paix Bouche

4:00pm

5:30pm

Sunday

21-02-21

Women

Men

Acers vs. Dr. Adis King Club One

KFC Young Vets vs. PSC Falcons

Canefield

5:00pm

6:30pm

