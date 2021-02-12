D.A.V.A postpones volleyball activities

The Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association has taken the decision to postpone all volleyball activities scheduled for the upcoming weekend in the KFC National Volleyball League.
Players and volleyball lovers are urged to enjoy the holiday weekend but to ensure that all Covid-19 Protocols are properly observed for your safety and that of others.
This weekend’s matches will be rescheduled accordingly. Games continue next weekend.
Saturday
20-02-21
Women
Men
MCCU Sunrise vs. M&R Eagles
MCCU Sunrise vs. M&R Eagles
Paix Bouche
4:00pm
5:30pm
Sunday
21-02-21
Women
Men
Acers vs. Dr. Adis King Club One
KFC Young Vets vs. PSC Falcons
Canefield
5:00pm
6:30pm
Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA).
