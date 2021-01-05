WEATHER (6:00 AM, Tues 5): Slight increase in shower activity expected during next 24 hrs

A surface trough will be affecting the Lesser Antilles, during the next 24 hours, producing scattered showers mainly across the southern half of the island chain. A slight increase in shower activity is also anticipated across Dominica during the period.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft.
http://weather.gov.dm
http://weather.gov.dm/forecast/extended-forecast
For more information call: 4491752 or 6114490
Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.
