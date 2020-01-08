WEATHER: Deterioration in sea conditions from Thursday 9th January, 2019

Marine model data over the past few days have been consistent in forecasting a deterioration in sea conditions from Thursday 9th January, 2020 and into the following week. A strong high-pressure system centered over the central North Atlantic together with a frontal boundary is forecast to generate strong surface winds of 20 – 25 knots (37 to 46 km/h), and swells peaking near 12ft particularly by late Friday.

As a result, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be issued for Dominica on Thursday 9th January, 2020.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents during this time could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators on the coastlines of Dominica. These conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide.

All residents (sea users, people living near the coast and traversing coastal areas) should be vigilant, exercise extreme caution and pay special attention for any updates from the Dominica Meteorological Services.