WEATHER (6:00 AM, Nov 18): Cloudiness, scattered showers, possible isolated thunderstorms expected during next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 8:30 AM
6am Radar image shows limited shower activity over Dominica

A trough system is expected to generate cloudiness, scattered showers which may be moderate to heavy at times with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, across parts of the Lesser Antilles, during the next 24 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution. An increase in wave heights along with an increase in wind speed is expected on Friday and into the weekend.

