WEATHER (6:00 AM, Dec 13): Periods of increased cloudiness and scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

A trough system is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours producing periods of increased cloudiness and scattered showers. Localized conditions may result in the enhancement of showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the period.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and should exercise caution.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to exercise caution.