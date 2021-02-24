WEATHER (6:00 PM Feb24): Increase in shower activity expected over parts of the island by Thursday

A high pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the area throughout the week producing breezy conditions. Occasional cloudiness and a few showers can be expected during the next 24 hours. An increase in shower activity is projected across the central and southern portions of the island chain by late Thursday into Friday.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with swells peaking near 10.0ft along the northern and eastern coastlines.

A Small Craft Warning is in effect. Small craft operators should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.